 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

Trump's Art of the No Deal (revised and updated)

By       Message Robert B. Reich       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 7/9/18

Author 47089
Become a Fan
  (125 fans)

From Robert Reich Blog

From flickr.com: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un - Caricatures {MID-302625}
Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un - Caricatures
(Image by flickr.com)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Trump promised to be America's deal-maker in chief.

"We need a leader that wrote The Art of the Deal," he said in the speech announcing his candidacy. "I'm a negotiator. I've done very well over the years through negotiation," he said during a Republican debate. "That's what I do, is deals," he said in May. "I know deals, I think, better than anybody knows deals."

Rubbish. So far, Trump has made no deals at all, and the ones he thinks he's made have unraveled.

- Advertisement -

He has no deal with North Korea. Following his June 12 summit with Kim Jong Un, Trump declared on Twitter that "there is no longer a nuclear threat" from North Korea.

In fact, recent satellite images show that North Korea has upgraded a nuclear facility. It also appears to be finalizing the expansion of a ballistic missile manufacturing site.

Instead of surrendering its nuclear stockpile, American intelligence says North Korea is considering ways to conceal it at secret production facilities.

- Advertisement -

As if to drive home the point that there's been no deal, just after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Pyongyang to start filling in the "nitty-gritty details" of Kim's vague commitment, the North accused the Trump administration of pushing a "unilateral and gangster-like demand for denuclearization," calling it "deeply regrettable."

Trump apologists say the supposed deal with North Korea will take time.

Maybe. But Kim got everything he wanted from the summit -- an American president appearing to grant North Korea co-equal status, and cancellation of joint military exercises with South Korea -- without conceding anything on weapons and missile programs.

Trump has no trade deals, either. Instead, he's launched simultaneous trade wars with Europe, China, Canada, and Mexico.

After slapping tariffs on $34 billion of Chinese imports, China has retaliated with tariffs on $34 billion of American exports. Trump is now threatening tariffs on nearly everything China exports to the United States, as well as a clampdown on Chinese investment here.

After Trump raised tariffs on steel and aluminum from Canada, Mexico, and the European Union, they also retaliated. They promise further retaliation if Trump acts on his threat to place a 20 percent tariff on imported cars and car parts.

- Advertisement -

Are these Trump's negotiating tactics? "Every country is calling every day, saying, let's make a deal, let's make a deal," he boasted last week.

More rubbish. Trump's actions have poisoned relations to such an extent that instead of joining the United States to, say, push China to open its markets, our trading partners -- including China -- are starting to join together to stop Trump from doing worse damage.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Robert Reich, former U.S. Secretary of Labor and Professor of Public Policy at the University of California at Berkeley, has a new film, "Inequality for All," to be released September 27. He blogs at www.robertreich.org.

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Republican's Big Lies About Jobs (And Why Obama Must Repudiate Them)

Paul Ryan Still Doesn't Get It

What Mitt Romney Really Represents

What to Do About Disloyal Corporations

The Gas Wars

The Minimum Wage, Guns, Healthcare, and the Meaning of a Decent Society

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 