OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 6/11/21

Trump's Love Letter to Putin Prior to Meeting with Biden is Utterly Demented -- and Treasonous.

By News Corpse

Donald Trump- Caricature
In his latest statement from exile, Donald Trump has made it abundantly clear where his loyalty lies (with an emphasis on "lies"). And he simultaneously confirmed just how deeply consumed he is by the patently insane paranoia he's been peddling for the past four years.

Trump's new "Save America" (from democracy?) message is like a greatest hits collection of delusional days gone by. He appears to have crammed every psychotic concoction he could think of into one run-on rejection of reality. However, it is also a disturbing admission that he has greater trust for America's enemies than for its leaders and defenders. What follows is an annotated examination of Trump's profoundly anti-American screed:

"As President, I had a great and very productive meeting in Helsinki, Finland, with President Putin of Russia, Despite the belated Fake News portrayal of the meeting, the United States won much, including the respect of President Putin and Russia."

The allegedly "productive meeting in Helsinki" was the one wherein Trump took Vladimir Putin's side over that of U.S. intelligence with regard to Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election. And what Trump calls the "fake news portrayal of the meeting" was actually just the press reporting his remarks verbatim. Trump continued:

"Because of the phony Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, made-up and paid for by the Democrats and Crooked Hillary Clinton, the United States was put at a disadvantage -- a disadvantage that was nevertheless overcome by me."

What Trump is calling a "hoax" (one of many in Trump's diseased brain) was documented by multiple U.S. intelligence agencies, as well as by Special Counsel (and lifelong Republican) Robert Mueller's congressional testimony. If "the United States was put at a disadvantage," it was solely due to Trump's ignorance and purposeful anti-American intentions. And for no apparent reason, he's reprising his old obsession with "crooked" Hillary Clinton. But here's the kicker:

"As to who do I trust, they asked, Russia or our 'Intelligence' from the Obama era, meaning people like Comey, McCabe, the two lovers, Brennan, Clapper, and numerous other sleezebags, or Russia, the answer, after all that has been found out and written, should be obvious. Our government has rarely had such lowlifes as these working for it."

That's right. Just days before President Biden is set to meet with Putin, Trump is maligning the U.S. and boosting his Russian BFF. Trump obviously has no concern for our nation's security, nor any respect for the norms of diplomacy. That includes the maxim that "politics end at the water's edge," so as not harm America's interests when the President is overseas. And Trump closed with this bit of assholery:

"Good luck to Biden in dealing with President Putin -- don't fall asleep during the meeting, and please give him my warmest regards!"

Trump's support for Russia at this critical point in time is consistent with that of his Fox News sycophants. On Wednesday Sean Hannity reached out to deliver a gift to Putin in the form of an infantile put down of Biden. Perhaps it was in appreciation for Putin's defense of Trump and his Capitol Hill Insurrectionists. Either way, the only winner in this game is Russia where these attacks on Biden by fellow Americans is being received with glee:

 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
