Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

Trump's Plan B for Syria: Occupation and Intimidation

By       Message Mike Whitney       (Page 1 of 3 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Interesting 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 1/20/18

Author 33
Become a Fan
  (47 fans)

From Smirking Chimp

From flickr.com: Secretary of State Rex Tillerson {MID-232003}
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson
(Image by U.S. Department of State)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson announced the creation of a de facto autonomous Kurdish state in east Syria that will be supported by the United States and defended by a US-backed "proxy" army of occupation. Tillerson's announcement was made at a confab he attended at Stanford University at the Hoover Institute. According to The Hill:

"Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Wednesday outlined a new U.S. strategy in Syria, hinging on maintaining an indefinite military presence in the country with the goal of ousting the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad and keeping militant groups at bay.

"Speaking at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University, Tillerson sought to make the case for an extended U.S. military role, backed by a United Nations-brokered political solution, in the war-torn country.

- Advertisement -

"A U.S. withdrawal, he said, would likely have disastrous consequences.

"'Total withdrawal would restore Assad and continue brutal treatment of his own people,' Tillerson said." (Tillerson outlines plan for long-term US military role in Syria," The Hill)

Tillerson's comments underscore the fact that recent setbacks in the seven-year-long conflict, have not dampened Washington's determination to topple the elected government of Syria and to impose its own political vision on the country. They also confirm that the United States intends to occupy parts of Syria for the foreseeable future. As the article clearly states:

- Advertisement -

"The secretary's remarks on Wednesday signaled his most explicit endorsement yet for long-term U.S. military presence in the country." (The Hill)

On Thursday, Tillerson backtracked from his earlier statement saying his comments had been "misportrayed."

"That entire situation has been misportrayed, misdescribed, (and) some people misspoke. We are not creating a border security force at all," (Tillerson said)

Regrettably, the media did not "misportray" Washington's intentions or policy. In fact, the details have been circulating since last weekend when an article appeared in The Defense Post announcing the creation of 30,000 man border security force. Here's an excerpt from the article:

"The U.S.-led Coalition against Islamic State is currently training a force to maintain security along the Syrian border as the operation against ISIS shifts focus. The 30,000-strong force will be partly composed of veteran fighters and operate under the leadership of the Syrian Democratic Forces, CJTF-OIR told The Defense Post.

"'The Coalition is working jointly with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to establish and train the new Syrian Border Security Force (BSF). Currently, there are approximately 230 individuals training in the BSF's inaugural class, with the goal of a final force size of approximately 30,000,' ...Public Affairs Officer Colonel Thomas F. Veale said.

- Advertisement -

"'The BSF will be stationed along the Euphrates River Valley -- marking the western edge of the territory within Syria currently controlled by SDF -- and the Iraqi and Turkish borders,' he said." (The Defense Post)

As we have noted before, Washington is determined to throw up an iron curtain along the Euphrates consistent with its plan to split Syria into smaller parts, support the central government's enemies, and create a safe haven for launching attacks on the government in Damascus. Seen in this light, the 30,000-man "border security force" is not a border security force at all, but a slick Madison Avenue-type sobriquet for Washington's proxy army of occupation.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Interesting 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Mike is a freelance writer living in Washington state.

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Class Warfare Scoreboard -- Guess Who's Winning?

Newt's Victory: Was it a "Surge" of popularity or faulty voting machines?

Is Fukushima's Doomsday Machine About to Blow?

Troublemaking Washington: Pushing Ukraine to the Brink

Dominique Strauss-Kahn was trying to torpedo the dollar

The Broken Chessboard: Brzezinski Gives Up on Empire

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Chuck Nafziger

Become a Fan
Author 24101

(Member since Oct 12, 2008), 13 fans, 6 articles, 7 quicklinks, 1327 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

That is a nicely expressed glimmer of hope.

Submitted on Saturday, Jan 20, 2018 at 5:31:00 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 