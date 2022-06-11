Trump's Sedition: George Washington Warned Us In 1796

Reprinted from hartmannreport.com

Sedition is the word for what we call, during times of war, treason. Trump and his Republican and media allies are in it up to their necks...

"I have said that any man who attempted by force or unparliamentary disorder to obstruct or interfere with the lawful count of the electoral vote should be lashed to the muzzle of a twelve-pounder gun and fired out of a window." "-General Winfield Scott, 1861

Last night the January 6th Committee's co-chair Liz Cheney told us that "Representative Scott Perry sought a pardon" along with "multiple other members of Congress" for their participation in the attempted coup, their sedition against the United States of America.

They understood they had committed a crime. And they wanted Trump to give them absolution, to prevent them from being prosecuted, to keep them out of jail.

Technically, to commit treason requires that a country be at war. "Giving aid and comfort to the enemy during time of war" is as bad as it gets. It's the worst possible crime against your country.

Sedition, attempting to obstruct or overthrow your government by force, is the peacetime equivalent of treason.

Sedition is a word with which most Americans are not familiar. We haven't had an American politician or armed group try to commit sedition in the United States since 1861, so it's not a word that we normally use or see in the media.

But sedition is what this is all about. An attempted coup to overthrow our government and replace its duly elected leader, Joe Biden, with Donald Trump.

Multiple Proud Boys and other white supremacist militias have been charged with conspiracy to commit sedition, and now we know why. Assembling near the Washington monument at 10 o'clock in the morning and then marching from there to the Capitol without even attending Trump's rally to lead the assault on that building is clearly sedition.

Trying to hang the Vice President of the United States and kidnap or murder the Speaker of the House to stop the peaceful transfer of power is clearly sedition.

And participating in organizing the entire thing, as Donald Trump, Mark Meadows, and other senior members of his staff appear to have done, deserves the 20 years in prison that a sedition conviction brings.

Last night's Committee hearing laid out the crimes committed on the ground, at the time, around and in the Capitol on January 6th. As time goes on, we will learn more about those around Trump who participated in the planning and execution of this crime, or failed to do anything to stop it.

