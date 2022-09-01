 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 9/1/22

Trump's Mar-a-Lago stash "- the French have a word for it

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Bob Gaydos
Become a Fan
  (15 fans)

Donald Trump and Putin Russian Ballet.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: STEPHANIE Tuatwaphlle)   Details   DMCA

By Bob Gaydos

An arabesque is an arabesque wherever you may be. A grand jete' is a grand jete' in Tokyo or "Paree".

Came across a YouTube channel the other day in which a Russian ballerina and a Japanese ballerina were discussing their chosen craft. They knew enough of each other's language to be understood, but what really made the conversation possible and meaningful to both is that when either of them said, for example, "sur la pointe" or "battu," the other knew exactly what she meant.

Ballet terms are in French everywhere. Period. C'est entendu.

Thus has it been since King Louis XIV adopted the dance style that originated in 15th Century Italy for his own court.

The king, an avid dancer, created many of the terms and steps that exist to this day. He took the ballet out of the court and introduced it to the public, plie' by plie', creating a professional dance company. And, while styles may differ somewhat, the language of the ballet persists, from Moscow to London to New York to Rome to Tokyo to Paris and to every pirouette in every ballet class in the world. Everyone understands it.

Brilliant. Simple. No confusion.

If only the same could be said for some other forms of communication. Compare the universal language of ballet to, say, the confusing verbiage surrounding a sizable stash of apparently sensitive, even classified and top secret government documents that Donald Trump apparently took home with him, along with newspaper clippings, notes, magazines and other stuff when he moved from the White House to a golf resort in Florida. Threw it all in cardboard boxes for, well, he never said what for.

Trump apparently regarded the documents as "mine."

The people at the National Archives, which stores and protects government documents for the American people, consider them "ours."

When Trump finally agreed, after many months, to return documents, his lawyer apparently said there were "none" left in Florida. The National Archives folks and the FBI disagreed. They said there were "some" documents left. In fact, "a lot." They wanted them "all."

Another lawyer suggested that Trump had "declassified" the documents, as presidents can do. The National Archives replied that saying so doesn't make it so.

Trump said the FBI conducted an "unwarranted" raid on his Mar a Lago home, treating him like some common thief, rather than a twice-impeached former president. A judge said the raid was, in fact, warranted. In fact, he signed the warrant, saying there was "probable cause" to believe that classified or other sensitive documents were still stored at Mar a Lago and, furthermore, that there was "probable cause" to believe that evidence of "obstruction" would be found there.

At some point, Trump suggested the FBI planted documents, yet insisted he wanted them back. He even said the FBI should release the affidavit for the search, suggesting, one presumes, it would show no justification. What the FBI released said it had reason to believe Trump was keeping "national defense information," a violation of the Espionage Act.

Espionage, by the way, is French for spying, another word that everyone understands.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Bob Gaydos Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Bob Gaydos is a veteran of 40-plus years in daily newspapers. He began as police reporter with The (Binghamton, N.Y.) Sun-Bulletin, eventually covering government and politics as well as serving as city editor, features editor, sports editor and (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Yes, Melania, I obviously care a lot

It’s time to un-dumb America

Look at me, would you believe 'the picture of health'?

Alt-Right: A trumped-up label for bigots

Falling in love with squats, sort of

For shame, America, for shame

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend