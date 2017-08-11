

President Trump juxtaposed with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un with mushroom cloud in the background

There's been three days of non-stop hyperventilating by Trump, his administration and the US corporate MSM over the war of words between the Trumpster and North Korea's Kin Jong-Un.

This morning Trump tweeted, "Military solutions are now fully in place, locked and loaded should North Korea act unwisely. Hopefully Kim Jong-Un will find another path". On Tuesday Trump told reporters, "North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States" adding "They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen". Kim responded he'd place "an enveloping fire" around Guam, saying Trump "let out a lode of nonsense about 'fire and fury" then adding "Sound dialogue is not possible with a guy bereft of reason and only absolute force can work on him". So it goes.

All the excessive rhetoric came after the UN Security Council issued a new round of sanctions against North Korea last weekend which could reduce the country's export income by some $3 billion. This over its testing of ballistic missiles in July. The sanctions would ban exports of coal, iron, iron ore, lead ore and seafood. It also would reduce the number of North Korean's working abroad, bans new joint ventures with North Korea and any new investment in current joint ventures.

Both Russia and China voted for the sanctions which according to Pepe Escobar, "the new sanctions package does not touch imports of oil and refined oil-products from China. That's one of the reasons why Beijing voted in favor." [1] The same could be said of Russia considering it is a huge exporter of oil. Escobar went further, "Kim Jong-Un...is not a fool, and is not going to indulge in a ritual seppuku unilaterally attacking South Korea, Japan or US territory."

Here's my take.

I agree with Escobar "Kim is no fool" and not about to commit suicide "unilaterally attacking South Korea, Japan or US territory." That said if the US preemptively attacked North Korea it would retaliate.

Not only Trump issues rhetorical excesses. North Korea and Kim have issued over the top threats of their own as in sending a ICBM missile to hit the continental US. But usually North Korea responds to overt US provocations i.e. joint military exercises with South Korea, sending B-1 bombers over the Korean Peninsula, sending an "armada" toward the Korean Peninsula-only to have it turned around heading in the opposite direction, placing a THAAD ABM missile system in South Korea, even threatening to "decapitate" the regime and assassinate Kim. So US provocations against North Korea are very real. After "Dubya" Bush made North Korea part of some nonsensical "axis of evil" in 2002 absurdly placing it together with Iraq and Iran the North seeing the US invade a non-nuclear Iraq in 2003 realized it had to develop a nuclear weapon and missile system as the only deterrent against a US attack.

Russia and China did agree with the sanctions because both see diplomacy as the only way forward to de-escalate the tensions between the US and North Korea.

Now of course Trump is unpredictable. Anything is possible. Being a narcissistic bully who has no firsthand experience with war he could launch what he believes would be an overwhelming pre-emptive strike and North Korea wouldn't be able to respond with a massive counter strike. That's not only rash but highly unlikely. Escobar believes "on the ground US Intel on North Korea is virtually non-existent". So it's all pure speculation. Does Trump have any sane advisers in his camp? Generals who came through the ranks and know war firsthand. Any who have Trump's confidence who could persuade the "Donald" a preemptive attack on North Korea would have disastrous consequences. North Korea is not non-nuclear Japan in August 1945. Not only allies in Japan and South Korea would be pawns suffering unimaginable losses but allies in Europe would be aghast at Trump's recklessness. NATO could/would begin to crumble,

There is a foreboding here. Even before the advent of Trump there were provocations galore where a miscalculation could have escalated into a new war, even a nuclear war.

Not only North Korea, but Iran, Russia and China have all endured serious US provocations against them. Iran in the Persian Gulf, Russia with NATO expansion to its doorstep, the coup in Ukraine and China in the South China Sea with the US Navy conjuring up the phony "freedom of navigation" justifying its presence, nothing more than a reprise of the old US gunboat diplomacy in China.

Though Trumps rants has been the focus lately there's obviously other hot spots that could erupt, a miscalculation, an accident or of course a US false flag attack blaming whichever "enemy" they've conflated at the moment.

Sadly, it's the US that poses the greatest threat in the world despite its self proclaimed "innocence" promoting "freedom and democracy" in the world. Such self delusion is breathtaking.

The world has suffered under US hegemony. It may take the world to break the shackles before it's too late in order to save it.

