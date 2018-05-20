Power of Story Send a Tweet        
OpEdNews Op Eds

Trump demands investigation into whether FBI "infiltrated" his presidential campaign

By       Message Daily Kos     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 5/20/18

Author 38168
- Advertisement -

See original here

By Hunter Daily Kos Staff

From pixabay.com: Trump False Fake? {MID-293803}
Trump False Fake?
(Image by pixabay.com)   Permission   Details   DMCA

- Advertisement -

After the news that counterintelligence efforts against Russian hackers included sending an informant to make contact with Trump campaign advisers whose Russian ties were under investigation, during the 2016 campaign, Donald Trump is now "hereby" ordering his Department of Justice to investigate that counterintelligence effort.

- Advertisement -

Donald J. Trump" @realDonaldTrump

I hereby demand, and will do so officially tomorrow, that the Department of Justice look into whether or not the FBI/DOJ infiltrated or surveilled the Trump Campaign for Political Purposes -- and if any such demands or requests were made by people within the Obama Administration!

- Advertisement -

12:37 PM - May 20, 2018

The alleged informant, who is described by the New York Times as an "American academic who teaches in Britain," made contact after campaign adviser George Papadopoulous bragged to others that Moscow had gathered "thousands of emails" that would be compromising to opponent Hillary Clinton -- long before those emails were eventually made public. That admission is among the strongest currently public ties between the Russian hacking effort and members of the Trump presidential campaign.

That Trump knows of the informant is due to the actions of House Republican Devin Nunes and his allies, who have been emphatic that the Department of Justice turn over top secret information about the investigation -- information which reliably leaked into the public sphere, and to Trump himself, soon afterwards. Trump is now ordering the department to launch an investigation into the FBI's probe of Russian influence.

Previously, Donald Trump fired the director of the FBI after asking multiple members of the government to curtail their investigation of Trump adviser Michael Flynn. That Trump is willing to "officially" demand interference into the investigation of several other members of his campaign team's contacts with Russian intelligence figures suggests similar motive; the sitting president seeks to sabotage the investigation into campaign collusion with a foreign intelligence service.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

articles reprinted from Dailykos.com

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Just Read FBI Deputy Director McCabe's Statement Regarding His Firing By Trump... Just Read It.

Rush Limbaugh's Sponsor List

Comcast favors Fox News, charges $204 more for MSNBC package. ACTION NEEDED

Ron Paul takes lead In Iowa, Newt Gingrich falls off cliff

Republican Bill Bans Non-Church Marriages

Did Jared just secure his family's real-estate empire by facilitating a palace coup in Saudi Arabia?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 