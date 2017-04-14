Refresh  

Trump's attack on Syria; it's either a Wag the Dog or a False Flag operation

If there ever were a situation that appeared to be a Wag the Dog or a False Flag operation we just witnessed it when Mr. Trump launched his missile attack on a Syrian government military facility.

The astute, level-headed Commander-in-Chief of the U.S. military empire, judge, jury and prosecutor in cases of suspected crimes; soon after he heard that some unknown entity had launched a chemical gas attack on the city of Khan Sheikhoun Syria, gave the order to launch that retaliatory attack.

Yes, if a chemical gas attack was actually committed it would be a heinous act to be sure and whoever is proven to be responsible should be condemned and punished if at all possible. However, the facts and evidence need to be presented before any action is taken, that's the normal way that these situations are handled.

But, things in America are anything but normal right now since we have this president who has a very short fuse, a rush to anger and judgement, and is quick to retaliate in situations that, instead, call for careful, in-depth analysis and appropriate conclusions before action is taken.

But that's not Trump's style as he quickly dismissed all those prerequisites and didn't hesitate to take unilateral action. The reported chemical attack was made on April 4th and Trump's order to launch the missiles from U.S. offshore ships was given only two days later on Thursday, April 6th.

Yes, this missile launch by Trump has all the makings of either a Wag the Dog or a False Flag operation. So with that in mind let's discuss two means by which U.S. presidents in the past have used such tactics to divert attention from some crisis going on within their administrations or in situations when they were personally on the hot seat for some reason.

Wag the dog:

A typical definition is: "a cleverly planned strategy by which attention is purposely diverted from something of greater importance to something of lesser importance to keep everyone from discovering the real truth."

A viable observation might be that the Trump administration, not really knowing who was clearly responsible for the chemical gas attacks, decided to capitalize on the situation by doing something spectacular and launched the missile attack on the Syrian government facility.

Why? Maybe because it was felt by those in charge that they needed to divert attention away from the many controversies in which they were involved. If this is true in this current situation it would be a classic example of how the Wag the Dog strategy has been used in the past.

Did the Syrian government initiate the chemical attacks? No one can say for sure at this point. Here's an article that indicates that the jury is still out as far as who is responsible and the real culprit will not be determined until an extensive investigation by neutral parties is done. Right now the arrow is pointing to either Assad or one or more of the rebel/terrorist groups.

False flag;

Then again it may well be that this action by the Trump White House is an example of what is called a "false flag" operation. This from Wikipedia; "The term false flag describes covert operations that are designed to deceive in such a way that activities appear as though they are being carried out by entities, groups, or nations other than those who actually planned and executed them."

The U.S. has been working with various supposedly moderate rebel groups who want to remove Assad from power. Close observers have raised the possibility that one of these groups many have staged this chemical attack to make it look like the Assad government did it. This may be another situation such as the one that took place in 2013 in Ghouta, Syria, as detailed in the following paragraph.

Michael Payne is an independent, progressive activist. His writings deal with social, economic, political and foreign policy issues.
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

michael payne

Wag the dog and a False Flag operation are methods of diversion; and, boy, Trump the lost president, really needs one or even both of them to divert action from his actions that are highlighting his quite apparent instability.

Robert Cowen

Very reasonable analysis of the situation. The missile attack by Trump on the air field diverts attention from his ties to Russia and by doing what the neocons want, i.e. resume the cold war with Russia, bolster NATO, etc.,they are less likely to try to remove him, he hopes.

Indent
michael payne

Yes, this could be a classic example of how to divert attention from the crises in Trump's administration. I think the walls are closing in on Trump and he feels trapped. First the missile attack on Syria, then the "mother of all bombs in Afghanistan and then the moving of the massive armada of U.S ships into the area near North Korea. What will we see next?

Submitted on Friday, Apr 14, 2017 at 5:08:17 PM

