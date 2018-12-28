 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

Trump's Slow-Motion Nervous Breakdown

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Bob Burnett       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 12/28/18

Author 93
Become a Fan
  (23 fans)
- Advertisement -

To say the least, Donald Trump is a polarizing figure. For this reason, it's easy for the Left to dismiss his behavior as "crazy." Nonetheless, even by Trump standards, the last few weeks have been unusually bizarre. It's time for Americans to consider that Trump may have crossed the line from congenitally obnoxious to clinically insane.

If Trump has had a nervous breakdown, it occurred in slow motion after the November 6th election; signaled by angry tweets, repetitive lies, and extreme actions. His behavior meets the definition of nervous breakdown:

  • depressive symptoms, such as loss of hope and thoughts of suicide or self-harm. New York Times reporters, Peter Baker and Maggie Haberman, recently described Trump as isolated in the White House ( https://www.nytimes.com/2018/12/22/us/politics/trump-two-years.html") The president has told associates he fells 'totally and completely abandoned" ... complaining that no one is on his side and that many around him have ulterior motives." On December 24th, Trump tweeted: "I am all alone (poor me) in the White House..."
  • anxiety with high blood pressure, tense muscles, clammy hands, dizziness, upset stomach, and trembling or shaking. There have been rumors that Trump has high blood pressure; in addition his daily diet is terrible -- he prefers McDonalds ("a full McDonald's dinner of two Big Macs, two Filet-O-Fish sandwiches, and a small chocolate shake") and 10-12 diet cokes -- and is at least 25 pounds overweight.
  • insomnia. Trump's last physical (January 2018) indicated that he typically gets only 4-5 hours of sleep each night. (The typical person gets 7-8 hours each night.)
  • hallucinations. There's no evidence that Trump has had classic hallucinations, such as seeing an extraterrestrial, but there's ample evidence that he tells tall tales that he believes. It's well established that Trump lies at an unprecedented rate. A recent Washington Post article (https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2018/11/02/president-trump-has-made-false-or-misleading-claims-over-days/? ) noted that Trump had made 6420 false statements over 649 days and in recent months had lied at the rate of 30 false claims each day -- with 84 false claims on October 1st. There's abundant evidence that Trump believes his most common falsehoods: the Washington Post compiled a list of Trump's repetitive lies ( https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/politics/fact-checker-most-repeated-disinformation/? ) such as the claim that the Trump tax cut was "the largest in history." Trump imagines these wild distortions to be true.
  • extreme mood swings or unexplained outbursts. New York Times reporters, Peter Baker and Maggie Haberman, described Trump as, "a president who revels in sharp swings in direction, feels free to disregard historic allies and presides over near constant turmoil within his own team as he follows his own instincts." "When President Trump gets frustrated with advisers during meetings... he sits back in his chair, crosses his arms and scowls. Often he erupts, '[f***ing] idiots.'"

If Trump has had a nervous breakdown, then he meets the constitutional definition of "inability to discharge the Powers and Duties of [his] office."

The 25th Amendment of the Constitution specifies the procedure to be followed if there is a disabled president: "Whenever the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President." (It's more complicated because the President can appeal; and this part of the process has never been used.)

- Advertisement -

In the current case, Vice President Pence and as least eight of the fifteen cabinet secretaries would have to transmit to the Senate pro tempore -- who was Orrin Hatch (retired) and is now Chuck Grassley -- and the Speaker of the House -- likely Nancy Pelosi.

To summarize, there are three ways for Trump to leave office before January 20, 2021. He can resign -- as Richard Nixon did (August 9, 1974); Trump can be impeached; and he can be removed due to mental (or physical) disability.

What could push Republican leaders to declare Trump as mentally disabled? The most likely scenario involves Trump's abuse of his power as commander-in-chief. At the beginning of the Trump administration, there were three senior generals -- John Kelly, James Mattis, and H.R. McMaster -- that "moderated" Trump's notions about how to use the military. (For example, Trump wanted to assassinate Syrian ruler, Bashar Assad.) Now these generals are gone, replaced by less able men -- who have little or no military experience.

- Advertisement -

Sadly, it's easy to imagine Trump doing something like sending the military to surround the U.S. Capitol building in an attempt to force the new Congress to appropriate money for his border wall. One can also envision Trump, when faced with impeachment proceedings, launching a reckless war in an effort to distract the nation.

It's difficult to imagine Vice President Pence invoking the 25th Amendment, declaring Trump unfit for office, without the support of all of the leaders of the Republican Party -- donors as well as political leaders such as Mitch McConnell. But if Trump did something truly awful, we can foresee a conversation where GOP leaders confront Trump and say: "Donald, there's strong support for removing you from office either by impeachment or a declaration of disability. To avoid this, why don't you resign and 'President' Pence will grant you a full pardon."

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Bob Burnett is a Berkeley writer. In a previous life he was one of the executive founders of Cisco Systems.

Bob Burnett Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Ten Telltale Signs of Republican Disease

Big Liars and The Voters Who Love Them

Obama vs. Romney: The Bottom Line

The GOP Chooses Fascism

2011 Budget Battle: Obama Wins While Democrats Lose

Obama vs. Romney: The Popularity Contest

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 