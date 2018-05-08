Power of Story Send a Tweet        

OpEdNews Op Eds

Trump's Tattered Brand Thrives By Focusing Our Ridicule

5/8/18

Americans Need to Demand the Action of Change
(Image by Marcello Rollando)
The Trump/Pence Administration is, in all probability, the worst rupture in our American Dream of being a giving culture of global Good Samaritans, since 9/11/2001, but this trampling mixture causing both political abhorrence and stimulus could never have descended upon us, without the preferences of moneyed Conservatives, Corporate induced Recession and write-ins for people who had no electable possibility.

Empowered by 2016 elections emanated from voters deciding, slapping Democratic Party wrists would bring recognition without diminishing protective agencies, SCOTUS or our voting privileges, encouraging Jeff Sessions to douse the torch of Lady Liberty, re-dip our international standing in anarchy and tip racial and gender imbalance, further in decline -- all while Democrats continue to believe this is just about Donald Trump.

It's not. It's Mitch McConnell & his line of succession: confirmed judges. It's Paul Ryan, escaping responsibility for the GOP Freedom Caucus.

It's a religious fanatic and sexual bigot one cholesterol heartbeat away VP, hiding in plain sight, aiding and abetting the undoing of American progress, waiting to fly in on the wings of Pompeo & Pruitt, to wipe his feet on equality and justice for women, LGBTQ, and all not made in his image.

It's the nightmares of every low information and non-voter providing infrastructure for Millennials to blame Baby-Boomers.

It's the NRA member driving from Indiana to Texas, with a carload of T-Shirts that contradict Chief Justice Warren Burger's supreme interpretation of our Second Amendment -- as inspired Founding Fathers' Bill of Rights inclusion, to guarantee well-regulated gun use -- not daring to incorrectly define Liberty, as the right to bear unregulated arms.

It's voting like our lives depended on it, embracing the clarity of millions around the world, in solidarity with #2017WomensMarch, #MeToo, #TimesUp and #NeverAgain Parkland students.

It's about caring passionately enough to be respectfully involved with all life on earth, or at least partnering with Western Industrial Societies seeking balance between, being fed up with elections that yield too little change, and becoming stronger activists advocating for income parity, gender equality, racial justice and recapturing our exceptional essence .

It's about being a positive global example; not white-washing our crimes against humanity: Slavery, Civil War prisons, Japanese-American internment camps, Jim Crow, Lynching, Nixon's Kent State, and 21st century Red Mapping of the United in our American dreams for all born here before Columbus, and all immigrants invited after, who ultimately generated, The Greatest Generation.

Let's exhale the greatness that emits more than campaign slogans for Demagogue worshipers, because to reelect, The Land of the Free, we need be, in our institutions, mirrors and choices, an exceptional Home of the Brave -- whose every action enables justice to triumph over repetitious ICE picks thrust into our humanity.

Greatness is what nations and cultures whisper we've earned, when no one is watching.

Greatness honors what Corporatism's Conservative puppeteers dishonor -- casting doctors, lawyers, scientists and football players as more deserving of financial and professional respect than the teachers who taught them.

Greatness, like Exceptionalism, is forever challenging those to whom we award our vote, to prove themselves worthy of it.

There is no greatness in denial:

  • Alzheimer's until caregiving costs rivet our attention
  • Climate Change until Miami's under water
  • Unsafe food until recalls quadruple
  • Addictions to Coal Ash Candidates, Opioids and bullying
  • More Flints enabling privatization of water to assuage Corporatism's gluttony for gauging

Remembering, Nixon's landslide re-election after Pentagon Papers and Watergate, best we focus on provable impeachable offenses -- but gently, without incentivizing adoring trumpets.

Being unempathetically ambiguous about Constitutional truth is no excuse for unpresidential material projecting himself, above Constitutional law.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

opednews.com

Marcello Rollando is both seasoned political writer and critically acclaimed Performing Arts Director.
 

Marcello Rollando

  New Content

Being more focused on Trump's monthly porn payment plan, blinds us to, of, by and for the people heritage.

Submitted on Tuesday, May 8, 2018

