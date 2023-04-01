 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

Trump indicted yesterday, what's next?

(Page 1 of 2 pages)
Trump indicted and arranging for 'surrender' for arrest in NY Donald Trump becomes the first former president ever indicted. A Manhattan grand jury voting to criminally charge Trump.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: MSNBC)   Details   DMCA
p>

Former President Donald Trump seen pictured after his indictment was announced.

Okay Trump was indicted yesterday by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

We're really in uncharted here as no president or former president has ever been indicted.

Trump has been living in Florida. Florida governor Ron DeSantis has said he would not assist in Trump being extradited to New York. Does that mean officials from the DA's office in Manhattan couldn't go down to Florida and bring Trump back to New York next Tuesday to face the charges against him? We'll have to wait and see what happens.

An article posted on Friday titled, "Trump indicted: What happens next?" [1] described what the case against him was all about simply listing what the actual charges are, how Trump reacted, posing the question could he still run for president, and lastly what happens next.

What was most surprising to this writer was the following from the article, "Charges and even a conviction, do not disqualify him from a presidential run".

That may be correct as a re-read of the Constitution indicates there is nothing in it preventing Trump from running again.

There's references to a president being removed for treason, bribery, or other high crimes but Trump is no longer in office. So it doesn't apply to him.

There is mention in the 14th Amendment to the Constitution that "No person shall be elected president having engaged in insurrection".

Next Page  1  |  2

Retired. The author of "DECEIT AND EXCESS IN AMERICA, HOW THE MONEYED INTERESTS HAVE STOLEN AMERICA AND HOW WE CAN GET IT BACK", Authorhouse, 2009
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
