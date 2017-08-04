Refresh  

Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Trump fiddles while North Korea threatens to ignite the flames of war

By michael payne
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
opednews.com Headlined to H1 8/4/17

Author 23439
fiddles during crisis
(Image by theolivebranchreport.com)

President Trump appears to be the modern-day version of Nero, the Roman emperor who, according to legend, played the fiddle while Rome burned. Actually, Nero didn't play the fiddle during that deadly fire because the violin had not yet been invented. The reference to fiddling was meant to point out that he was an ineffectual leader in a time of great crisis.

That's why Trump is the reincarnation of Nero; he is proving that he is most certainly an ineffectual leader in a time of crisis. He is fiddling around in Washington, engaging in petty confrontations, tweeting out insults and threats against the media, trying to shame Republican politicians who refuse to bend to his will, and lashing out at anyone that anger s him.

While Trump fiddles we have the supposedly crazy, but actually very clever, leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-un, accelerating that nation's nuclear development program. While Trump tweets, North Korea successfully completes another test of an ICBM. While Trump and his family and close associates dig in and construct defenses against accusations of collusions with Russia, Kim's scientists and engineers work on the process of joining a nuclear warhead with an ICBM missile.

As we watch the situation in that region of the world approach a boiling point, this president continues to prod his Republican hatchet men to destroy Obamacare and replace it with - nothing. We see Senators Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski being placed on the list of Republicans not to be trusted. We see a president obsessed with the Mueller investigation delving into his possible involvement with Russian interference into America's election process.

In the midst of the great danger that the North Korean situation poses, Trump says, not to worry! '"We will handle North Korea. We handle everything." Well, he can't even carry out the functions of the office of the presidency, so how is he going to handle North Korea that, based on all the evidence at hand, appears to have the upper hand in this confrontation.

Individuals who have done nothing wrong, that are not the least bit guilty of anything, would not be the least bit worried about such accusations and would not waste a massive amount of time trying to stifle an investigation. But not Mr. Trump who, by his words and actions, is giving the distinct impression that he is hiding the truth as well as doing all he can to obstruct the investigative process.

At this most critical point in time, which of these leaders of the opposing countries, Kim Jong-un or Donald J. Trump looks like the strongest, most effective leader? Well, I don't like the idea of saying that it's Km, but one thing for sure, it's certainly not Trump.

What needs to happen to resolve this great dilemma? Retired U.S. Army colonel, Lawrence Wilkerson, former Chief of Staff for Colin Powell, recently appeared on cable news outlets and made some very pertinent remarks about what the U.S. strategies should be.

He emphasized the use of "strategic patience", meaning that the U.S. government must be patient, not overreact; stop making threats and work on ways to use diplomacy and negotiations to defuse the tensions and hostility. He stressed that this regime greatly fears the power of the U.S. and will never forget the Korean War and the destruction that was done to its country. That fear is magnified by the fact that the U.S. has roughly 28,000 troops deployed in South Korea and there have been continuous joint military exercises between the U.S and South Korea.

He also made clear that, because of this intense paranoia, North Korea would never agree to stop its nuclear development program, no matter what. He said that if the U.S. made any kind of attack on the North Korea the regime would immediately launch a massive artillery attack on the city of Seoul which would be catastrophic.

He was adamant that the best option would be to engage in ongoing negotiations. The U.S., with no real way to stop this nuclear development program, must accept the fact that it is almost inevitable that North Korea will become a nuclear power and join the other nine nations who currently have that capability; and then what will follow is a form of de'tente, the meaning of which is, "An easing of hostility and relaxing of tensions between countries by the continued use of diplomacy and negotiations."

Well, such a de'tente worked well between the U.S. and Russia for a long period of time and it may work again here; and it may be the only way out of this dilemma. But, then again, there may be another way by which that nuclear program just might be ended; granted it's a long shot.

What Trump's advisers should do, for once, is to think out of the box and do something different, offer some concession that will give North Korea something in return if it agrees to either end, or at least put a hold, on its nuclear initiative

That concession would entail the withdrawal of the 28,000 troops from the South and also include the discontinuation of joint military exercises. Doing this would have a minimal effect on the overall military power in that region of the world because the U.S. has bases in Okinawa and Japan, nearby airfields and a plethora of ships and submarines that could swiftly react to any dangerous situation involving South Korea.

Now, what are chances that we will hear this option of removing troops and ceasing joint military exercises put forward by anyone in the Trump administration or hear it discussed in the American mainstream media? Very little to none. The idea of doing this would be anathema to the Washington war establishment. It would be called a terrible idea. That's because it would go against all the principles that say that we must never give up any part of the U.S. military empire.

Michael Payne is an independent, progressive activist. His writings deal with social, economic, political and foreign policy issues.
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

michael payne

Author 23439

(Member since Oct 2, 2008)


This crisis is not going to dissipate any time soon, it will only exacerbate. Something of substance must be done -- and very soon. It's time for Mr. Trump to stop the fiddling and do something positive before some small spark ignites a massive inferno in the Korean Peninsula.

Submitted on Friday, Aug 4, 2017 at 5:16:23 PM

Cole Epstein

Author 52645

(Member since Aug 24, 2010)


You have it wrong Michael, ---Drumpf is not a "Leader" --he is a guy who got rich short sheeting, out costing his( refusal to pay his) subcontractors in court and a long list of blurps blusters and bankrupts'ys . The "art of the deal" is the sham. And his base rewards the "rich"--no matter what.


What we have is a refusal by N. K. To blend in to "The Empire".


What we need is a real "leader" who has some wisdom.

N.K. is not suicidal --just showing resistance--- Kind of like the "Founding Father's" of America. They did Not bend down to the King of England.


Some diplomacy is called for not Threats.

And we have Drumpf! What a revolting development this is.

Submitted on Friday, Aug 4, 2017 at 6:35:03 PM

Tom Huckin

Author 21051

(Member since Sep 4, 2008)


  New Content

A wise take on a dangerous situation.


But the headline does not fit the author's argument. It's not North Korea that's "threatening to ignite the flames of war," it's the United States! As the author makes clear, North Korea is very much on the defensive, fearful of US aggression. That's exactly why Pres. Kim is building up his nuclear arsenal -- as a deterrent.


Also, although fiddles may not have existed in Nero's time, lyres certainly did. That's what he 'fiddled' on.

Submitted on Friday, Aug 4, 2017 at 6:26:39 PM

Indent
michael payne

Author 23439

(Member since Oct 2, 2008)


Reply to Tom Huckin:   New Content
I think we are saying about the same thing. With regard to threat, when NK escalates its nuclear program that represents a threat (and it's a deterrent) and if the U.S.overreacts in some reckless way because of that threat then it could ignite the flames of war.

Submitted on Friday, Aug 4, 2017 at 7:10:50 PM

IndentIndent
Chuck Nafziger

Author 24101

(Member since Oct 12, 2008)


Reply to michael payne:   New Content

The title of your article also offended my sense of correctness. Trump is lighting fires, not just tweeting nonsense.

Submitted on Friday, Aug 4, 2017 at 8:16:55 PM

gunnar kullenberg

Author 500026

(Member since Sep 30, 2014)


  New Content

"...Trump fiddles while North Korea threatens to ignite the flames of war..."

That is an outrageous headline that is also curiously at odds with the content of the piece...

The real concern for anyone interested in the welfare of the planet, or at least its biosphere, is not whether the North-Korean leader is "crazy", he is not, but how the very real insanity now well established in Washington D.C. can be prevented from ruining life on earth.

The Koreas are none of the business of any US "leaders" -- period! -- The purpose of the US occupying South Korea is to "make sure" (Obama's favorite words) peace will never "break out"...

Submitted on Friday, Aug 4, 2017 at 7:04:44 PM

Indent
michael payne

Author 23439

(Member since Oct 2, 2008)


Reply to gunnar kullenberg:   New Content
Gunnar: And here I thought you would really like my conclusions. Please help me a bit and let me know why exactly the title is at odds with the content.

Submitted on Friday, Aug 4, 2017 at 7:17:39 PM

Paul Roden

Author 2759
Editor

(Member since Sep 15, 2006)


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
I am frightened by Trump's statements during his campaign that he "loves nuclear weapons, so why can't we use them?" He might do something to start World War III that will destroy us all. He already threatened Al Quida, the Taliban, North Korea and other terrorists "to bomb the crap out of them" or "bomb them back into the stone age." He is in over his head and doesn't know what to do. And he wants to delicate it all to "his generals" to handle. He terrifies me! All he knows how to do is to act like a 7 year old bully on the playground. Trump's advice to him was to "be a killer." Trump is mad, not rational, and not emotionally competent to handle this crisis. What will it take for Republicans to impeach him? If we drop a nuke, it will be too late. We are already committed to a first strike strategy on North Korea possessing missiles and nukes. Trump would love nothing more that to "get the North Korean's with their pants down," and wipe them off the face of the Earth. Then China and Russia retaliate and life on our planet will be over. We will finally learn that we are all cremated equally.

Submitted on Friday, Aug 4, 2017 at 7:19:35 PM

Robert Edwards

Author 28083

(Member since Dec 21, 2008)


  New Content

What hypocrisy, America is the nation fanning the flames of war by threatening Nork Korea at every possible opportunity. Your comment is yet another warmongering and waving the flag of exceptionalism. Leave North Korea alone and they will leave America alone, its that simple. But if you go in with your guns blazing then NK will protect itself.

Submitted on Friday, Aug 4, 2017 at 7:37:30 PM

Indent
michael payne

Author 23439

(Member since Oct 2, 2008)


Reply to Robert Edwards:   New Content

Did you actually read my article or just the title. Let me repeat the comment I made above about igniting the title and igniting the flames of war: "With regard to threat, when NK escalates its nuclear program that represents a threat (and it's a deterrent) and if the U.S.overreacts in some reckless way because of that threat then it could ignite the flames of war."


Hypocrisy you say? what in the world are you talking about? What warmongering? What waving of the flag? I'm saying that we should remove all U.S. troops and stop the joint military exercises and then maybe North Korea will feel less fear and will agree to mutual negotiations. Did I say any word of any kind about going in with guns blazing; I thought I made it clear that this is the last thing we should do since Seoul and our troops would be destroyed.


I suggest you read the article again and this time try to digest what it says.






Submitted on Friday, Aug 4, 2017 at 8:28:23 PM

mary cicco

Author 508394
(Member since Mar 5, 2017)


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
I agree with your conclusions. However, in reading the title, it appears you are implying that Trump is oblivious both to the potential danger of North Korea, and to the danger caused by the rhetoric his administration is publicizing.

Submitted on Friday, Aug 4, 2017 at 8:31:31 PM

Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 