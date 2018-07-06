 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

Trump's New White House Communications Chief Loves a Good Fire

By       Message David Corn       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H4 7/6/18

Author 90177
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)
From youtube.com: Trump likely to name ex-Fox News executive as White House comms director President Trump names former Fox News co-president Bill Shine to be his new communications director {MID-301943}
Trump likely to name ex-Fox News executive as White House comms director President Trump names former Fox News co-president Bill Shine to be his new communications director
(Image by YouTube, Channel: CBS News)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Years ago -- many years ago -- I was a Fox News commentator. (Forgive me.) And the Fox News exec I dealt with the most was Bill Shine, then the No. 2 at the conservative cable network. On Thursday, the White House officially announced that President Donald Trump had chosen Shine to be the next White House communications chief. The news comes a year after Shine was booted out of Fox following accusations that he covered up the alleged sexual misconduct of Roger Ailes, the former Fox News poobah, and after Shine attempted to keep alleged sexual harasser Bill O'Reilly in his position.

This mind-meld of Fox and Trump's White House was probably inevitable. Now Trump, without tweeting, can be fully wired into the network that often functions as state television. This is true synergy. A political-corporate M&A.

As we ponder this development, I have one anecdote to share about Shine.

- Advertisement -

When I was an analyst at Fox -- and always free to say whatever I wanted to -- I would meet with Shine once in a while. Usually this was when it was time to renew my small contract. After we finished the "negotiations," we would argue about politics for a bit. Shine always seemed more keen to discuss issues that would juice up the Fox audience than to advance any of his own political preferences or beliefs. He struck me as a die-hard, only-ratings-matter TV exec who could easily fit into a cooking or sports network. And one day, I did gain a bit of insight into how he thinks.

Go to Mother Jones to read the rest of this article.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

David Corn is  Mother Jones ' Washington bureau chief. For more of his stories,  click here . He's also  on  Twitter  and  FacebookRSS  |    David is (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Why the Bombshell Trump Letter Could Be a Big Problem for Donald Trump Jr.

Can Obama Disrupt the Shutdown Narrative?

Note to Robert Mueller: Hope Hicks Was Part of the Cover-Up

Why the Scooter Libby Case -- and Trump's Pardon -- Really, Really Matter

Cheney on Torture: Lying or Ignorant?

Is Donald Trump Jr. Trying to Con Congress on the Russia Scandal?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 