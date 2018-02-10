Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Trump's Military Parade and The Destiny of Tyrants

By       Message Harold Novikoff       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 2/10/18

Author 92139

From commons.wikimedia.org: File:Bundesarchiv Bild 146-1989-034-21, Warschau, Parade vor Adolf
File:Bundesarchiv Bild 146-1989-034-21, Warschau, Parade vor Adolf ...800 Ã-- 586 - 78k - jpg
(Image by commons.wikimedia.org)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

I am not a student of history but numerous historical images come to mind associating military parades exhibiting the latest weaponry and goose-stepping rows of soldiers with familiar tyrant-like figures such as Hitler, Stalin, Mussolini, that guy in North Korea and others of that sort. They suggest parades of Roman legions out to conquer the world. These parades have the purpose of demonstrating the military power of the nation and inspiring fear in potential enemies.

Trump was so impressed with the French military celebration of Bastille Day that he wants a parade of his own. He doesn't realize that the French celebration was in honor of the soldiers of the French Revolution who overthrew the decadent monarchy and aristocracy, many of whom ended up at the guillotine. And most of the tyrants of history had a similar fate.

We already have military parades on Veterans Day, honoring our soldiers who fought and died in our wars. We don't need a parade for self-deluded tyrants. The founding concept of the U.S.A. is that of a sanctuary of peace and justice - not that of a military juggernaut. Let's get back to our roots.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

WWII vet retired from several occupations (school teacher, technical writer, energy conservation business, etc.) long-time Sierra Club member


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Wild Fires

The Motive Behind Global-Warming Denial

Is Democracy Obsolete?

The Lost Century

Impeachment Is Not Enough

It IS Happening Here

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 