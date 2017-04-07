Refresh  

Share on Google Plus 1 Share on Twitter 2 Share on Facebook 2 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend 1 (6 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   17 comments
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Trump's Tomahawk "Statement"

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Rob Kall     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 6   Well Said 3   Valuable 3  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H1 4/7/17

Become a Fan
  (307 fans)
- Advertisement -

Donald Trump loves his toys. And we know about his impulsivity-- see a p*ssy and grab it, right?

So, it was inevitable, not a question of if, but more a question of when he would push some buttons connected to military technology. He wanted tanks at his inauguration. Just like he loves giant letters on his buildings, Trump probably saw the firing of Tomahawk missiles as another exclamation point validating his clown presidency. Issuing the order was a way to make a statement-- you know, kind of like wearing a new color tie.

- Advertisement -

Did Assad actually order the use of poison gas? I'd say that the finality of that claim should be put in the same class as Cheney's claims of WMDs in Iraq. The military has provided images showing flight paths of Syrian jets that overlap with the time the gas was released. But who knows how often those flights occur? Every day?

Ron Paul doesn't think it makes any sense that Assad did this.

- Advertisement -

In addition, I've come to believe that Trump is, perhaps worse than a chronic liar, even a compulsive liar. There are good reasons to question every statement, every claim he makes.

Marco Rubio says that the firing of 59 Tomahawk missiles was essential to defending America. Really? He claims it was legal and did not require congressional approval. How? By some of the most twisted reasoning you can imagine.

Tim Kaine brags that he voted to attack Syria after the 2013 poison gas attack. What a great way to not differentiate himself from Trump.

We might wonder, would Hillary have waited as long as Trump to go after Assad. She's already crawled out of her hole to support Trump's action.

I've been expecting Trump to start a few wars. After all, he thinks big. He's already started his 2020 campaign, and the meme, "Don't switch horses in midstream" is a common message Republicans use after they've started a war that created the stream.

With his head deep up the butt of Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump has transitioned from saying he would expand military action into Syria to becoming an enemy of Assad, pretty much the same way Obama and Clinton were. This is complicated, because Assad has been the biggest fighter against ISIS. So, going after Assad sabotages the effort to fight Isis. But the Israel hawks like this.

I flip to Fox news. Their talking heads are crowing over how wonderful, precise and powerful the million dollars a piece Tomahawk missiles are. They tie Hezbollah and Iran to Assad and suggest that today could be the most successful day of the Trump presidency. They cite someone on Twitter who said the attack was the "only way to send a message to Assad and others." They refer to the team in the White House as the "A team" "helping this decisive president to make decisions."

- Advertisement -

Trump has a history of bankruptcies. He's going to do it to the USA, between his outrageous Secret Service costs, his wall, his soon to be multiple wars and, I assure you, the deals he secretly cuts with the corporations and billionaires who are backing him.

Welcome to Psychopath nation.

From youtube.com: USS Ross Fires Tomahawk Missiles In The Mediterranean Sea / o7.o4.2o17. Odo Puiu Events invites you to watch .. USS Ross Fires Tomahawk Missiles In The Mediterranean Sea / o7.o4.2o17. US Navy Arleigh Burke-class destroyer
USS Ross Fires Tomahawk Missiles In The Mediterranean Sea / o7.o4.2o17. Odo Puiu Events invites you to watch .. USS Ross Fires Tomahawk Missiles In The Mediterranean Sea / o7.o4.2o17. US Navy Arleigh Burke-class destroyer ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Odo Puiu Events)   Permission   Details   DMCA

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 6   Well Said 3   Valuable 3  
View Ratings | Rate It

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind. Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big) to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization Project.

Rob Kall Wikipedia Page

Rob Kall's Bottom Up Radio Show: Over 200 podcasts are archived for downloading here, or can be accessed from iTunes. Rob is also published regularly on the Huffingtonpost.com

Rob is, with (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

A Conspiracy Conspiracy Theory

Debunking Hillary's Specious Winning the Popular Vote Claim

Terrifying Video: "I Don't Need a Warrant, Ma'am, Under Federal Law"

Hillary's Disingenuous Claim That She's Won 2.5 Million More Votes is Bogus. Here's why

Ray McGovern Discusses Brutal Arrest at Secretary Clinton's Internet Freedom Speech

Cindy Sheehan Bugged in Denver

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
11 people are discussing this page, with 17 comments  Post Comment

Scott Baker

Become a Fan
Author 24983
Managing Editor
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Oct 25, 2008), 78 fans, 272 articles, 1162 quicklinks, 3144 comments, 38 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

This is truly dismaying, horrifying, but, as you said, hardly surprising. With his favorability ratings in the mid-30s - a historic low for presidents this early in their first term - it's little wonder he took the advice of his warhawk neocon cabinet and acted decisively, and stupidly.
Ron Paul is right, there is almost no chance this was a deliberate attack by Assad, who is already winning the war with Russia's help. Assad already abandoned his chemical stockpile in the first round of pro-war anti-Syria propaganda by the U.S. in 2013. David Swanson points out that the American people basically protested that U.S. response off the table. But Trump never gave the American people, let alone Congress, the chance to protest. He just flip-flopped on his promises to "let Russia handle it (the Syrian situation)" made during the campaign. Already, his most ardent supporters are castigating him for his reversal and ant-Russia actions. I'm tempted to say "Good for them!" but of course it is terrible for Syria and anyone else who wants this horrible war to end.

Swanson also points out that there is nothing particularly worse about being poison-gassed to death that isn't just as horrible about being blown to pieces by bombs, or having your own home collapse on top of you and being crushed to death. Both of those can be more lingering and painful deaths too.

Of course, hypocrisy is nothing new to Trump, who has, as you say, been lying since way before he was elected, but has taken lying as a way of doing business to new heights as president. In this case, he's probably being lied to by the Intelligence community he apparently suddenly trusts, and also lying to everyone else himself. It's hard to know where it begins.

As for Israel's Netanyahu, it's hard to understand why Israel and he should prefer an anarchistic land where ISIS, al queda and other "deplorables" can thrive just across the border rather than a stable, albeit hostile, regime with just Hezbollah to worry about. Hezbollah can be dealt with in other ways, for example by Israel annexing Judea and Sumeria and then granting all Palestinians full legal rights (and no, this would not demographically end the Jewish State; it doesn't include Gaza's 1.5m citizens, and both regions have far fewer Palestinians than both sides purport for their own reasons. Read Caroline Glick's excellent book: The Israeli Solution. She has a whole chapter on the trumped up Palestinian population figures).
Annexation and inclusion would blunt Hezbollah's mission as well, and remove an ersatz ally (because they are Sunni), in Gaza. We could, and were promised, would, work with Russia to contain Assad to Syria. We could even work with Iran, as we did on the nuclear arms deal, to reduce conflicts in the region. Things have gotten so far along the path to war, that even stepping back a little would be a big improvement.

But, of course, Trump wants none of that. He wants to bluster and bully into the Middle East, the same as he blusters and bullies into everything else from displacing tenants to stiffing subcontractors. We should not be surprised, but we should be alarmed. As Paul Craig Roberts writes, we are flirting with WWIII with Russian involvement, which would truly be the "war to end all wars" but not in the good way that phrase was originally intended.

Submitted on Friday, Apr 7, 2017 at 2:28:56 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (6+)
Help
 
Indent
Greg Alkema

Become a Fan
Author 80948

(Member since Aug 22, 2012), 29 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Scott Baker:   New Content
Don't forget when Clinton, at a critical moment in his impeachment hearings, bombed an Aspirin factory to divert attention.

Submitted on Friday, Apr 7, 2017 at 3:15:23 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
George King

Become a Fan
Author 95129

(Member since Aug 11, 2014), 9 fans, 19 articles, 1583 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Greg Alkema:   New Content

When we look for honor among the dishonorable we find things of such deplorable magnitude it is painful to dream.....

"We can't be so fixated on our desire to preserve the rights of ordinary Americans ..." -- Bill Clinton (USA TODAY, 11 March 1993, page 2A)

Submitted on Friday, Apr 7, 2017 at 5:30:16 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Lance Ciepiela

Become a Fan
Author 14196
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Apr 4, 2008), 50 fans, 58 articles, 45 quicklinks, 3041 comments, 213 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

"We are benefiting from one thing and that is the attack on the Twin Towers and Pentagon and the American struggle in Iraq" - these events "swung American public opinion in our favor" says Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Except of course, not counting #Building7 which was also brought down and destroyed quite deliberately and intentionally at 5:20 PM on 9/11.

Trump's missile attack on Syria will benefit Israel as well - if Assad can be removed from power (another "regime change" - #IraqWar) Syria could be split up into smaller sections, meaning of course that Israel gets to keep their Golan Heights forever - a territory that had belonged to Syria.

Submitted on Friday, Apr 7, 2017 at 3:00:03 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (5+)
Help
 
Indent
Greg Alkema

Become a Fan
Author 80948

(Member since Aug 22, 2012), 29 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Lance Ciepiela:   New Content
Sadly, if Assad is removed, the next target in The Greater Israel Project will be "regime change" in Iran. Sadly, regime change is a code word for destroy your country and murder your people. And causing mass migration is an act of war too.

Submitted on Friday, Apr 7, 2017 at 3:19:19 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (4+)
Help
 
Greg Alkema

Become a Fan
Author 80948

(Member since Aug 22, 2012), 29 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
Trump has a new book coming out soon: The Art of The Deal With The Swamp People.

Submitted on Friday, Apr 7, 2017 at 3:12:26 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Michael Morrissey

Become a Fan
Author 12887
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Mar 8, 2008), 12 fans, 22 articles, 24 quicklinks, 1549 comments, 75 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
That does it. Every last hope that Trump might have a grain of sense has disappeared from my mind, and ditto for the European idiots who are applauding this recklessness.

Submitted on Friday, Apr 7, 2017 at 3:25:55 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (4+)
Help
 
Indent
J. Edward Tremlett

Become a Fan
Author 5009
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Feb 18, 2007), 12 fans, 47 articles, 11 quicklinks, 2832 comments, 243 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Michael Morrissey:   New Content

Well, better late than never

Submitted on Friday, Apr 7, 2017 at 4:04:10 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Meryl Ann Butler

Become a Fan
Author 1820
Managing Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Jun 5, 2006), 81 fans, 379 articles, 1211 quicklinks, 4556 comments, 7 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Apparently if your popularity numbers are down, you can boost them with a few tomahawks. Not only that, oil prices will go up. Win-win for rich white men in power. Deja vu. Just sayin.'

Submitted on Friday, Apr 7, 2017 at 3:58:15 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (4+)
Help
 
J. Edward Tremlett

Become a Fan
Author 5009
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Feb 18, 2007), 12 fans, 47 articles, 11 quicklinks, 2832 comments, 243 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

So, what happens next?

I have the suspicion this is the bit where a script kicks in.

1) Putin and Trump pretend to stare one another down. Putin's already withdrawn the no-fly agreement in "retaliation." Maybe we'll do something similar. But no further escalation occurs.

2) Tillerson goes to Moscow, as planned. They "talk." At the end, we walk out deciding either (A) we operate jointly, or not at all, or (B) we're leaving it all to Russia to deal with

(Does Assad stay in the picture? I could see that going either way)

If A, we're on the same side for now. Maybe that's what was wanted all along.

If B, then:

3) Russia hammers Syria down without let or hindrance. ISIS "gets dealt with." The Civil War "ends." Syria becomes a proxy state for Vlad.

This could all lay the further groundwork for us seeming to disengage from the Russians -- especially if give the idea that we've reached an understanding with Vlad the Impaler, and we defer to him from here on out.

If Le Pen (now friendly with Putin) wins in France, look to France giving Nato the finger, further weakening the containment.

Then Ukraine goes from "oh, there are no Russians here" to "oh! there WERE Russians here."

And then..?

Submitted on Friday, Apr 7, 2017 at 4:15:04 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Eighthman

Become a Fan
Author 506274

(Member since Aug 2, 2016), 2 fans, 178 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Hope makes us choose one liar over another, sadly.

This is the fork in the road for the US. All hope of negotiation and reason is over because those forces cannot change the countries direction.. The only path to a better world peace is the political and economic breakdown of the US. This is the US's "Stalingrad" moment.

The Third Reich was directed by one madman but this is worse in that we are driven by a class of elderly madmen. Changing one or two makes no difference. God help us all.

Submitted on Friday, Apr 7, 2017 at 4:20:27 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
BFalcon

Become a Fan
Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008), 18 fans, 3 articles, 12928 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Is there a doubt that airplane dropped the chemical weapon gas?


I understand that some far right guys left Trump because of this action, bitterly opposed.

Submitted on Friday, Apr 7, 2017 at 4:39:08 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
J. Edward Tremlett

Become a Fan
Author 5009
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Feb 18, 2007), 12 fans, 47 articles, 11 quicklinks, 2832 comments, 243 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to BFalcon:   New Content

There is a possibility, however remote, that the bomb went off as a result of having other bombs dropped on top of it. I'd entertained that possibility, earlier, as using Sarin made no sense whatsoever.

Now I think it's more likely Syria did it, but only after Russia didn't say not to.

Or maybe there was an arrangement with one of his Generals. Assad will need replacing, after all.

Submitted on Friday, Apr 7, 2017 at 4:59:09 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
George King

Become a Fan
Author 95129

(Member since Aug 11, 2014), 9 fans, 19 articles, 1583 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to BFalcon:   New Content

Doubt? Maybe I am just old fashion in proving an hypothesis requires inspection of facts. Just because a sidewalk is wet does not mean it has rained. Does it mean a very large dog has just relieved itself instead or the lawn sprinklers has proceeded our observation?

Are we to think or follow blindly over the cliff is the question?

Submitted on Friday, Apr 7, 2017 at 5:41:31 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
George King

Become a Fan
Author 95129

(Member since Aug 11, 2014), 9 fans, 19 articles, 1583 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

I must say that the article is more level headed than most of what we see as an on going international criminal cabal whose modus operandi stretches through multiple decades of American Administrations and those who excerpt influence, the "Ministry of Truth".

"Of all the enemies to public liberty war is, perhaps, the most to be dreaded because it comprises and develops the germ of every other. War is the parent of armies; from these proceed debts and taxes...known instruments for bringing the many under the domination of the few. . . No nation could preserve its freedom in the midst of continual warfare." -- James Madison, Political Observations, 1795

It is not the work of one deranged man or Party but the work of lawlessness incorporating death and the return of the destruction of all the things in the affairs of man, that time after time humans have found reprehensible through out the ages.

Revulsion to these people and actions who are truly void of signs of any advancements of the harvest of the human struggle which has led to all advances we have earned through blood, sweat and tears. The Magna Carta, the American Declaration of Independence, Bill of Rights and the list goes on has been placed into the dust bin of history one more time.

It is interesting that a word processor spell check declares the term Magna Carta as misspelled as if it has no meaning in the New World of today, or lack of knowledge of such corner stones in history from which they have advanced or forgotten. Some say history is written by the conquers not the losers, what say you?

"When a well-packaged web of lies has been sold gradually to the masses over generations, the truth will seem utterly preposterous and its speaker a raving lunatic." -- Dresdin James

"Next the statesmen will invent cheap lies, putting the blame upon the nation that is attacked, and every man will be glad of those conscience-soothing tactics, and will diligently study them, and refuse to examine any refutations of them; and thus he will by and by convince himself that the war is just, and will thank God for the better sleep he enjoys after this process of grotesque self-deception." -- Mark Twain

Submitted on Friday, Apr 7, 2017 at 5:16:46 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
911TRUTH

Become a Fan
Author 15356

(Member since Apr 29, 2008), 23 fans, 1838 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

On the CBS Morning Show today they mentioned that Hillary made a speech yesterday where she said we should attack ALL the bases in Syria. Talk about insane!!

And there is this idiot:

MSNBC's Brian Williams faced an immediate backlash late Thursday for repeatedly describing the U.S. military strike on Syria as "beautiful."

A week ago Trump would have told these same 'beautiful babies' who were gassed to go to hell if their families had asked to be admitted as refugees. His heartless hypocrisy is boundless.

Submitted on Friday, Apr 7, 2017 at 5:30:42 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
dale ruff

Become a Fan
Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 14 fans, 71 articles, 4195 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Mintpress has an article that states the obvious: "

Trump Taking U.S. to War In Syria To Avert Economic Disaster

With the U.S. economy entering dire territory that has even top bankers on edge, the Trump administration's apparent desire to wage new wars is no surprise. Without a new military conflict, the permanent war economy of the United States could risk tanking entirely."


I would add that all leaders who take power without consent of governed, from Hitler to Bush to Trump, rely on war as a means of gaining public support. Trump, our most unpopular new President ever, has the most reason to create wars not only to serve the Deep State and supply military Keynesian stimulus to an economy primed for collapse but to use nationalism, as a common feature of fascism, as a glue to hold society together.


And rather than bombing the sh*t out of ISIS, Trump is now accepting their lies and starting a war, involving Russia, to "send a message." The message is that we have an idiot in charge with a desire to fight, a characteristic going back to Trump's earliest days when he threw rocks at toddlers and got kicked out of school for fighting. The US now joins the terrorist we have supported in the past against Assad and his staunch allies in Russia. I don't want to say I told you so, but I told you so. The peace mission with both Russia and Syria is fake; the escalation of the war on terror is fake.


""Propaganda. All is phony" Dylan/It's Alright Ma, I'm only Crying


Add to this the need of a draft-dodger to prove his macho credentials.


ISIS is now in control of US media and the current regime's narrative. If ever we needed a revolution to reverse course, now is the time. Now is the time to march!


Submitted on Friday, Apr 7, 2017 at 5:50:04 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 