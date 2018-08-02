Trump's Grand Strategy from Quebec to Singapore

Trump vs the world
(Image by Jean Dunn) Permission Details DMCA
*Trump's enthusiasm for peace with Russia vs his acceptance of Cold War II with Russia, launched even as Trump declared victory in 2016.
*Trump's virtually declaration of war against the mouse, Canada, next door, with his cutting insult to Justin Trudeau as weak and dishonest, as he left the summit early and refused to endorse its free trade plea.
*Trump's original enthusiasm for pulling out of Syria and elsewhere, pursuing an old fashion Republican isolationism, vs his sudden flurry of bombings in Syria recently and the threat of invasion of others (Iran, North Korea, Venezuela).
*Trump's dumping of the carefully crafted nuclear agreement with Iran, renewing sanctions and threats in the face of world opposition, both domestic (ok, the Zionists are happy, but no one else) and foreign.
*Trump's unsolicited 'deal of the century' with Israel-Palestine.
The Russians are coming
There are behind-the-scenes forces at work, with Russia at the centre. Obama's and the western media's human rights spat with Russia over Ukraine and Crimea are not important to the long term strategy of the neocons. Trump and his deep state backers understand this. Kissinger admitted it in June. They want Russia back in a new G-8, as Trump so loudly proclaimed at the G-7 in Quebec in June. But a Russia on the defensive is also in their interests, the better to make Russia bow more respectfully to US world hegemony in any grand compromise. Good cop, bad cop.
Trudeau was comforted by his Euro colleagues when called a liar by the bully, but Trump has no time for wimps,* pious words attacking Russia or promoting gender equality and the environment. The 'grand strategy' of the Pentagon and neocons is about world control. "His message from Quebec to Singapore is that he is going to meld the industrial democracies to his will -- and bring back Russia," said Steve Bannon, Trump's former campaign and White House adviser. Bannon said China is "now on notice that Trump will not back down from even allies' complaints in his goal of America First." What Europeans deride now as "G-6 plus one" would become again the G-8. Russia will dump Iran and China, and be a nice US puppet.
In a weird sort of way, the (Christian) US is the anti-Christ to the (atheist) Soviet Christ. Both are/were radical universalists. Putin understands this and is neither a communist nor is he likely to take the neocon bait, as did Gorbachev-Yeltsin. Neither is Kim Jong On.
The Palestinians are coming
But the so-called moderate Arabs are anything but.
*Saudi Arabia is a feudal fiefdom, the source and inspiration of al-qaeda/ ISIS through Wahhabism and petrodollars, provided discretely both officially and unofficially (by dissident princes). Its list of human rights violations grows daily, presently torturing its old rival Yemen for no apparent reason.
*Egypt is being run into the ground by a vicious dictator-general,
*Turkey, the most important actor, is ignored and isolated over the Kurdish problem,
*Jordan is in upheaval protesting IMF-backed price increases and a new tax reform law.
These countries are hardly poster children for the advantage of being a friend to the US and Israel. The other Arab country, Syria, just barely survived the US-backed insurgency and is back in the anti-imperialist fold (i.e., pro-Iran/ Russia) after 7 brutal years when it was betrayed by 'moderate Arabs' (not to mention Turkey). It is my choice as a 'moderate Arab', but will continue to oppose the US 'grand stategy' for the region, along with a chastened Turkey.
Where is the grand strategy here? Bin Salman personally delivered Tump's secret 'deal of the century' to Abbas, who refused to even open the envelope. For Trump's 'moderate Arabs', read: Shia-hating Sunnis, led by King Bin Salman. Their hatred is mostly sour grapes for Iran's proud defiance of US dictates. Arabs were traditionally the freest of peoples, the heirs of the Prophet, who was no friend of Rome. Those Sunnis would dump the US in a flash if they didn't need Bin Salman's billion-dollar bribes, and if there was another patron to feed them. Do they help the US achieve world control, the underlying strategy?
Only Israel is more or less happy. It is their 'grand strategy' for the Palestinians that is closer. Its goal appears to be to annex the occupied territories unilaterally, set up a Quisling Palestinian Authority to police what's left of the West Bank, under Israeli control. A variation would be to force Palestinians and Jordan to make the occupied territories Jordanian (but policed by Israel) and make all Palestinians 'Jordanians', after first taking most of the desirable bits for Israel. If the Israeli Arabs cause too much fuss, they too can go to their new 'homeland' (Jordan West Bank), along with Gazans, once Gaza is declared uninhabitable. Postmodern ethnic cleansing. Not so many deaths, wipe out the refugee problem at a stroke, dispense with the pesky 'return' problem.
That would leave Iran or Iran/ Syria as the target of Israel's next and final war, not the Palestinians -- and the Sunni Arab world will watch from the sidelines, and would not be unhappy to see Iran destroyed. That would allow Israel to proceed with its 'final solution' for the Palestinians, once Iran is out of the picture, even as these 'moderate Arabs' squawk (or are overthrown).
The Iranians are (not) coming
It appears that by allowing the interventions in Yugoslavia, Libya, Afghanistan, Iraq, etc. (R2P responsibility to protect), the so-called international community did only one thing, it created more possibilities for new interventions, interventions that promote western control, i.e., imperialism. Russia will have no truck with this, as it is not interested in promoting western imperialism. Libya was the last straw, and instead, Russia moved on its own to help stabilize Syria without these dubious 'protectors'. The disasters these interventions have resulted in means it is unlikely they can be repeated, despite Pence's warning to Kim that he might end up "like Libya". Probably Iran is safe, given Russia.
A real strategy would involve making peace with Iran, not war. War is the way imperialism deals with problems, and is what US 'allies' Saudi Arabia and Israel want for their own reasons, which have nothing to do with peace or US security. Both the Saudis and Israel benefit(ed) from terrorism directed at US targets and celebrate them. (To the Saudis, the Americans are kufar and deserve to die. Remember Sharon's comment on 9/11 "It's very good"?).