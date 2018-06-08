Power of Story Send a Tweet        
OpEdNews Op Eds

Trump lawyer Giuliani is more unpopular than even Trump himself

By       Message Eric Boehlert       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 6/8/18

Author 22111
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)

From Share Blue

- Advertisement -

It looks like the rambling, incoherent interviews are taking a toll on Rudy Giuliani's reputation.

From youtube.com: Giuliani: Kim Jong Un begged on hands and knees to restore summit with Trump {MID-296631}
Giuliani: Kim Jong Un begged on hands and knees to restore summit with Trump
(Image by YouTube, Channel: CBS News)   Permission   Details   DMCA

A new national poll reveals that Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani has become a hugely unpopular figure in American politics. He can thank his re-emergence on the national stage as Trump's errand boy last month.

- Advertisement -

Once viewed by many Americans as an esteemed figure in U.S. politics, particularly when he served as mayor of New York City at the time of the 9/11 terror attacks, Giuliani, thanks to his work with Trump this spring, has quickly transformed himself into a punch line.

And now a new Quinnipiac poll confirms that. The survey finds that Giuliani's approval rating stands at a dismal 29 percent, which is significantly lower than even Trump's already-unimpressive 40 percent.

Giuliani also manages to post lower approval ratings than White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders (30 percent) and Vice President Mike Pence (35 percent).

- Advertisement -

Overall, only 53 percent of Republicans approve of Giuliani, compared to the 77 percent of Republicans who approve of Pence.

Giuliani has quickly marked his relatively short time with Trump with a carousel of bewildering, scattershot media interviews in which he desperately tried to stitch together new talking points to protect Trump from special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

Last month, when the New York Yankees wished a happy birthday to diehard Yankees fan Giuliani, fans at the stadium rained boos down on the former mayor:

Muck Savage @the_irishpsycho

- Advertisement -

@ Yankees fans boo @ RudyGiuliani on his birthday

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Eric Boehlert is the author of Lapdogs: How the Press Rolled Over for Bush (Free Press, 2006). He worked for five years as a senior writer for Salon.com, where he wrote extensively about media and politics. Prior to that, he worked as a (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Even Trump lapdog Giuliani can't defend Trump's new ugly attack on Obama

White House stunned as Giuliani racks up new possible felonies for Trump

Trump loses it after "spy" briefing flops with both parties

In Rare Public Rebuke, FBI Humiliates Nunes For "Memo" Smear Campaign

Struggling Clear Channel And Rush Limbaugh's $400 Million Payday

Trump's trade war backfires as red states defy him

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 