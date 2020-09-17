 
 
Trump's Climate Denial Gains Strength If We're in Denial About His Neo-Fascism

Spiking temperatures, melting glaciers, rising seas, catastrophic hurricanes and unprecedented wildfires are clear signs of a climate emergency caused by humans. Denying the awful reality makes the situation worse. The same can be said of denial about the current momentum toward fascism under Donald Trump.

Trump's right-wing base and leading Republicans are in lockstep with both types of denial. They embrace the most absurd claims about climate, such as Trump's recent comment during a visit to fire-ravaged California that "I don't think science knows, actually." And they refuse to recognize or deplore his autocratic moves.

On the left, hardly anyone doubts the climate crisis. And there's widespread recognition that Trump's presidency is a full-blown emergency. But -- with justified enmity toward the neoliberal corporatism and militarism of Joe Biden and the Democratic Party -- some question or pooh-pooh the importance of ousting Trump with Biden.

Yet no one can credibly dispute, for instance, that Trump is increasingly aligned with white supremacy. Or that Trump is enabling more repressive actions by "law enforcement" and the courts. Any ambivalence about defeating Trump goes against the left's historic responsibility to fight tooth and nail against the extreme right.

Winning that fight is a victory for humanity as a whole. It also allows space for the left to function instead of being crushed.

But -- after nearly four years of the Trump presidency -- a normalization process has made denial a real hazard.

The book How Fascism Works, by Yale professor Jason Stanley, describes the dynamic this way: "Normalization of fascist ideology, by definition, would make charges of 'fascism' seem like an overreaction, even in societies whose norms are transforming along these worrisome lines. Normalization means precisely that encroaching ideologically extreme conditions are not recognized as such because they have come to seem normal. The charge of fascism will always seem extreme; normalization means that the goalposts for the legitimate use of 'extreme' terminology continually move."

Even now, despite all that Trump has done and is threatening to do, some progressives still have trouble wrapping their minds around the reality of the neo-fascist threat right in front of us in real time. The current "encroaching ideologically extreme conditions are not recognized as such because they have come to seem normal."

Norman Solomon is cofounder and national coordinator of RootsAction.org. He was a Bernie Sanders delegate from California to the 2016 Democratic National Convention and is currently a coordinator of the relaunched Bernie Delegates Network.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Art Costa

Newsom better fits the denialist label (as do most lib pols.) who say one thing and do another. Check out the permits for fracking and drilling by CA governors and Obama. The problem with Trump is he says it, he's a manifestation of corporate neliberal governance.

Submitted on Thursday, Sep 17, 2020 at 1:06:22 PM

Mike Preston

I suggest people watch the following playlist to see "our future is cold"
: click here

The next grand solar minimum is already named as the Eddy Grand Solar Minimum. Ben Davidson is saying there is agreement that solar cycle 25 began last December and that it should be similar to solar cycle 24 which was very weak. The Eddy Grand Solar Minimum is still due, but Davidson predicts not this cycle. The earth has been getting cooler for 15 years or so. There is fresh water melt in the Arctic Ocean that somehow triggers an ice age. The normal state of the earth is ice age and we were blessed with 50 years of warmest weather in the last 10,000 years say from 1950-2000.

The Adapt 2030 channel on YouTube raises awareness of the Eddy GSM and other things like the consequences of the loss of the magnetosphere and the cosmic ray Maximum which gives us more clouds and rivers of rain. Link: .youtube.com/user/MyanmarLiving

This was Ben Davidson's response to Trump's statement: "Trump Was Right | It'll Start Getting Cooler" at .youtube.com/watch?v=78E4nRfZnQM

Ben Davidson has a playlist concerning the 12,000- year cycle of the sun that spells catastrophe of a planetary scale. It shows THEY can hide the biggest of things from us. Link to "COSMIC DISASTER 2020 Playlist"= click here

All the wild predictions were wrong and that should tell you something in itself. Current models are bending to include cloud cover, but they are way off on solar forcing- so says Ben.

Something to understand: "Everything you have ever been told is a lie."

"For those who understand, no explanation is needed. For those who do not understand, no explanation is possible."- David R. Kamerschen

Submitted on Thursday, Sep 17, 2020 at 2:01:43 PM

Patrick Walker

Reply to Mike Preston:

Wow, all we need on OEN: another juvenile denialist moron! Pace Rob Kall, civility has NO place with you enemies of civilization. Eat your BS and die!

Submitted on Thursday, Sep 17, 2020 at 4:38:17 PM

Mike Preston

Reply to Patrick Walker:

If the alarmist turn around, they would see they have been handed their asses. The global warming hoax has been defeated.

"Monty Python - The Black Knight - Tis But A Scratch" -- 2:55 on YouTube -- .youtube.com/watch?v=ZmInkxbvlCs

Submitted on Thursday, Sep 17, 2020 at 5:31:42 PM

Patrick Walker

Reply to Mike Preston:

If it's been defeated, it's not in scientific circles--which are the ONLY ones that count. Like all other denialist juveniles who waste adults' time, you can't produce a single shred of evidence from peer-reviewed climatology journals, where the REAL climate science is.

If you want to jerk off, why not just do it in private, like all other decent adolescent boys? Exposing your obscene idiocy to thinking adults is really just STUPID and makes you look like a disgusting fool.

Submitted on Thursday, Sep 17, 2020 at 6:10:56 PM

Phat Khat

Reply to Mike Preston:

Something to understand: "Everything you have ever been told is a lie."

This seems to be what every conspiracy peddler tells us, from climate change to Covid to vaccines. Only the "insiders" know the truth, and that is that all the peer-reviewed, reputable scientists, who have studied the issues for decades, are wrong, and they are lying.

I really don't have time to waste looking at YouTubes from people with names like "MyanmarLiving", which sounds like someone pushing the wonders of expat life there. (No, thanks.)

The earth probably WILL cool again, millennia hence, after the heat kills most species off, and new species evolve to fill the vacuum. But not in my lifetime, and probably not in yours.

Submitted on Friday, Sep 18, 2020 at 3:37:42 AM

shad williams

Reply to Phat Khat:

One never knows, do one?

Submitted on Friday, Sep 18, 2020 at 5:46:41 AM

shad williams

  New Content

Oops...looks like I ended up in the wrong room, ding dang dong. Bye.

Submitted on Friday, Sep 18, 2020 at 5:53:53 AM

