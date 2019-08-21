Trump's Jews & Great Disloyalty Remarks Target Evangelical Zionists

- Advertisement -



Trump's comment "I think any Jewish people that vote for a Democrat -- I think it shows either total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty." may be aimed at Jews. After all Trump is dumb enough and has enough contempt for Jews to insult them that way. But most importantly, Trump is talking to the approximately 70 million Evangelical Zionists who are his most reliable base.

When Trump tells Netanyahu to ban Omar and Tlaib, they are pandering to their most important American base-- the seventy million Evangelical Zionists.

Christian Zionists are the most reliable supporters of the Republican party. And they support Israel because of their belief in biblical prophesy that the Jews have to control Israel for the return of the messiah, followed by "the rapture," when believers are transported to heaven, leaving non-believers left-behind (the title of a hugely selling book series.)

I wouldn't be surprised if a tiny percentage of Jews, probably less than two percent, may be moved by Trump's moronic utterance. Bottom-line, I don't think Trump's dog whistle, bigoted remark will work with Jews and it could bite back. So tis is just more pandering to the Christian right. And they should be ashamed that THEY have not chastised him for his words.

