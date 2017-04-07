- Advertisement -

So, it was inevitable, not a question of if, but more a question of when he would push some buttons connected to military technology. He wanted tanks at his inauguration. Just like he loves giant letters on his buildings, Trump probably saw the firing of Tomahawk missiles as another exclamation point validating his clown presidency. Issuing the order was a way to make a statement-- you know, kind of like wearing a new color tie.

Did Assad actually order the use of poison gas? I'd say that the finality of that claim should be put in the same class as Cheney's claims of WMDs in Iraq. The military has provided images showing flight paths of Syrian jets that overlap with the time the gas was released. But who knows how often those flights occur? Every day?

Ron Paul doesn't think it makes any sense that Assad did this.

Ron Paul on #Syria gas attack: 'It doesn't make sense. Zero chance Assad ... https://t.co/PLHiHHwwZz via @YouTube at https://t.co/PLHiHHwwZz — Daniel Bryant (@Daniel_Bryant) April 7, 2017

In addition, I've come to believe that Trump is, perhaps worse than a chronic liar, even a compulsive liar. There are good reasons to question every statement, every claim he makes.

Marco Rubio says that the firing of 59 Tomahawk missiles was essential to defending America. Really? He claims it was legal and did not require congressional approval. How? By some of the most twisted reasoning you can imagine.

Tim Kaine brags that he voted to attack Syria after the 2013 poison gas attack. What a great way to not differentiate himself from Trump.

We might wonder, would Hillary have waited as long as Trump to go after Assad. She's already crawled out of her hole to support Trump's action.

I've been expecting Trump to start a few wars. After all, he thinks big. He's already started his 2020 campaign, and the meme, "Don't switch horses in midstream" is a common message Republicans use after they've started a war that created the stream.

With his head deep up the butt of Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump has transitioned from saying he would expand military action into Syria to becoming an enemy of Assad, pretty much the same way Obama and Clinton were. This is complicated, because Assad has been the biggest fighter against ISIS. So, going after Assad sabotages the effort to fight Isis. But the Israel hawks like this.

I flip to Fox news. Their talking heads are crowing over how wonderful, precise and powerful the million dollars a piece Tomahawk missiles are. They tie Hezbollah and Iran to Assad and suggest that today could be the most successful day of the Trump presidency. They cite someone on Twitter who said the attack was the "only way to send a message to Assad and others." They refer to the team in the White House as the "A team" "helping this decisive president to make decisions."

Trump has a history of bankruptcies. He's going to do it to the USA, between his outrageous Secret Service costs, his wall, his soon to be multiple wars and, I assure you, the deals he secretly cuts with the corporations and billionaires who are backing him.

Welcome to Psychopath nation.