Trump's Media Assisted Grift v Mothers Like Susan Bro and Aretha Franklin



Mothers Are America's Best Healing Power

(Image by Marcello Rollando) Permission Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

There are truths we must finally face as self-evident: the ideals of perfection enlightening our American Dream, in mere mortals is, like evolution, in constant motion -- sometimes seemingly blind ambition following the yellow brick road with no guiding beacon of light from The Hill.

Hope's truth is, our journey to perfection doesn't require perfection, only effective peaceful assembly. Our dreams of unity, civility and humanity are nonetheless justifiably encouraged by our courage to learn from our past without repeating it -- extending joint ownership of Justice for All, to all.

Living in a trumped America, where a towering fee allows firmly ensconced organized crime in private enterprise and multi-layered governments -- there is little value in media headlines and political talking heads unless serving to ignite truth seeking citizen sleuths.

- Advertisement -

When a people are both poised and tainted by nefarious Branding as prerequisite for infectious misconceptions, understanding is bombarded by cravings for the convenience of, obvious villains and marketable heroes.

Dispatching Andrew Jackson racism, John Wilke Booth hatred, Trump/Pence/Sessions bigotry, Ivanka, Laura Ingram & Dana Loesch ruse, and denying access to hacks like, Putin, Sheldon Adelson and their Koch brothers -- is Best Evidence of American greatness.

Being Newton's equal opposite reaction to evil genius, let freedom ring from sacred parchment through us, to Native-Americans, African-Americans, Asian-Americans Latino-Americans and Puerto-Rican Americans regardless of sexual preferences, reassuring America's New Deal Reconstruction.

- Advertisement -

Rescuing abused refugee families seeking asylum, we rescue ourselves. Stoking righteous indignation for leadership elected for the proposition that all are created equal, having disappeared hundreds of innocents -- we receive the fruits of an administration unhinged from morality.

Now we rise! Demanding all political parties melt the frigid grip of ICE on families running from abusive governments as abusive as our own, we eject Conservatives choosing KKK residue of white supremacists, as a family value.

In a child's distress, mothers are a healing balm. America is now in distress and Mothers, whether married suburbanites or single Millennials, whether Caucasian or full of color, believers in a universe beyond themselves or going it alone -- regardless of political affiliation -- mothers remain the too often overlooked power necessary for America to heal itself.

Mothers, and the women they elect to rebuild community, neighborhoods -- fighting the good fight for a better future for all children -- including mothers too often invisible to us because of their color, who like Susan Bro -- snatch hope from the jaws of tragedy.

Although seldom heralded for their heroism over America's 242-year war with itself, daughters, wives and mothers of all colors, all beliefs -- all with their own dreams of service to national and individual ideals -- have prevailed on the battlefields of preserving children, protecting family and home and defending every women's right to income parity.

Courage isn't a smearing louse with a Tiki-Torch, and Charlottesville is no more ground zero nor frontline in America's infighting over racial equality and gender justice, than any town USA.

- Advertisement -

Like Virginia State Troopers, Berke M.M. Bates and Lt. H. Jay Cullen -- Alesia Thomas, Malissa Williams, Miriam Carey and Tanisha Anderson probably didn't plan on being another tragic, but temporary headline.

Historically, Liberals have been battling Conservatives with one arm tied behind our backs -- not only by the cold and timid avoiding the arena, but by our own duplicity regarding women and people of color.

Headliners and heroes are chosen for their eye-catching potential for convenient media resale, because we are addicted to, if we can label it, we can shelve it without expending any energy for internalized comprehension.

Next Page 1 | 2