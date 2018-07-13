 
 
Trump's Iceberg of Scheming and Evil

America is at sea, adrift. And we should be aware that there is a massive iceberg that threatens.

Explicitly and overtly, on the surface Donald Trump is, perhaps the worst presidential criminal, the worst presidential liar, but also the most repetitive and prolific liar, again, perhaps, in history. He and his family are blatantly profiting in a thousand ways from Trump's position of power. Trump is destroying whatever shreds of a good name, however illusory, the USA still has. Trump, with the aid and abetting of his feckless, devoid of morality, mostly Evangelical Christian Republican traitor legislators and judges wiped out decades . of protections for workers, the environment and the ninety-nine percent.

But that is all what we are being allowed to see. We can be one hundred percent certain that it is but the tip of the iceberg, that Trump is criminally, predatorily and unethically using all the resources at his command--

  • NSA taps on all emails, all phone calls-- literally billions of them daily
  • IRS data on all tax-paying Americans
  • intelligence research on all members of congress, all judges at all levels of government, all police and even all intelligent agents and their families, particularly research he has his surrogates assign to be performed. And that can also apply to foreign heads of state
  • valuable, stock and commodity insider information that he can secretly give to people he wants to influence or reward.

  • Control over rewarding of contracts, some worth hundreds of millions or billions of dollars, that he can use to influence judges, legislators, corporations.

    • I would not be surprised if the real bulk of the activities of his family members he has nepotismically (is that a word?) installed involves supervising what I would estimate to be hundreds if not thousands of Trump instigated depredations-- criminal enterprises and influences and even state level abuses of power, some that may reach new proportions, comparable to the massive, self-inflamed narcissism of the 45th president of the United States.

    Imagine a hierarchy of people managing hundreds or thousands of criminal enterprises, under the aegis of the White House and the Executive branch. Imagine the Judicial branch, under the control of Jeff Sessions, a profoundly morally impaired and misguided partisan, corrupted to the extent that there is no balance, as the constitution provides for. Imagine a Supreme court of scoundrels who serve a vision of America that is far from what the founders envisioned.

    Imagine a Republican controlled congress that rubber stamps Trump's, Sessions' and SCOTUS's abuses, that challenges actual lawmen attempting to do their jobs in the pursuit of justice.

    And finally, imagine a Democratic party leadership, that, through its allowing of the corrupting of the DNC-- it's literal purchase by Hillary Clinton-- and the corruption of 2016 primary election democratic process, as a means to maintaining their power and influence, which gave us Donald Trump. Yes. I do believe that history will blame the Democratic leadership for the worst president in its history. That would include Harry Reid, Nancy Pelosi and Barack Obama, as well as, of course, Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

    Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary.

