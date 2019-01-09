 
 
Trump in the Oval Office - Endgame, Good Ol' Fund-raising Revival or Coup?

opednews.com Headlined to H3 1/9/19

The Razor's Edge
(Image by Akemi Ohira)   Permission   Details   DMCA
1973 Nixon's DOJ sued Donald Trump for racial discrimination, before resigning in 1974. In 2019 first Oval Office address, the accused again proves himself unfit for the office of President of the United States of America and that he and his chosen Vice, both suffer from the same on-camera acting coach.

Morning after talking heads to the contrary, the big news isn't, 51% of Democrats identify as Liberals, despite all branding by Koch heads like, Karl Rove. It's that following NRA's 45's regurgitation, there was a glimmer of hope, that TV hosts finally realized, this joke isn't funny anymore.

Eye-rolling smirks and derisive laughter of a Fourth Estate confusing their First Amendment responsibility with labeling our inept apathetic Narcissist-in-Chief, endangers national security.

No one should feel unsafe in the United States of America not fearful of a government manufactured crisis; not subjugated by the super-wealthy; not for a Shutdown stunt as manipulative as Bush/Cheney's Axis of Evil wag because, everyone wishing to work is an essential worker - essential to family, America and humankind.

America is an ongoing conversation, with Americans now at a troublesome lull before, Blowing the Bloody Doors Off where it's reasonable to say no to the unreasonable, to secure a conscientious path forward to all-inclusive freedom, justice and affordable health-care on a planet we've reduced to devouring itself.

When global leaders brand the less fortunate as, a national emergency, it's usually a preamble to anti-humanitarian ethnic cleansing.

When a trivial thinker talks himself into a corner, treed by colluding with devastating delusions, callous illusions and unapologetic deceit expect Marshall Law, recklessly laced with domestic terrorism.

The Alt-Right base of GOP support can no longer insult our intelligence, without consequence, for we know Six immigrants on the U.S.-Mexico border in the first half of fiscal year 2018 whose names were on a federal government list of known or suspected terrorists according to CBP data does not a National Emergency make.

Yet, Donald Trump claims that his border wall, really does have a higher purpose than next week's pay. And the people that won't get next week's pay, or the following week's pay, I think if you ever really looked at those people, I think they'd say, "Mr. President, keep going. This is far more important.

Indeed, Trump is right, there are some things more important than the next paycheck, but nothing inflicted on Americans by his Acting Cabinet heads, gerrymandered 115th Congress or Executive Privilege threat to muzzle Robert Mueller's report, is anything more than the fungus of Nixon/Bush/Cheney on steroids.

Hopefully, the new look of our 116th House of Representatives, is more than skin deep, smarter than poopooing all over thirty-something and wise enough to see, America's real wall crisis is not a trumped bait and switch issue. The real wall is the one our 115th Congress terrified of Trump's Base, built on the foundation of Ante-Bellum Plantations and the backs of Taft's Little Brown Brothers.

We need Legislators who share the pain of their constituents - feeling the effect of Trade Wars on farmers, government shutdowns on wage earners and the weight of student loan servitude. These walls are constructed by those believing another's gain is their loss.

The real wall enforced by a first ever press room visit, Oval Office ramblings and Rose Garden promises, is being blind to the power source fueling Trump's astounding ability to manipulate media focus.

Truth both hurts and sets us free and awaits discovery in our interrupting the uninterrupted fixation with false prophets: Since 20 January 2017, we've been misgoverned by a reality show host suffering from borderline insanity.

The cure for this disease, is electing people who can marry the art of television with, love thy neighbor as thyself because unless their personal income is negatively impacted, regardless of what happens to others, a third of voters will vote to reelect, Trump/Pence the masters of nothing, save prevarication.

Republicans are elected by Americans feeling anxious about losing their perceived proprietary position in an American world, without end.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Shall we now be about the business of our humanity and stop fielding what Trump is pitching?

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 9, 2019 at 4:08:52 PM

