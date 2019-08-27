Trump's Increasingly Dangerous Messiah complex demands his removal from office



Some of the world's most heinous dictators and tyrants have had acute deity complexes and Trump is no exception

Not since the Third Reich regime of Adolf Hitler have Nordic nations been forced to deal with a megalomaniac foreign leader like Donald Trump. Trump has summarily criticized the prime ministers of Denmark, Norway, and Sweden, lied about a conversation with the president of Finland; and is likely to soon turn his Twitter venom on the prime minister of Iceland. The five Nordic leaders serve as heads of government of five countries that annually top the world's list of happiest nations because of their policies that put the health and welfare of their people first.

Soon to come under heavy fire by Trump's tweet trolling is Icelandic Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir who will not be in Iceland for a scheduled September 4 visit by Vice President Mike Pence. The erratic nature of the Trump administration's scheduling of visits has resulted in Jakobsdottir having a prior keynote speaking engagement at the Council of Nordic Trade Unions' annual conference in Malmo, Sweden.

Jakobsdottir, the leader of the Left Green Party, leads a coalition that includes the conservative Independence Party. Icelandic right-wing elements are already calling Jakobsdottir's absence during Pence's visit to be "unprecedented" for an Icelandic head of government. Expect Trump to refer to Jakobsdottir as "nasty" in the same misogynistic manner by which he described Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, a Social Democrat, for calling his idea to buy Greenland "absurd." Trump cancelled his state visit to Denmark, which Danes are viewing as an affront to Queen Margrethe II. Trump has previously used the term "nasty" to describe House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle.

Trump has problems getting along with female heads of state and government, as witnessed by his disdain for German Chancellor Angela Merkel and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. In recounting her first meeting with Trump at the Asia-Pacific summit in Vietnam in 2017, Ardern said, "I was waiting to walk out to be introduced at the east Asia summit gala dinner, where we all paraded and while we were waiting, Trump, in jest, patted the person next to him on the shoulder, pointed at me and said: 'This lady caused a lot of upset in her country,' talking about the election." To which Ardern had the following response: "I said: 'Well, you know, only maybe 40 per cent,' then he said it again and I said, 'You know,' laughing, 'no one marched when I was elected.'"

Trump has had particular disdain for Sweden. In February 2017, Trump insinuated that there was some sort of immigrant-led violent act in Sweden, which was entirely a product of Trump's warped imagination. At one of his hate fests for his fans and paid rally attendees he said, "You look at what's happening in Germany. You look at what's happening last night in Sweden. Sweden, who would believe this? Sweden. They took in large numbers and they're having problems like they never thought possible." Trump later claimed that he had seen something about the incident in Sweden on Fox News and reiterated his hallucination the following year during a meeting with visiting Swedish Prime Minister and Social Democratic Party leader Stefan Löfven.

Trump had a more recent run-in with Löfven after the arrest in Stockholm of American rapper A$AP Rocky. The rapper was arrested after he repeatedly punched a man on a Stockholm street. In order to please Rocky's friend, Kanye West, Trump began demanding on Twitter that Löfven free Rocky. Trump, offering to post Rocky's bail, asserted that "we do so much for Sweden but it doesn't seem to work the other way around." The prime minister explained that his government could not interfere with the independent Swedish judicial system, stressing that the rapper would not receive any special treatment. That stance resulted in Trump ordering the U.S. embassy in Stockholm to warn Sweden of "negative consequences" if the rapper were not afforded a "humanitarian release." Trump's recessed-forehead Neanderthal supporters even threatened a boycott of the Swedish home furnishing chain IKEA. After a Swedish judge ruled that Rocky could be freed along with his return to the United States, Trump celebrated his role in Rocky's release in tweets. On August 14, the Swedish court found Rocky guilty of assault, resulting in a two-year suspended sentence and payment of $1,300 in restitution to his victim.

Last November, Trump lied about a meeting he had with Finland's President Sauli Ninisto. Trump claimed that Ninisto told him that Finland dealt with forest fires by "raking" forest floors. Ninisto said he never said any such thing to Trump but merely that Finland had an advanced observation system to detect and contain forest fires.

In June 2019, it was the turn of Norwegian Conservative Party Prime Minister Erna Solberg to come under attack from Trump. Trump derided the Norwegian government for not spending at least 2 percent of its gross domestic product (GDP) on defense. Trump, in a June 19, 2018, letter to Solberg, said that if Norway did not increase military spending, he would find it hard to justify America coming to Norway's defense, especially in light of the fact that "Norway remains the only NATO ally sharing a border with Russia that lacks a credible plan to spend 2 percent of its gross domestic product on defense."

Trump has disparaged African and Caribbean nations as "shithole countries," but it is Trump who now leads a large nuclear-armed shithole. At the same time that he was criticizing Denmark for not selling him the self-governing island of Greenland, Trump was heaping scorn on the majority of American Jews for voting overwhelmingly for the Democratic Party and issuing new guidelines that would permanently place in detention camps asylum seekers from abroad. In Germany, such facilities were known as "concentration camps."

During a recent Republican fundraiser in the Hamptons, Trump mocked South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe by speaking in a Charlie Chan-like Asian accent. This past February, Trump used a mock Asian accent to ridicule Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Trump and his administration resemble the Nazi Third Reich more and more every day. French President Emmanuel Macron, in preparation for a visit from pro-hard Brexit British Prime Minister Boris Johnson prior to France's hosting of the G7 summit in Biarritz, had a stark warning for Britain. During a lengthy news conference, Macron said, "The British are attached to being a great power, a member of the Security Council. The point can't be to exit Europe and say 'we'll be stronger,' before in the end, becoming the junior partner of the United States, which are acting more and more hegemonically." Trump and his surrogates, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and national security adviser John Bolton, foresee a post-Brexit economic union between the United Kingdom and the United States, a sort of Hitler-like Anschluss, which was the forced annexation by Nazi Germany of Austria. At stake in such a union would be the National Health System, which Trump surrogates want to see privatized to enable takeovers by U.S. health care companies. However, Scotland wants no part of Brexit and it plans another referendum on independence. Wales and even Cornwall would like to follow suit and Northern Ireland is resisting imposition of a hard border with Ireland, a staunch member of the European Union.

Today, there exists a tyrant in the White House who has questioned the loyalty of 80 percent of American Jews while preparing to establish permanent concentration camps to hold immigrants based on their ethnicity. Trump also believes that he can abrogate birthright citizenshipthe automatic citizenship conferred on those born on American soilwith an executive order. Birthright citizenship is granted by the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which in Section 1 states: "All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the state wherein they reside. No state shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any state deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws." Trump signing 100 executive orders cannot invalidate the 14th Amendment. However, taking such action can and should invalidate Trump continuing as president in the most expeditious manner as possible.

There is absolutely no reason why the news media and 2020 candidates for president and other national office should continue to normalize Trump as a legitimate president. He is not. He is a domestic threat to the Constitution of the United States, which every member of the U.S. military; Cabinet officer; elected federal and state political office holder, including governors, lieutenant governors; member of state legislatures; and federal, state, county employee swears or affirms to uphold. WMR no longer refers to Trump as "the president" or "President Trump." The man sitting in the Oval Office is an illegitimate usurper and a domestic enemy of the United States, as described in the oath of office that some of us took more than once.

Some of the world's most heinous dictators and tyrants have had acute deity complexes and Trump is no exception. Trump re-tweeted a statement by far-right conspiracy nutter Wayne Allyn Root that Israelis believe that Trump is the "King of Israel" and that "they love him like he is the second coming of God." Later, during an impromptu press gaggle outside the White House, Trump said, "I am the chosen one," as he looked skyward. Trump's narcissism has dangerously evolved into a messiah complex, something else that Trump shares with Adolf Hitler.