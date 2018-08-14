 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

Trump's Media Assisted Grift v Mothers Like Susan Bro and Aretha Franklin

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Marcello Rollando       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   1 comment

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 8/14/18

Author 58005
Become a Fan
  (11 fans)


Mothers Are America's Best Healing Power
(Image by Marcello Rollando)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -
The evidence of our never being completely a united people, is undeniable -- particularly every time a segment of the population confuses patriotism with, Space Force Grift and belief in a supreme being with faith in a pied pipping carnival barker.

There are truths we must finally face as self-evident: the ideals of perfection enlightening our American Dream, in mere mortals is, like evolution, in constant motion -- sometimes seemingly blind ambition following the yellow brick road with no guiding beacon of light from The Hill.

Hope's truth is, our journey to perfection doesn't require perfection, only effective peaceful assembly. Our dreams of unity, civility and humanity are nonetheless justifiably encouraged by our courage to learn from our past without repeating it -- extending joint ownership of Justice for All, to all.

Living in a trumped America, where a towering fee allows firmly ensconced organized crime in private enterprise and multi-layered governments -- there is little value in media headlines and political talking heads unless serving to ignite truth seeking citizen sleuths.

- Advertisement -

When a people are both poised and tainted by nefarious Branding as prerequisite for infectious misconceptions, understanding is bombarded by cravings for the convenience of, obvious villains and marketable heroes.

Dispatching Andrew Jackson racism, John Wilke Booth hatred, Trump/Pence/Sessions bigotry, Ivanka, Laura Ingram & Dana Loesch ruse, and denying access to hacks like, Putin, Sheldon Adelson and their Koch brothers -- is Best Evidence of American greatness.

Being Newton's equal opposite reaction to evil genius, let freedom ring from sacred parchment through us, to Native-Americans, African-Americans, Asian-Americans Latino-Americans and Puerto-Rican Americans regardless of sexual preferences, reassuring America's New Deal Reconstruction.

- Advertisement -

Rescuing abused refugee families seeking asylum, we rescue ourselves. Stoking righteous indignation for leadership elected for the proposition that all are created equal, having disappeared hundreds of innocents -- we receive the fruits of an administration unhinged from morality.

Now we rise! Demanding all political parties melt the frigid grip of ICE on families running from abusive governments as abusive as our own, we eject Conservatives choosing KKK residue of white supremacists, as a family value.

In a child's distress, mothers are a healing balm. America is now in distress and Mothers, whether married suburbanites or single Millennials, whether Caucasian or full of color, believers in a universe beyond themselves or going it alone -- regardless of political affiliation -- mothers remain the too often overlooked power necessary for America to heal itself.

Mothers, and the women they elect to rebuild community, neighborhoods -- fighting the good fight for a better future for all children -- including mothers too often invisible to us because of their color, who like Susan Bro -- snatch hope from the jaws of tragedy.

Although seldom heralded for their heroism over America's 242-year war with itself, daughters, wives and mothers of all colors, all beliefs -- all with their own dreams of service to national and individual ideals -- have prevailed on the battlefields of preserving children, protecting family and home and defending every women's right to income parity.

Courage isn't a smearing louse with a Tiki-Torch, and Charlottesville is no more ground zero nor frontline in America's infighting over racial equality and gender justice, than any town USA.

- Advertisement -

Like Virginia State Troopers, Berke M.M. Bates and Lt. H. Jay Cullen -- Alesia Thomas, Malissa Williams, Miriam Carey and Tanisha Anderson probably didn't plan on being another tragic, but temporary headline.

Historically, Liberals have been battling Conservatives with one arm tied behind our backs -- not only by the cold and timid avoiding the arena, but by our own duplicity regarding women and people of color.

Headliners and heroes are chosen for their eye-catching potential for convenient media resale, because we are addicted to, if we can label it, we can shelve it without expending any energy for internalized comprehension.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Communications consultant and ghost writer for progressive political organizations, causes and candidates. Text/content contributor, script doctor, rewriting/editing political speeches and theatre scripts, screenplays, teleplays and other creative (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Simple Truth: No Simple Solutions

Too Many Secrets

Religion OMG!

When what They said could never happen in America, Happens"

When Death Knocks Twice

ISIS -- Iran/Netanyahu GOP -- Fundamentalists - End Times

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Marcello Rollando

Become a Fan
Author 58005
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Jan 2, 2011), 11 fans, 193 articles, 342 comments, 4 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Neither paralegal Heather Heyer, nor her Mother, Susan Bro began August 12, 2017, expecting or hoping to become media sensations.

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 14, 2018 at 2:44:17 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 