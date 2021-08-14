From Hartmann Report

So what do we do as a society when confronted with a psychotic former leader who's continuing to spread contagious forms of mental illness among our nation? How do we repair the damage?



angry

(Image by exit78 from flickr) Details DMCA



When I was young my favorite writers were Ernest Hemmingway and Hunter S. Thompson, and my favorite Thompson novel was his 1971 Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas. Which is why a caller last year who started on a rant about "adrenochrome" caused me to both cut him off the air and -- go back to my copy of the novel to see if my memory was right.

Sure enough, there it was. Thompson was bemoaning running out of hashish and being almost out of opium when his "fat Samoan" sidekick offered an alternative:

"As your attorney," he said, "I advise you not worry." He nodded toward the bathroom. "Take a hit out of that little brown bottle in my shaving kit." "What is it?" "Adrenochrome," he said. "You won't need much. Just a little tiny taste." I got the bottle and dipped the head of a paper match into it. "That's about right," he said. "That stuff makes pure mescaline seem like ginger beer. You'll go completely crazy if you take too much." I licked the end of the match. "Where'd you get this?" I asked. "You can't buy it." "Never mind," he said. "It's absolutely pure." I shook my head sadly. "Jesus! What kind of monster client have you picked up this time? There's only one source for this stuff"" He nodded.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).