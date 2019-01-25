Trump, living proof why America must adopt a presidential mental fitness evaluation



Trump

Members of the U.S. military, those who are charged with keeping this nation and its people safe and secure, are subject to undergoing periodic fitness evaluations to show that they are physically and mentally capable of carrying out their very important responsibilities.

But in the case of their Commander-in-Chief, the president who occupies the most powerful office in this country, who can initiate wars or even a nuclear strike against some country that may pose a threat to America, takes an annual physical but not a mental exam.

This article covers the subject of " Fitness for Duty Evaluations, or FFDs, that are performed for government agencies, military services, police departments, and private companies as the need arises. When an individual's capacity to function successfully as an employee is called into question, it is not only appropriate but necessary that the individual undergo a physical and/or psychological evaluation. FFDs are also performed once an individual has been offered a position to evaluate in advance the individual's capability of performing successfully on the job."

Section 4 of the 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution allows "the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet to recommend the removal of the president in cases where he is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office and allows the House and Senate to confirm the recommendation over the president's objection by a two-thirds vote."

Sounds good, just what is needed to address this issue, right? Certainly not, since it is not mandatory such as a fitness evaluation would be. In this polluted political system, we are never going to see members of Trump's administration dare to even think about removing him for any reason unless he goes totally berserk. And that's because they care more about protecting their political lives than making sure this country has a rational, stable president.

Any number of highly respected psychiatrists have indicated that Mr. Trump could be based on his often highly questionable and sometimes bizarre behavior, may have some sort of mental condition or emotional problem that should be addressed. However, all they can do is speculate. That's because the psychiatric profession has the Goldwater Rule that says that psychiatrists are not to make concrete evaluations of a person's mental state unless they personally examine the individual.

Well, it doesn't take a psychiatrist to see someone who, like Trump, seems to be out there somewhere in "left field." All one needs to do is to review hundreds of Trump initiated tweets that emanate from the White House on a constant basis.

Here is one article followed by another that list the many quotes by Trump that are indications that he has some sort of emotional problems.

It's time that this situation is addressed, we can't continue to allow individuals who appear to have obvious emotional problems to become president or remain on the job. Psychiatrists and numerous writers have suggested that what we need to see implemented is a special fitness test, both physical and mental, to be given to any candidate for the U.S.presidency as well as the Vice-President.

And, if at any time during the tenure of the president or vice-president either of them shows clear signs of a possibly serious mental condition, this kind of evaluation would be given. Some would say that this is just going too far. But it can readily be justified when considering the responsibilities that come with such powerful, high-level positions.

Here are some very important, highly professional occupations in various fields of endeavor that require those who desire to enter them to pass various types of tests that apply to their competence, as well as their mental stability.

Doctors

Lawyers

Judges

Scientists

Teachers

