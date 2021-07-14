Trump's American Christian Nation Party (ACNP)???"

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

"Either this nation will kill racism, or racism will kill this nation." (S. Jonas, Aug., 2008)



Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Liberty University. Could it be that this is where it all began? Oh yes, that's Falwell Jr. Perfect bed-fellows, don't you think?

Here are excerpts from the lead on AlterNet, on July 12, 2021, entitled "Trump's Jesus fascists worry experts following reports on Christian GOP churches."

"Experts, journalists, and chroniclers of religious extremism are sounding alarm bells over a Washington Post expose' on 'a growing Christian movement that is nondenominational, openly political and has become an engine of former president Donald Trump's Republican Party.' As The Post explains:"

" 'It is a world in which demons are real, miracles are real, and the ultimate mission is not just transforming individual lives but also turning civilization itself into their version of God's Kingdom: one with two genders, no abortion, a free-market economy, Bible-based education, church-based social programs and laws such as the ones curtailing LGBTQ rights now moving through statehouses around the country.' "

"This is not just the world they want to create for themselves, as damaging and dangerous as that might be. This is a world they want to mandate for America. In short, one could say, an American theocracy. Or worse, something that looks a bit like a scene from Margaret Atwood's dystopian work, The Handmaid's Tale. . .."

"This is the world of Trump's spiritual adviser Paula White," The Post explains, "and many more lesser-known but influential religious leaders who prophesied that Trump would win the election and helped organize nationwide prayer rallies in the days before the Jan. 6 insurrection, speaking of an imminent 'heavenly strike' and 'a Christian populist uprising,' leading many who stormed the Capitol to believe they were taking back the country for God. . . ."

"The Post says this new Christian movement 'includes some of the largest congregations in the nation . . . Its most successful leaders are considered apostles and prophets, including some with followings in the hundreds of thousands, publishing empires, TV shows, vast prayer networks, podcasts, spiritual academies, and branding in the form of T-shirts, bumper stickers and even flags."

"And they have ordained Trump as 'God's chosen leader.' " One might say that something like an "American Christian Nation Party" is in formation.

In 1994-95, I wrote, and in 1996 under the pseudonym Jonathan Westminster I self-published (under the imprint Thomas Jefferson Press) a book entitled The 15% Solution: A Political History of American Fascism, 2001-2022 . (The fictional author's name was a play on the name "Jack London." For in 1908 he published a book called "The Iron Heel," which predicted the rise of a fascist state, 11 years before the first one appeared in Hungary in 1919.) The book was purportedly published in 2048, on the 25th anniversary of the conclusion the Second Civil War and the restoration of Constitutional Democracy in the United States. In 2013, the third version of the book (not a third edition, for very little re-writing/additional writing was done), under the title The 15% Solution: How the Republican Religious Right Took Control of the U.S. 1981-2022, " was published by Trepper and Katz Impact Books: A Division of Punto Press, New York. This version is available on Amazon.

As the book projects (from the perspective of 1994-96), as the United States moves further and further to the Right in the period 1996-2001, led by a Republican Party that itself is moving further and further to the Right and further and further under the control of the Christian Right, and a Democratic Party run by the (real) Democratic Leadership Council that offers little effective resistance to that development, one Jefferson Davis Hague moves into the leadership of the Republicans. (His family name reflects not the capital of The Netherlands, but his indirect descent by from the old right-wing Democratic Boss of Jersey City, N.J., Frank Hague.)

The Republican Party is significantly aided in its takeover of national and state politics by a voter suppression strategy called "The 15% Solution," originally developed in 1989 by an organization called "The Christian collation." [Yes, folks, it was real, and is described in detail, with references, in the book.] By 2001 it had been applied over the whole of the nation and thus there was little resistance (at the ballot box) to the takeover at the national and state levels by what had become the "Republican-Christian Alliance." Hague was elected to his first term as President in 2004, and then, under the renamed "American Christian Nation Party," to a second term in 2008. Following the election of 2001, Inauguration Day was moved to December 25, and the event was held in the National Cathedral (which had been taken over from the Episcopalian Church by the Republican-Christian Alliance in that year). And so, on December 25, 2008, President Jefferson Davis Hague of the American Christian Nation Party gave his Second Inaugural Address.

The Post

My fellow Americans under God. I stand here before you on the birth­day of our Lord Jesus Christ, anticipating in all humili­ty the opportunity you have so gra­ciously given me to continue to do His bidding as your President. And I can tell you that His bidding now is to continue to fight the good fight, for the Lord, and for you the American people under God.

