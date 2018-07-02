 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

Trump is about to drive America's largest nail maker out of business

By       Message Eric Boehlert       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 7/2/18

Author 22111
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)

From Shareblue

- Advertisement -

America's largest nail manufacturer may be forced out of business by Labor Day.

From pixabay.com: Donald Trump {MID-301169}
Donald Trump
(Image by pixabay.com)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Republicans have been warning the White House all year that Trump's reckless trade war is going to hit red states hard, with real job losses, and the evidence is pouring in.

- Advertisement -

America's largest nail manufacturer, Mid-Continent Nail, located in a Missouri county that voted 79 percent for Trump, says it is shedding hundreds of jobs and will likely have to shut down by Labor Day.

The company, which produces half the nails manufactured in the U.S., uses imported material to produce the carpentry nails, and since Trump slapped a 25 percent tariff on steel and aluminum imports, the company has had to boost its prices. When they did that, sales immediately plummeted.

The company recently laid off 60 of its 500 employees and expects to lay off another 200 in the coming weeks.

- Advertisement -

One of the company's three plants in Popular Bluff, Missouri, has already been shuttered.

"It's not just us. There will be many, many companies that will pay a price for this," George Skarich, Mid-Continent Nail's vice president of sales and marketing, told the Washington Post. "I'm disappointed in Trump. We didn't see this coming."

Skarich pointed out that his company is struggling to compete with much cheaper nails from China, thanks to the trade war driving up the cost of business with his trade war.

"The Chinese get a pass, and we pay a price," Skarich added. "Trump ran on jobs and making America great again, but he is making a decision that may help big steel, but it hurts downstream businesses like ours who employ a heck of a lot more people than steel does."

Incredibly, Trump's base of voters could continue to pay the highest tariff cost, as farmers and manufacturers in red states are poised to suffer.

And that is by design. When Trump announced unnecessary tariffs on longtime trading allies, those allies responded by targeting products produced in red states, in hopes of inflicting political pain on Trump.

- Advertisement -

That's why European trading partners quickly singled out Harley-Davidson, the all-American brand based in Wisconsin.

And that's why Harley-Davidson, facing retaliatory tariffs from Europe, announced on Monday that it will be sending U.S. jobs overseas because of the huge hit it's taking, thanks to Trump.

According to Harley-Davidson, the tariffs would cost the company an additional $2,200 for each motorcycle it built in the U.S. and then exported to Europe.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Eric Boehlert is the author of Lapdogs: How the Press Rolled Over for Bush (Free Press, 2006). He worked for five years as a senior writer for Salon.com, where he wrote extensively about media and politics. Prior to that, he worked as a (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Even Trump lapdog Giuliani can't defend Trump's new ugly attack on Obama

White House stunned as Giuliani racks up new possible felonies for Trump

Trump loses it after "spy" briefing flops with both parties

In Rare Public Rebuke, FBI Humiliates Nunes For "Memo" Smear Campaign

Struggling Clear Channel And Rush Limbaugh's $400 Million Payday

Trump's trade war backfires as red states defy him

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 