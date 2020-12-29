Trump and the cursed golden stool - A folktale

Folktales are stories originating in popular culture which are typically passed on orally. Their purpose is to create a sense of unity in a homogeneous group which reinforces their identity. The stories communicate morals and traditions to younger generations and prepare them for future challenges. Fables are generally works of fiction that may feature animate or inanimate objects. They also convey moral values.



Trump represents the most dangerous, sociopathic world leader, in modern times. In an age of worrisome nuclear stock piles, the re-emergence of such tyrannical leadership, must be repelled and viewed as an anathema.

This article contains a fusion of literary genres, to create a kernel, of a cautionary tale.



Trump and the cursed golden stool



Trump's lunatic, run-amok craving for absolute power, vast wealth, self-glorification and glamorous women, was the four-legged stool, he mounted, straddled and rode, to ruthlessly machete and carve, a swath to the most powerful office on the planet.





