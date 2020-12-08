 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 12/8/20

Trump declares civil war for voter integrity in breaking (or broken) USA

By       (Page 1 of 5 pages)
The idea that Donald J. Trump could be (even the guy cleaning up behind the horse of) a white knight acting in favor of integrity is laughable, hypocritical and certainly controversial, but that is what a disaster United States political culture truly is.

The man who has been nationally lampooned as a rich buffoon and denigrated as a real estate shark for decades prior to 2016 is now being held up by half the country as a moral leader and living "founding father". In the American context these persons may somehow even be proven somewhat right, but that is what a disaster United States political culture truly is.

Since the November 3rd vote we've all been asking: Where's Donald? Only future historians can tell us if Trump was right to wait a month before finally formally declaring that he would litigate in order to ensure a judicial verification of a highly- and long-disputed vote. That's a long time for moral reflection, but in the context of today's hyper-hyper-polarised US politics it's been half a lifetime.

In the disputed election of 2000 Al Gore conceded, allegedly for the good of the country, on December 13th - the day before the Electoral College voted that year. This year the College must also cast their ballot on December 14th. On December 2nd Trump gave a 45-minute speech in which he promised to not concede, also allegedly for the good of the country.

What Trump's speech means is that the US constitution insists that the nation's political drama is about to explode.

Probably even sooner than December 14: December 8th is known as the "safe harbor" date, because all states must have resolved their disputes by then. Justified or not, they do not currently appear to be resolved satisfactorily for scores of millions of Americans.

For the average Bidenite the blinders are completely on - perhaps they never even could see anything "over there" in Trumpland, which for some reason is a foreign country to many Bidenites. They insist that, "It's over". That's fine - nobody is paying them to give objective, hard-news, daily journalism. They're free to editorialise all they want. However, saying, "It's over, Biden won," is gypsy future-telling, a way to censor political conversation and it also ignores the historical gravity of Trump's speech - this election is not "over" in any sort of historically-normal way whatsoever: What US election has ever been "over" like this?

Maybe Trump's speech will deserve to be ignored in the history books? Maybe it will go down as the day history was changed? As this is my editorial I'm entitled to make whatever wild prediction I like, but I'd rather use it to point out just how badly my US journalist colleagues are performing at the craft (not profession) of journalism.

Ramin Mazaheri is currently covering the US elections. He is the chief correspondent in Paris for Press TV and has lived in France since 2009. He has been a daily newspaper reporter in the US, and has reported from Iran, Cuba, Egypt, Tunisia,
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
