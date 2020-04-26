 
 
Trump as Prophet

By Ed Meek
I remember a man who said, "We need to close our borders."
I remember a man who said, "We need to bring our businesses home."
I remember a man who said, "We need to become less dependent on other countries to survive."
I remember a man who said, "We need to take care of America first!!!"
Now I know all the reasons why he said those things...
AND, I'll never forget those who purposely got in his way

I recently opened up Facebook and found that one of my Republican high school FB friends had posted the above. It appears on various Facebook pages including Hispanics for Trump and Patriots.US and Bikers for Trump. It is also posted on Twitter. The man in the quote is obviously our dear leader--the one guy who really cares about us. He anticipated the coronavirus years ago. That's why he wanted to ban immigrants from Mexico and Muslim countries. It all makes sense now. It wasn't because he was xenophobic or racist. No! It was because he was prescient and wanted to protect us. That's why true Americans love him. America's lack of independence has really come out during the pandemic. It proves that we need more manufacturing. That's why the President imposed tariffs on China.

If the tariffs didn't create new manufacturing in the United States yet, we just need to give them more time. Sure, tariffs hurt our farmers, but that's why the President bailed the farmers out. The tariffs made a statement. That's the important thing. Anyway, the President is so right. We need to depend less on other countries to survive. We need to make America first rather than making America last like Obama did. And we will remember all those left-wing Democrats and liberal judges and the media who criticized our President.

One of the interesting aspects of the above quote is that there is no obvious reason for Facebook to object to it. It isn't a fake news article. At first it isn't entirely clear who is being referred to. It doesn't even name Trump. It doesn't present any facts to check. It does promote a kind of conspiracy. It's almost a Q-Anon notion that Trump is this prophet who had our best interests at heart from the beginning. He isn't just a great President; he can predict the future. All us elites on the left were in the dark. We just didn't understand. We still don't get it. His followers do and that shows that they are much smarter than all the intellectuals writing for the fake New York Times and other liberal-media outlets.

In fact, the liberals are the ones who created the conditions for this problem with the coronavirus. It was the left's naïve notions of free trade and open borders that led to the pandemic coming to our shores. If we had only done what Trump wanted, we wouldn't have this Chinese virus. If only we had banned Muslims earlier and built his big beautiful wall, we would all be safe now. It isn't the President's fault that 500,000 Americans are infected and 20,000 dead. He had nothing to do with that. That's why the right must continue supporting Trump in 2020.

When I objected to the quote, my high school FB friends responded by attacking the left: "They're all haters. They'll never support the President."

 

Ed Meek writes poetry, fiction, articles and book reviews. Luck, a collection of his short stories, came out last year. His most recent book of poetry is Spy Pond. He has written articles for The Boston Globe, The Boston Review, CounterPunch, etc. (more...)
 
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
