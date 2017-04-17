Refresh  

Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Trump's 'Dog Daze'!

By       Message Peter Lawlor     Permalink
opednews.com


(Image by myself)   Permission   Details   DMCA


I am so sick of all the incessant coverage of every stupid, dishonest thing Donald Trump says or tweets. Which is why I am keeping this opinion piece short and simple. My hope is that hope it resonates with the MSM is some small way.

Anyone paying attention knows there is a real danger of suffering whip-lash from the constant change of positions and embarrassing tweets from 'dear leader' Trump these days. However, lately incredulous as it sounds, I've been hearing Trump and his surrogates imply we need to ignore the North Korean leaders bluster and baseless lies and threats. I wonder if ole Donald has the self awareness to understand the irony. I mean after a year of non-stop lies, baseless bluster, flip-flopping and insults from the "birther in chief", for him to call Kim Jong-Un unstable and dishonest (which he of course is) is just amazing! It's like Al Capone calling Meyer Lansky a crook.

But to be fair, the premise actually has roots in valid logic. Any professional dog trainer knows that to change unwanted attention-getting-behavior in canines, you must employ the strategy of ignoring and not rewarding that behavior. So hypocrisy aside, the Trump call for ignoring North Korean rhetoric actually has some value. We should not feed into the lies and insanity and invite further escalation.

It is just such a shame so much of our media can't figure out this simple bit of logic. Starve the beast! They should not be covering every single empty claim and foolish rhetorical comment or unstable tweet. The media could simply call out the worst and recap with a "highlight" (or 'lowlight') reel daily. Luckily we have first rate in-depth investigative shows like Rachel Maddow doing exactly this. However, as long as Trump continues being able to control so much of the daily news cycle and pound us with his simplistic, ever-changing opinions, he also keeps us diverted from little things like" oh, say 'Russian collusion' and he wins! The MSM might even find time to focus more time on how many promises he has broken and how dangerous his complete ignorance of world affairs really is. I won't go so far as to suggest he should be pushed to keep his word to release his tax returns" but you get the gist. Besides I am just really soo sick of the Trump apologists like Sean Spicer et al and their predictable, repetitious deflections and avoidance dominating each days news-cycle. Time to change the channel.

 

Love learning. Hate stupidity and intolerance. First let me say that I am not a professional writer, although I have written a couple of screenplays and even sold one some years ago. I am however a professional actor and a member of the screen (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Peter Lawlor

It is past time to change the channel on the Trump clown show.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 17, 2017 at 3:39:53 PM

