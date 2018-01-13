Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Trump's Racism "is a tragedy in a man and a disaster in a president."

opednews.com Headlined to H2 1/13/18

From Wallwritings


(Image by Ice movie poster)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Say this about President Trump: His unfettered outbursts of vulgarity show no signs of being planned. They just erupt from the man as a revelation of who he is.

In the film, The Best Man, Henry Fonda's character, Senator William Russell, says to Joe Cantwell, a presidential candidate who exists in his own bubble, "you have no sense of responsibility toward anybody or anything. And that is a tragedy in a man, and it is a disaster in a president."

We know we are living with a disaster, when President Trump, sitting in a White House conference immigration meeting Thursday, described immigrants of color from Haiti and Africa, residents of countries he called "s--holes."

In response, New York Times columnist David Leonhardt puts it bluntly:

"No one except Trump can know what Trump's private thoughts or motivations are. But the public record and his behavior are now abundantly clear. Donald Trump treats black people and Latinos differently than he treats white people. And that makes him a racist."

There is nothing subtle about President Trump. In his narcissistic existence, he occupies a personal bubble where men dominate women and people of color are shoved aside into other bubbles of white-imposed inferiority.

Inside our president's bubble nothing matters but Donald J. Trump.

This is not new to our politics, both fictional and real, but the inherent danger of such a bubble has reached a peak in our current White House.

The New York Times and theChicago Tribune, described Trump's description of Haiti and Africa as "vulgar."

The term vulgar is correct. It is also revelatory. Its use by a President in a meeting about legislation, gives this nation and the world nothing less than a portal into the emotional darkness and stunted intellectual development of the man this nation chose as its 45th president.

This man is blind to his own flawed personality. Did he not know, or did he not care, that he was exposing his own racial hatred mindset just days before Monday, January 15, when the nation he was elected to lead, will honor Martin Luther King, Jr., on what would have been King's 89th birthday?

That day is now a federal holiday. Some background is in order if we are to grasp the meaning of January 15 for our present dark moment.

It is a day that evokes a past when hatred and racial bigotry locks people of color in a racial bondage a century after slavery was defeated in a bloody American Civil War.

Martin Luther King, Jr., was assassinated 50 years ago this coming April, for his leadership in the civil rights revolution that broke the back of racial segregation, a revolution that is still unable to root out the racial hatred that undermines our national character.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

James Wall served as a Contributing Editor of The Christian Century magazine, based in Chicago, Illinois, from 1999 through 2017. From 1972 through 1999, he was editor and publisher of the Christian Century magazine. Many sources have influenced (more...)
 

