Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Trump on Kremlin Payroll: GOP stampedes to escape

By dale ruff
opednews.com

From flickr.com: Stampede! {MID-77330}
Stampede!
(Image by MSVG)   Permission   Details   DMCA
You can't make this sh*t up.

Regarding the just reported statement by Trump's close ally, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, which was first denied and then, when the audio came out, explained as a joke, let me cite journalist Michael Kinsey:

"A gaffe is when a politician tells the truth -- some obvious truth he isn't supposed to say."

From flickr.com: .Wag the Dog. {MID-74587}
.Wag the Dog.
(Image by PatHayes)   Permission   Details   DMCA

In today's political landscape, the most common way of explaining away a true statement that wasn't supposed to be said or heard is to call it a joke. For instance, when Trump, with all sincerity, asked Russia to intervene in the election, he later explained he was joking

The McCarthy quip, which he denied saying, is now being described as a joke, was reported by the Washinton Post, which had obtained copies of the audio.

"There's two people I think Putin pays: Rohrabacher and Trump," McCarthy (R-Calif.) said, according to a recording of the June 15, 2016, exchange, which was listened to and verified by The Washington Post. Rep. Dana Rohrabacher is a Californian Republican known in Congress as a fervent defender of Putin and Russia.

House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) immediately interjected, stopping the conversation from further exploring McCarthy's assertion, and swore the Republicans present to secrecy. News had just broken the day before in The Washington Post that Russian government hackers had penetrated the computer network of the Democratic National Committee, prompting McCarthy to shift the conversation from Russian meddling in Europe to events closer to home.

Some of the lawmakers laughed at McCarthy's comment. Then McCarthy quickly added: "Swear to God."

Ryan instructed his Republican lieutenants to keep the conversation private, saying: "No leaks. . . . This is how we know we're a real family here."

The remarks remained secret for nearly a year."

We are reminded that in days of yore, the only truths that could be uttered were by the court jester, masked as humor.

I wish to put this comment into the larger context of the growing movement by REPUBLICANS to undermine President Trump in an effort to force him out of office and remove the threat he poses to their losing control of the Congress in 2018 and the Presidency in 2020.

After my previous article Trump and Pence, "Birds of a Feather or Epic Cockfight", are you Ready for the logic of by which it will be the Republicans who remove Trump to save their own chances of re-election? And it will be the Democrats who must keep Trump in office, even if during a long impeachment process, in order to win by running against him. In that article, I cited the fact that Trump's own appointees were publicly sabotaging him by asserting that the evidence showed that Russia had intervened to help elect him.

Those making such public claims were the Secy of State Tillerson, Secy of Defense Mattis, CIA chief Pompeo, and UN Ambassador Haley. All of them also agreed, in total contradiction to their boss, that Russia was our most "serious threat."

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

 

retired, working radical egalitarian/libertarian socialist old school independent, vegan, survivor


The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

dale ruff

Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 16 fans, 104 articles, 4946 comments, 1 diaries


Which will it be: impeachment, resignation, or war? These are the logical options open to the tsunami of disasters emanating from the White House. Will Democrats join with enough Republicans to impeach, will the Republican Party force Trump to resign, or will Trump escape this fate by starting a major war which forces his party to unite behind him and the Democrats to scramble not to look unpatriotic?

Submitted on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 4:55:43 AM

