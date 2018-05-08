Power of Story Send a Tweet        

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (1 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

Trump reneges on Iran nuclear deal

By       Message Dave Lefcourt       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 5/8/18

Author 40828
- Advertisement -

From youtube.com: Trump pulls out of Iran nuclear deal full speech U.S. President Donald Trump announces the U.S. withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal which he is called 'defective at its core.' Read more
Trump pulls out of Iran nuclear deal full speech U.S. President Donald Trump announces the U.S. withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal which he is called 'defective at its core.' Read more ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: CBC News)   Permission   Details   DMCA

President Trump speech announcing US withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal, May 8,2018

A few minutes ago President Trump, in all his infinite wisdom-not-pulled the US out of the P5&1 multinational nuclear deal with Iran.

- Advertisement -

Not that this was unexpected. He's been threatening to do it even before he was elected.

Now there's no sense in listing all the reasons he gave for reneging on the deal because they're all bogus. And why is that so?

Because the IAEA nuclear inspectors as an integral part of the agreement-the most stringent inspections ever placed on any nation-have certified multiple times since the deal was agreed to in 2015 Iran has been in full compliance with ALL terms of the agreement. Every complaint Trump spoke of falls outside the parameters of the deal the US agreed to.

- Advertisement -

French President Emanuel Macron visiting the White House a couple of weeks ago tried to persuade the "Donald" to keep the US from reneging. German Chancellor Angela Merkel did the same. Even British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson tried as well. All to no avail. Of course Russia and China fully support the deal with Iran.

All the other signees to the deal with Iran particularly in Europe see it as an economic benefit to all concerned. With sanctions lifted on Iran European companies see trade as a boon to them and the economy of their countries. Not that the US was making things easier for European companies to have contracts with Iranian interests. The US has threatened European companies with sanctions if they pursued trade with Iran though some trade normalization has begun. Now with Trump reneging on the deal he is going to reinstate all the sanctions previously waived on Iran and impose new sanctions.

Of course it's still possible all the other signees to the Iran deal could continue normal economic and trade relations with Iran. For the Europeans it would be to their economic detriment if they knuckle under US pressure and deal harshly with Iran.

As for Iran it has said under no circumstances will it renegotiate a new deal. They are in full compliance. It is the US that is the obstacle and the rest of the world knows it.

Only Israel and Saudi Arabia, both obsessive in their hatred of Iran wanted Trump to scuttle the nuclear deal.

Interestingly Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow tomorrow. We'll have to wait and see the outcome of that meeting. Now is Bibi there to give assurances to Putin no Russian military personnel will come under fire in Syria? Just the Iranians and Hezbollah. But with Russia a close military ally of Iran and Hezbollah in Syria, all legally there at the request of Syrian President Bashar Assad, it's hard to imagine Putin giving a pass to Netanyahu's IDF- Israeli Defense Force-continuing to fire missiles into Syria killing Iranian military personnel or Hezbollah militia. Though Russia has supplied Assad with the S-300 ABM missile system it obviously doesn't protect every area of the country including where the Iranian military or Hezbollah is located.

- Advertisement -

Now with Trump reneging on the Iran deal how will this affect his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un later this month or early June? Kim has made known he is ready to forego his nuclear arsenal as part of a final peace treaty ending the Korean war along with the US formally agreeing it will not attack North Korea. But if the US can't be trusted in its formal agreement with Iran why should Kim believe the US wouldn't renege on an agreement with him?

Trump reneging on the Iran nuclear deal is going to bring unpredictable consequences to the world, none of which are positive.

The American people need to be protesting and demonstrating in front of the White House demanding of Trump no war with Iran, North Korea and withdraw from Syria. If they don't show the gumption to reign in Trump and his neo-con crazies who will?

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Retired. The author of "DECEIT AND EXCESS IN AMERICA, HOW THE MONEYED INTERESTS HAVE STOLEN AMERICA AND HOW WE CAN GET IT BACK", Authorhouse, 2009

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

An Ominous Foreboding, Israel vs Iran

The Evolving Populist Political Rebellion in the Arab World

A Nuclear War Would Be Insane

The Rich Get Richer, the Poor Get Poorer, While the Middle Class Gets Decimated

CIA in the Crosshairs

Iran Offers 9 Point Plan to end Nuclear Crisis, U.S. "No thanks".

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 