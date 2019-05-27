 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 5/27/19

Trump's US Sadomasochist, or Just Plain Stupid?

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     (# of views)   1 comment
Author 85939
Message Finian Cunningham
Become a Fan
  (39 fans)

From Strategic Culture

How Donald Trump Answers A Question
How Donald Trump Answers A Question
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Nerdwriter1)   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

The Trump administration has shot itself so many times in the foot, it's a wonder it is still able to stand. Time and again, whether to do with Venezuela, Russia, China, Europe, Iran or the rest of the world, Washington keeps blowing holes in its own credibility and ultimately longevity as a global power. Is the Trump administration sadomasochist or just plain stupid?

Take this report from Bloomberg that US imports of crude oil from Russia are set to triple this year compared with last year. If we use 2017 as a base figure, then US imports of Russian oil are in line for a ten-fold increase. Why? Because the Trump administration has slapped sanctions on its erstwhile chief supplier, Venezuela, supposedly in a "smart" strategy to force regime change against President Nicolas Maduro by making the South American country "cry Uncle."

Right, so then to make up for the resulting shortfall to US oil refineries keeping the US economy running, Washington is having to call up alternative sources like Russia. But hold on a minute. Russia is supposed to be a "bad guy." The US has imposed sanctions on Moscow for allegedly destabilizing Ukraine, annexing Crimea and meddling in American elections. Some of these US sanctions have even targeted Russian oil companies presumably to "teach Moscow a lesson." Yet, here's Washington buying up Russian oil like there's no tomorrow. A likely ten-fold increase over a two-year period, all because Trump has a fixation about forcing illegal regime change in Venezuela, an ally of Russia. And remember this is the same US which is threatening to impose sanctions on Europe over the Nord Stream II project with Russia amid Washington's accusations that the Europeans will be dependent on Russia for energy. Say what?

- Advertisement -

Then there's China. Here's another case of aiming the gun at the barn door and blasting yourself in the foot. Trump's "genius" trade war with America's biggest source of exports is, at it turns out, hitting US consumers and producers hardest. Tariffs imposed on Chinese goods to force Beijing to submit to Washington's demands for "fairness" are rebounding with higher consumer prices in US retail stores like Walmart. American farmers are finding that their orders for soybean and other products to China are being slashed by Beijing in retaliation for Trump's tariffs. Low-income Americans and farmers are supposed to be Trump's voter base for his reelection bid in 2020.

Nike, the iconic American sportswear brand, is "crying Uncle" over Trump's trade war with China. The firm is reportedly among 170 shoemakers whose production lines based in China are being clobbered by Trump's tariffs on Chinese exports. Nike is pleading for Trump to exempt it and other US suppliers from his "smart" tariffs.

The Trump administration is banning Chinese telecoms giant Huawei over "national security" concerns, which is just a cover for strong-arming out of the marketplace because supposedly "free market" America can't compete on market principles. Trump is having to reverse the ban after finding that a lot of US consumers actually use Huawei and are pissed off. Also, quite a few American technology producers are suppliers to Huawei for its phone products. Trump's gung-ho policy against the Chinese firm is backfiring on American consumers and producers alike.

- Advertisement -

In a globally integrated world of supply chains and consumer markets, it is nonsensical and self-defeating for the Trump administration to think that it can simply shut China out from US trade. With an annual trade deficit with China of $350 billion, the US economy depends on Chinese exports for its existence. Cutting off China as Trump is doing is tantamount to cutting your nose off to spite your face.

Let's look at Europe. The Trump administration is bullying the Europeans over a number of issues. Continually griping that they are not spending enough on the NATO military alliance, Trump has ended up forcing the Europeans to consider setting up their own European Army. German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron are among those leaders who are pushing the rest of Europe to take care of its own defenses independent from the US. If NATO becomes shelved then that's a crucial pillar gone for American influence over European geopolitics.

Trump's insufferable browbeating over NATO is only one issue among many. Like China, he wants to slap tariffs on European exports because the Europeans are also accused of being "not fair" to "benign" ever-so "righteous America." Eh?

 

- Advertisement -

Rate It | View Ratings

Finian Cunningham Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Author and journalist. Finian Cunningham has written extensively on international affairs, with articles published in several languages. He is a Master's graduate in Agricultural Chemistry and worked as a scientific editor for the Royal (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

G20 Summit, Top Agenda Item: Bye-Bye American Empire

"Mentally Unfit" Trump Signals Palace Coup Option

Is a military coup against Trump in the cards?

Russia Vindicated by Terrorist Surrenders in Syria

America -- the Most Frightened Nation on Earth

Rubio's Gloating Betrays US Sabotage in Venezuela Power Blitz

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Jim Glover

Become a Fan
Author 504794

(Member since Feb 14, 2016), 1 fan, 59 comments
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

I don't have to buy from China and who does when there are other sources of similar goods and they will grow.

America can also start producing more as well and can make 5g, 6g whatever there are buyers for. China will begin to realize this reality soon.

Submitted on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 1:00:47 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 