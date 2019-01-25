 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Trump, living proof why America must adopt a presidential mental fitness evaluation

By       Message Michael Payne       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   1 comment

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 1/25/19

Author 23439
Become a Fan
  (80 fans)
- Advertisement -
Trump
Trump
(Image by IoSonoUnaFotoCamera)   Details   DMCA
Owner: IoSonoUnaFotoCamera at .flickr.com/people/83057948@N07/

License: Attribution-ShareAlike License

Members of the U.S. military, those who are charged with keeping this nation and its people safe and secure, are subject to undergoing periodic fitness evaluations to show that they are physically and mentally capable of carrying out their very important responsibilities.

But in the case of their Commander-in-Chief, the president who occupies the most powerful office in this country, who can initiate wars or even a nuclear strike against some country that may pose a threat to America, takes an annual physical but not a mental exam.

This article covers the subject of " Fitness for Duty Evaluations, or FFDs, that are performed for government agencies, military services, police departments, and private companies as the need arises. When an individual's capacity to function successfully as an employee is called into question, it is not only appropriate but necessary that the individual undergo a physical and/or psychological evaluation. FFDs are also performed once an individual has been offered a position to evaluate in advance the individual's capability of performing successfully on the job."

- Advertisement -

Section 4 of the 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution allows "the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet to recommend the removal of the president in cases where he is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office and allows the House and Senate to confirm the recommendation over the president's objection by a two-thirds vote."

Sounds good, just what is needed to address this issue, right? Certainly not, since it is not mandatory such as a fitness evaluation would be. In this polluted political system, we are never going to see members of Trump's administration dare to even think about removing him for any reason unless he goes totally berserk. And that's because they care more about protecting their political lives than making sure this country has a rational, stable president.

Any number of highly respected psychiatrists have indicated that Mr. Trump could be based on his often highly questionable and sometimes bizarre behavior, may have some sort of mental condition or emotional problem that should be addressed. However, all they can do is speculate. That's because the psychiatric profession has the Goldwater Rule that says that psychiatrists are not to make concrete evaluations of a person's mental state unless they personally examine the individual.

- Advertisement -

Well, it doesn't take a psychiatrist to see someone who, like Trump, seems to be out there somewhere in "left field." All one needs to do is to review hundreds of Trump initiated tweets that emanate from the White House on a constant basis.

Here is one article followed by another that list the many quotes by Trump that are indications that he has some sort of emotional problems.

It's time that this situation is addressed, we can't continue to allow individuals who appear to have obvious emotional problems to become president or remain on the job. Psychiatrists and numerous writers have suggested that what we need to see implemented is a special fitness test, both physical and mental, to be given to any candidate for the U.S.presidency as well as the Vice-President.

And, if at any time during the tenure of the president or vice-president either of them shows clear signs of a possibly serious mental condition, this kind of evaluation would be given. Some would say that this is just going too far. But it can readily be justified when considering the responsibilities that come with such powerful, high-level positions.

Here are some very important, highly professional occupations in various fields of endeavor that require those who desire to enter them to pass various types of tests that apply to their competence, as well as their mental stability.

Doctors

- Advertisement -

Lawyers

Judges

Scientists

Teachers

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Michael Payne is an independent, progressive activist. His writings deal with social, economic, political and foreign policy issues. He is a featured writer on Opednews and Nation of Change and his articles have appeared on many other websites (more...)
 

Michael Payne Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Orwell's "1984" becoming a reality in modern-day America

Heed the Warning Signs; America is Edging Ever Closer to a Societal Implosion

Ethics and Morals in America; an Endangered Species

How Do You Spell Sociopath? G-O-P

The Beginning of the End for the U.S. Dollar as the World Reserve Currency

A U.S. President Defies Congress, the Constitution and the Will of the People; Will Impeachment Follow?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Michael Payne

Become a Fan
Author 23439

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 80 fans, 475 articles, 2527 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

So, hopefully, one day we will see such a critically important test/evaluation put in place to make certain that the two individuals who occupy the most important government positions in this country are in good mental health.

Last question: what if such an evaluation process had been in effect when Trump was running for president? Could he have passed it? Of course not.

Michael Payne

Submitted on Friday, Jan 25, 2019 at 5:01:31 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 