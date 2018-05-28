- Advertisement -

When Trump announced he was going to withdraw from the June 12th scheduled talks with North Korea, Kim Jong Un must have felt relief. Why? Because he knew Trump was going to walk away.

Any leader with advisors worth their salt would know that because it is so obvious.



How would he know? Because Trump has written about his simple-minded negotiation strategies in his book, The Art of The Deal, and in his tweets. Any advisor would have assured Kim Jong Un that such a ploy was going to happen. The question was just when.

So why are the mainstream media making such a big deal out of Trump's withdrawal? They act as thought this is a big surprise, as though this is a huge, major kink in plans. I don't buy it. The mainstream media has enough resources, with all their pundits, to realize that this withdrawal is a ploy, a very predictable, all too predictable ploy by Trump. It's an exercise right out of his book.

So why are the MSM pretending that Trump's move is a surprise? Maybe it's because they draw eyeballs with drama, with the fear that uncertainty produces. Maybe it's because they want o portray Trump as crazy, or as effective. One thing for sure is that They are not acting in honest, good faith. They are not doing their job.

Yet here's Jeanne Moos nailing the story. So why would her colleagues respond to the walkout in such a different way.



