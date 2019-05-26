 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Trump's Foreign Policy and Iran's Direction

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     (# of views)   1 comment
Author 512991
Message Jason Sibert
- Advertisement -

President Donald Trump's Iran policy knows little of the political realities in Iran.

And it just might land us a war with the Islamic country. However, there's a political tendency in Iran that is rarely mentioned in the media coverage of the country.

Trump started a trend toward more hostile relations with Iran when he withdrew from President Barack Obama's Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, an arms-control agreement designed to control Iran's nuclear arsenal. This escalation cycle continued after this.

The administration recently cancelled waivers that allowed a small number of countries to purchase Iran oil. They were purchasing it under the trade that was opened when Iran entered the JCPOA. Trump's administration also announced new sanctions on the country's economy and deployed B-52 bombers and an aircraft-carrier strike group to the region to contain Iran.

- Advertisement -

Of course, Iran engaged in pushback. First, it has yet to cave to the United States' demands and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced his country would not comply with parts of the JCPOA and said his country would withdraw entirely if Europe didn't deliver benefits in 60 days. Some say avoiding further escalation will be difficult, as both sides seem unwilling to back down.

It's obvious that U.S./Iran relations are worse than they have been in a long time, mostly due to the Trump administration's blustery foreign policy. Iran left the U.S. orbit in 1979 when the Islamic Revolution ousted U.S. ally Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi and Sayyid Ruhollah Khomeini came to power and instituted an Islamic theocracy. The Iran hostage crises soon followed and made matters worse. The country has remained outside of the U.S. orbit since the revolution. Iran's theocratic government and support of terrorist factions against Israel make it a state that flaunts the idea international law and norms.

On the other hand, there's a side of Iran we must engage with and won't as long as Trump-style foreign policy remains the norm. It's a side of Iran that is more open to the Western world. There political faction in Iran that call themselves reformist and they embrace Western concepts like freedom and democracy.

- Advertisement -

Twenty-eight percent of the country considers themselves reformist, and they should be nurtured by the West. There are 18 political parties and groups that are a part of the reform movement. It was spearheaded by Iranian intellectuals. Adolkarim Soroush, a former professor of philosophy at the University of Tehran, is the central figure in the movement. Ideas connected with the movement are republicanism (a support for representative government), Islamic democracy (a support for a democratic society within Islamic societies), and liberal Islam (using human reason to interpret Islam).

The reform movement had a big victory in 1997 when Mohammad Khatami won the presidential election promising reform. Khatami voiced support for civil society, called on people to criticize high-ranking authorities, and gave newspapers the freedom to express a variety of political views. He also viewed his country as a more open place and opened embassies in various European nations.

The movement did have shortcomings. Many newspapers were shut down by the judiciary and dissent Islamic leaders were jailed. In addition, police departments cracked down on dissent. All of this was carried out by segments of the Iranian government hostile to Khatami.

Rouhani ran as a reformer in 2013 but did little reform once taking office. However, his verbal support of the movement is testament to its power. The same can be said for Khatami's election. How does the West empower the reform movement in Iran and bring about a possible pro-Western Islamic democracy? Not by following a Trump-style foreign policy, that's for sure. The administration's foreign policy will make the outside world seem scary to many Iranians, lead to less engagement, and weaken the reform movement.

If we travel the same path, Iran will be even less likely to be a state that works toward the establishment of international law to control nuclear weapons and other dangerous arsenals. Perhaps it will be a state that makes war on our country. At the rate we're going, we're looking at a more scary world.

 

- Advertisement -

Rate It | View Ratings

Jason Sibert Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Jason Sibert worked for the Suburban Journals in the St. Louis area as a staff writer for a decade. His work has been published in a variety of publications since then and he is currently the executive director of the Peace Economy Project.
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Right-Wing Populism and Law and Order

The Need for a Concert of Power

The Need for International Law in a World Made for Destruction

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Jason Sibert

Become a Fan
Author 512991

(Member since Feb 1, 2019), 4 articles, 4 comments
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

We're on the wrong track with Iran. Is it too late to correct our direction?

Submitted on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at 3:02:38 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 