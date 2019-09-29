Trump can do more damage than Nixon. His impeachment is imperative

Amid the impeachment furor, don't lose sight of the renewed importance of protecting the integrity of the 2020 election.
Regardless of how the impeachment turns out, Trump's predation can be constrained as long as his presidency can be ended with the 2020 election. If that election is distorted, and if this man is re-elected, all bets are off.
Robert Reich, former U.S. Secretary of Labor and Professor of Public Policy at the University of California at Berkeley, has a new film, "Inequality for All," to be released September 27. He blogs at www.robertreich.org.
