Trump's Third Term (Trinity) and The 12 Days of Trumpmas: A Trumpmas Carol

In slightly less than twelve months, the United States will hold mid-term elections. Twenty-four (twelve twice) months from that time will come the general election. Twelve months ago was the last general election that ousted Donald J. Trump as president, a human form that I derisively refer to as Agent Orange. I am guessing that most reading this column are old enough to know that Agent Orange was, and is, a carcinogenic herbicide. A cancerous poison deployed by the U.S. military during the Vietnam War that is to this very day one of the greatest war crimes in the history of the world. It poisoned and killed generations of people, including U.S military personnel, and its effects continue. I will leave it to you to stretch the not-so-subtly implied metaphor should you choose to live on the edge. Not only is the holiday season upon us, so are the twelve days of Trumpmas.

In the general election held twelve months ago, Joseph Biden was elected President of the United States after a trinity of attempts at the coveted office; perhaps it was a consolation prize, so to speak. Joe Biden was elected for one reason and one reason only and that was: he was not Agent Orange. A Eurocentric United States did not really have a problem with Agent Orange and what he stood for or represented, which was/is, basically, white supremacy and greed both global and domestic. The problem was with the optics his persona showcased. It was not what he said or did that was the problem, it was how he said it and how he did it that was problematic. He is still as perilous as ever in that sense, so it is likely he may not actually run for the presidency again in 2024 and occupy the "White" House but he will return.

Maybe he never left (Ghost of Trumpmas Past).

Like turds clumped in a litter-box, Trump left clones subsequent to his physical ouster from office. Clones that occupy every level of both government and society at large. These clones, or Trump Clumps, have names like Tom Cotton, Ron DeSantis, John Durham, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, Mike Lindell, Kyle Rittenhouse, Gregory and Travis McMichael, good ole Billy Bob plus a plethora of others. However, his most dangerous clones were left in the United States Supreme Court, which is currently hearing argument that will, both possibly and likely, overturn law that is half a century old. What next, dare I say? Perhaps a reversal of the Brown decision or the exhumation of Dred Scott. Perhaps a return to me having to go to the back door of the Taco Bell to order the crap, were I so gastronomically foolish. Perhaps a return to women not being able to vote or my melanin-infected children having to be in the house by sundown. Given all of my children are Black Women in the United States that would mean they catch hell thrice; yet another trinity, of sorts.

There has not been a solitary day, since Trump's physical departure from the "White" House, that his name has not dominated the news. I often find myself astounded at the media's, as well as the opposing political party's, obsession with him. It appears as though they are either willfully ignorant or too stupid to know that this constant acknowledgement not only amplifies him, it also validates him, gives him power and orgasms; while simultaneously sabotaging their respective rhetorical agendas. An unholy alliance? If one reads the news, watches the news, or listens to the news Agent Orange may as well still be in office; sure seems like it on many fronts. This is indicative of either complicity, conspiracy or abject stupidity and all three are possible, running concurrently for profit. There's that damned trinity again.

He is still in office (Ghost of Trumpmas Present).

Like it or not, Trump is now a king-maker that rules the republican party with a political iron fist. He is both bully and coward (and the two typically go together), which renders him particularly dangerous; especially behind the scenes. Agent Orange, through his fund-raising/grifting operation, has raised millions upon millions of dollars teasing a run for the presidency again, which I think is his typical subterfuge. Whether he does or doesn't, he can use that money to virtually do what he pleases. There is talk of a Donald Trump Network (DTN) and a Trump social media platform that could, potentially, be more ominous than having Agent Orange himself in office. No republican will dare fail to kiss his ring, for he makes the king. It is far more rewarding, effective and exciting to be the king-maker, than trying to put yourself on the throne all the time. The only one more powerful than the king is he who makes him. Kind of like the father, the son and the holy spirit; the ultimate trinity.

He will be in office (Ghost of Trumpmas Yet to Come). One way, or another.

In Dickens' tale, A Christmas Carol, it is my opinion that it was the Ghost of Yet to Come that creeped-out old Ebenezer the most. Trump "wrote" a bestselling book called The Art of the Deal of which many are familiar as his literary flagship. But, few recognize the other "Art" book he allegedly authored and that is called "The Art of the Comeback". Trump was here, Trump is here (as he never left), Trump is coming; and he'll not be sending a turkey to the Cratchit home. God bless us, everyone!

On the First day of Trumpmas

The U.S. brought to me

A tale of white supremacy.

