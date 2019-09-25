Trump's Recipe for Economic Disaster

From Truthdig
Jerome Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve
The dollar strengthened against the euro in August, merely in anticipation of the European Central Bank slashing its key interest rate further into negative territory. Investors were fleeing into the dollar, prompting President Trump to tweet on Aug. 30:
Donald J. Trump✔ @realDonaldTrump
The Euro is dropping against the Dollar "like crazy," giving them a big export and manufacturing advantage...and the Fed does NOTHING! Our Dollar is now the strongest in history. Sounds good, doesn't it? Except to those (manufacturers) that make product for sale outside the U.S.
When the ECB cut its key rate as anticipated, from a negative 0.4% to a negative 0.5%, the president tweeted on Sept. 11: