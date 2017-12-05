Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

Trump groped her and called her a liar, and now he's trying to keep her from being heard in court

By       Message Daily Kos       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 12/5/17

Author 38168
- Advertisement -

See original here

By Laura Clawson

From youtube.com: Summer Zervos accused Donald Trump of groping her, and she filed a defamation lawsuit after he called her accusations a lie. {MID-204860}
Summer Zervos accused Donald Trump of groping her, and she filed a defamation lawsuit after he called her accusations a lie.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Newsy)   Permission   Details   DMCA

- Advertisement -
No wonder Donald Trump is hugging Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore so hard this week. As Moore tries to brush off accounts of how, as a man in his 30s, he pursued and in some cases molested or assaulted teenage girls, Trump's lawyers are trying to get a defamation lawsuit by one of Trump's many sexual harassment and groping victims dismissed.

[Summer] Zervos -- a former contestant on "The Apprentice" -- alleges in the lawsuit that she and her business were damaged after Trump's derogatory statements about her in the wake of her sexual misconduct allegations against Trump.

Trump's lawyers have argued in court filings that the president's comments were "non-actionable fiery rhetoric." They have alleged the statements made by Zervos were politically motivated.

Justice Jennifer Schecter is expected to rule on Tuesday whether the case should go on to the New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan.

- Advertisement -
In addition to claiming that Trump was just engaging in political speech when he repeatedly called Zervos (along with a number of his other victims) a liar, Trump's lawyers say that the president can't be sued in state court -- but the Supreme Court established, in Clinton v. Jones, that a sitting president can be sued in federal court.

But under the circumstances, Trump must feel real common cause with Moore. These poor, pitiful, powerful men being victimized by the much less powerful women they abused.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

articles reprinted from Dailykos.com

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Rush Limbaugh's Sponsor List

Comcast favors Fox News, charges $204 more for MSNBC package. ACTION NEEDED

Ron Paul takes lead In Iowa, Newt Gingrich falls off cliff

Did Jared just secure his family's real-estate empire by facilitating a palace coup in Saudi Arabia?

Busted: Scott Walker fell for Prankster posing as David Koch

The Bundy Ranch flashpoint, one Nevadan's perspective

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 