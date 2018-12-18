 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

Trump is just the symptom, it's the system that's diseased

By Dave Lefcourt

From youtube.com: Corporate American Flag - corporateamericanflag.com CorporateAmericanFl ag.com ~ The Corporate American Flag -- 3x5 ft and 2x3 ft Flags -- Company Logos were the stars would be in the USA Flag. {MID-209263}
Corporate American Flag - corporateamericanflag.com CorporateAmericanFl ag.com ~ The Corporate American Flag -- 3x5 ft and 2x3 ft Flags -- Company Logos were the stars would be in the USA Flag.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: mapremnityam)   Permission   Details   DMCA

The "corporate" flag of America

It isn't much of a stretch to say the US political system is broken. That it serves the interests of the big corporations, Wall Street, the military/industrial/political/security/surveillance complex, big Pharma, AIPAC and the Israeli interests et al. is well known.

What that system doesn't serve are the interests of the people.

Today, some including Noam Chomsky believe Trump and the Republicans are so terrible they advise hold your nose and vote for the Democrats-vote for the lesser evil.

Well they're both evil. Dems might articulate better at times but both parties are beholden to the big moneyed interests who underwrite the campaigns of those they select and get elected. The legislation, the laws and regulations enacted, the oversight and enforcement goes to the benefit of those interests, certainly not in the interests of the people.

This writer once drank the Kool-aid voting for the lesser evil. Well no longer.

Bill Clinton was the cure for that. This lesser evil of a president near the end of his 2nd term signed into law the 1999 Gramm, Leach, Bliley Act, the law that overturned the 1933 Glass Steagell Act signed by FDR that separated the investment banks from the commercial banks. That deregulation was a primary cause for the 2008 financial meltdown, the sub-prime mortgage crisis that created the great recession.

However it's not just Clinton or "Poppy" Bush before him or Dubya, Obama, now Trump or those in Congress who enact the legislation. It's the system that puts them in office to wreak the havoc they do.

Of course it's just not domestically. It's internationally as well.

Take America's interference in the affairs of other countries. Our corporate media focuses on other countries interfering in our elections, i.e. we're bombarded with the MSM blaming Russia for getting Trump elected.

Yet when we interfere in other countries it's the US upholding their human rights, our wanting to bring freedom and democracy, uphold the will of the people against the "evil" dictates of the regime in power. It's supposedly our "goodness" as Americans that gives us that right, even for regime change. That arrogance is always against any country taking an independent course, refusing to accept US hegemony over it.

Russia, China, Iran, North Korea, Cuba, now most currently Venezuela and Nicaragua, two Latin American countries that are in the crosshairs of American politicos who are interfering un-mercilessly with American economic sanctions and threats of secondary sanctions against any countries doing business with them.

It's hardly been in the MSM "news" yet the NICA Act, Nicaraguan Investment and Conditionality Act, is a Congressional bill agreed to by ALL members of Congress [1] sent to Trump last Friday who will undoubtedly sign it into law.

This NICA Act "will give the US president the authority to impose targeted sanctions on Nicaraguan government officials, former officials, or people purportedly 'acting on behalf of 'Managua". It "also seeks to prevent international financial institutions from providing 'any loan or financial or technical assistance' to Nicaragua's government. The NICA Act encourages the US government to increase assistance to anti-government civil society in Nicaragua, including independent media, human rights and anti-corruption organizations and to support the protection of human rights and anti-corruption advocates in Nicaragua."

All this against the legitimately elected government of President Daniel Ortega who won with 62% of the vote that international observers said was a fair election.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Supported 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Retired. The author of "DECEIT AND EXCESS IN AMERICA, HOW THE MONEYED INTERESTS HAVE STOLEN AMERICA AND HOW WE CAN GET IT BACK", Authorhouse, 2009

Dave Lefcourt

Dennis Kaiser

The vast majority of American citizens are officially barred from supporting a boycott of Israel without incurring some form of sanction or limitation imposed by their state. And the relatively few Americans who are still free to form views on this hotly contested political debate without being officially punished are in danger of losing that freedom, as more and more states are poised to enact similar censorship schemes.

It is required in some of the states that state employees, teachers sign an employment agreement that states this. It does not mean they cannot boycott or cause a financial burden on United States companies as long as they have no connection to Israel. I guess we are seeing proof as to who is the dog and who is the tail.

For more: intercept.com/2018/12/17/israel-texas-anti-bds-law/

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 19, 2018 at 3:26:26 PM

Author 0
Daniel Geery

Bernie should be happy to see Japan buy 147 F-35s for about $110 million each. As a tax payer I am of course delighted, just as I am to learn that this will cost trillions over its 55 year life span. Other 😊 people can be found on the Lockheed Martin website, with its smiling board of directors. Where can I get me a yellow vest and various accoutrements?

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 19, 2018 at 5:49:04 PM

Author 0
Daniel Geery

Bernie should be happy to see Japan buy 147 F-35s for about $110 million each. As a tax payer I am of course delighted, just as I am to learn that this will cost trillions over its 55 year life span. Other 😊 people can be found on the Lockheed Martin website, with its smiling board of directors. Where can I get me a yellow vest and various accoutrements?

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 19, 2018 at 5:49:31 PM

Author 0
