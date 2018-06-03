Power of Story Send a Tweet        
OpEdNews Op Eds

Trump's New Proposal Is Another Attempt by the Government to Control Women's Bodies

By       Message Elizabeth Warren       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 6/3/18

Author 53610
Become a Fan
  (26 fans)

From Time

From flickr.com: Trump was for women's rights BEFORE his inauguration. {MID-295889}
Trump was for women's rights BEFORE his inauguration.
(Image by hillels)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

The Trump Administration is trying to turn back the clock on women's healthcare and reproductive rights. Not too long ago, women could be charged more for health insurance than men, just because they were women. Big insurance companies could deny women maternity coverage if they decided that prenatal care cut into their profits. There were no federal requirements that companies allow a woman to take leave from her job to care for a baby, so when a woman got pregnant, she risked losing her job to care for her newborn. And if a woman wanted to avoid pregnancy, insurance companies could decide that they didn't want to cover the cost of birth control, leaving her to pay for contraception out of pocket.

All that has changed -- but President Trump and his right-wing buddies are champing at the bit to go back to a world where politicians meddled in a woman's personal health decisions. Last week, the president proposed reviving a Reagan-era rule that targets the Title X family planning program. The rule is a multi-pronged attack on women.

First, it threatens Title X patients' access to medically accurate information by restricting what providers can tell patients about abortion services -- even when patients directly ask for that information. Second, it loosens Title X's quality standards, making it easier for unqualified providers -- like deceptive crisis pregnancy centers -- to take part in the program. And third, it deliberately targets Planned Parenthood, one of the largest providers of Title X services. Title X doesn't fund abortions and never has. But the rule would require Title X providers that perform abortions to do so in "physically separate facilities" -- raising providers' costs in an effort to force them out of the program.

- Advertisement -

Let's be clear: the gag rule the president has proposed is not about improving women's health care. Title X health clinics provide birth control, cancer screenings and HIV tests to over four million Americans. In 2016 alone, Title X health centers provided 720,000 medical exams for women, nearly one million breast exams and over one million HIV tests. The president's new rule would put much of this life-saving care at risk. The impact of the rule will fall hardest on women who are already struggling. The overwhelming majority of Title X patients have family incomes below the federal poverty level and many don't have health insurance.

We've never had an abortion gag rule here in America, but we've seen Republican administrations, including the Trump Administration, force the gag rule abroad. The impact has been devastating. Past global gag rules have stopped women around the world from getting the reproductive and maternal health care they need, like contraception, cancer screenings and pregnancy check-ups. It's made women more likely to have unplanned pregnancies. And, in a point that should be underlined over and over, it is associated with increases, not decreases, in the number of abortions that take place worldwide. Now, President Trump wants to inflict these consequences on women in America, too.

The gag rule is also a direct attack on Planned Parenthood. Because Planned Parenthood serves the contraceptive needs of 40% of all Title X patients, the impact of cuts is not hard to track. When Texas cut funding for Planned Parenthood in 2011, teen birth rates and abortions rose, while thousands of women went without reproductive health care.

- Advertisement -

The new Title X rule is right-wing ideology disguised as health policy. President Trump and Vice President Pence are trying to control women and shut down Planned Parenthood and other Title X providers that offer critical reproductive healthcare. They may think they've won this battle, but when it comes to the fight for reproductive rights, we will not be silenced -- we will march, we will protest and we will persist.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Elizabeth Warren was assistant to the president and a special adviser to the Treasury secretary on the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. She single-handedly set us this bureau, putting in place the building blocks for an agency that will (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Elizabeth Warren: This is Democracy

Chris Christie at the Republican National Convention

We Don't Run This Country for Corporations

Without rules, financial markets don't work

Stop rigging system against small business

Wall Street isn't happy with us

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 