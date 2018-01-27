Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

Trump's General Just Announced a New Cold War. Who Will Stop It?

By       Message Richard Eskow       (Page 1 of 4 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 1/27/18

Author 77715
Become a Fan
  (14 fans)

From Our Future

From flickr.com: Defense Secretary James Mattis {MID-237558}
Defense Secretary James Mattis
(Image by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Defense Secretary James Mattis announced a dramatic shift in military policy last week, and it threatens to plunge the world into new forms of conflict.

The secretary, known as "Mad Dog" Mattis when he was a four-star Marine general, now commands the most powerful military force in human history. Mattis insists the nickname came from the press. That may be true, although generals are notoriously canny about their own publicity.

Whatever the nickname's provenance, Mattis is not "mad." He is, in fact, a rational and articulate spokesperson for the national security ideology that has dominated American political life since the end of World War II. That's disturbing in a very different way.

- Advertisement -

Mattis, a clear-eyed cold warrior, has just announced the start of a new cold war.

Team Player

Mattis made his announcement in a speech to the Paul Nitze School of Advanced International Studies at Johns Hopkins. Mattis began the speech by paying tribute to what his prepared remarks called the "character" of Paul Nitze, a noted Cold War hawk. Together with fellow cold warriors Richard Pipes and Paul Wolfowitz, Nitze created "Team B," a private Cold War think tank whose sole purpose was to overrule the CIA's more modest estimates of the Soviet military threat.

Nitze's "background," according to Mattis' text, made the SAIS "a fitting place" to unveil the administration's new national defense strategy. That's true, although perhaps not for the reasons Mattis may think.

- Advertisement -

Team B's estimates were "grossly inaccurate," as former Reagan defense official Lawrence Korb noted in a 2004 Los Angeles Times op-ed; even the CIA's more modest estimates of Soviet power turned out to be overstated. Nevertheless, its findings were "widely leaked to the press" shortly before Jimmy Carter became president.

Team B's backers got the military spending they wanted, with a buildup that began under Carter and accelerated under Ronald Reagan. Wolfowitz and his fellow neoconservatives eventually used equally spurious data to drum up support for the invasion of Iraq, with catastrophic consequences.

As president-elect, Donald Trump promised an end to "intervention and chaos" and insisted that "our focus must be on defeating terrorism and destroying ISIS." With this speech, Trump's administration has fallen even more in line with the bipartisan consensus of the last 80 years.

Axis of Adults

Not long ago, the generals on Donald Trump's team were being lauded by pundits and politicians as the "adults in the room," or the "axis of adults," who would prevent him from doing anything reckless. The commentary on Trump's three former generals -- Mattis, John Kelly, and H.R. McMaster -- bordered on the hagiographic at times.

"They are everything our commander-in-chief is not," Daniel Kurtz-Phelan gushed in New York Magazine of Mattis and the other ex-generals on Trump's team: "steady-handed, competent and decent professionals, truthful and generally cogent communicators."

Kelly's true colors became more apparent while he was Homeland Secretary, when he acted with surprising brutality against immigrants and their families and made wild and unfounded claims about a "nation under attack" from Islamic terrorism. (The 94 people killed in the US by terrorists since 9/11 is essentially equal to the daily death toll from gun violence.) Later, as White House Chief of Staff, Kelly distorted American history in order to make sympathetic comments about pro-slavery forces in the Civil War. One historian said his comments reflected "profound ignorance."

- Advertisement -

The other designated "adult," McMaster, is the National Security Advisor who once wrote a highly influential work on military ethics entitled "Dereliction of Duty." But McMaster, who is notoriously hawkish on North Korea, has reportedly been relegated by Trump to the children's table and is currently denying rumors of an imminent departure.

The Warrior Monk

That leaves Mattis. According to Kurtz-Phelan, Mattis was "known as both tough and cerebral, a 'warrior monk' who goes home to bachelor's quarters to read history, he retired in 2013 after overseeing military operations in the Middle East as head of Central Command."

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Host of 'The Breakdown,' Writer, and Senior Fellow, Campaign for America's Future

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

How to Fix the Fed: Dismiss Dimon, Boot the Bankers, and Can the Corporations

The Top 12 Political Fallacies of 2012

Pawn: The Real George Zimmerman Story

What America Would Look Like If Libertarians Got Their Way

"F" The Bureaucracy! The White House Can Help Homeowners Right Now

"His Own Man's" Man: Jeb Bush and the Return of Wolfowitz

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

911TRUTH

Become a Fan
Author 15356

(Member since Apr 29, 2008), 24 fans, 2116 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

This is a great take on 'Mad Dog's' speech.

General Mattis Announces War On Terror Is Over!

Submitted on Saturday, Jan 27, 2018 at 4:26:58 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 