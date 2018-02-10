

I am not a student of history but numerous historical images come to mind associating military parades exhibiting the latest weaponry and goose-stepping rows of soldiers with familiar tyrant-like figures such as Hitler, Stalin, Mussolini, that guy in North Korea and others of that sort. They suggest parades of Roman legions out to conquer the world. These parades have the purpose of demonstrating the military power of the nation and inspiring fear in potential enemies.

Trump was so impressed with the French military celebration of Bastille Day that he wants a parade of his own. He doesn't realize that the French celebration was in honor of the soldiers of the French Revolution who overthrew the decadent monarchy and aristocracy, many of whom ended up at the guillotine. And most of the tyrants of history had a similar fate.

We already have military parades on Veterans Day, honoring our soldiers who fought and died in our wars. We don't need a parade for self-deluded tyrants. The founding concept of the U.S.A. is that of a sanctuary of peace and justice - not that of a military juggernaut. Let's get back to our roots.