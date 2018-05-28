Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Trump's Oh So Predictable Withdrawal From N Korea Talks

When Trump announced he was going to withdraw from the June 12th scheduled talks with North Korea, Kim Jong Un must have felt relief. Why? Because he knew Trump was going to walk away.

Any leader with advisors worth their salt would know that because it is so obvious.


Trump Book Cover Photo-- Art of the Deal
How would he know? Because Trump has written about his simple-minded negotiation strategies in his book, The Art of The Deal, and in his tweets. Any advisor would have assured Kim Jong Un that such a ploy was going to happen. The question was just when.

So why are the mainstream media making such a big deal out of Trump's withdrawal? They act as thought this is a big surprise, as though this is a huge, major kink in plans. I don't buy it. The mainstream media has enough resources, with all their pundits, to realize that this withdrawal is a ploy, a very predictable, all too predictable ploy by Trump. It's an exercise right out of his book.

So why are the MSM pretending that Trump's move is a surprise? Maybe it's because they draw eyeballs with drama, with the fear that uncertainty produces. Maybe it's because they want o portray Trump as crazy, or as effective. One thing for sure is that They are not acting in honest, good faith. They are not doing their job.

Yet here's Jeanne Moos nailing the story. So why would her colleagues respond to the walkout in such a different way.


JEANNE MOOS: THE ART OF THE WALK OUT President Trump's past proves he's not afraid to walk away and never look back. The World Around us is changing. News today is more than just pictures and ...
What are your thoughts?

 

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization Project. 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Bill Johnson

Rob we have a team of representatives in North Korea right now working on the planning for the summit.


Trump is not pulling out. No one wants it more than he.


He has made it very clear that inept presidents of the past have just kicked this can down the road and Trump is not going to do that. He is planning on ending this thing.


Anything put out in the media is just game playing towards the goal.

Submitted on Monday, May 28, 2018 at 3:34:14 PM

