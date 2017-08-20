Power of Story
Trump and the Nazis: Our troll-in-chief has a deep affinity with the alt-right -- and with their ancestors

Anis Shivani
      Page 1 of 3 pages
opednews.com Headlined to H2 8/20/17

Reprinted from www.salon.com

From opednews.com: Trump/Hitler image morph {MID-153900}
Trump/Hitler image morph
(Image by rob kall created this, trump image by Gage Skidmore)   Permission   Details   DMCA

After the outrage in Charlottesville, Donald Trump emerges as the leading alt-right troll, a Hitler of lulz

It must, over and over again, be pointed out to the adherents of the movement and in a broader sense to the whole people that the Jew and his newspapers always lie and that even an occasional truth is only intended to cover a bigger falsification and is therefore itself in turn a deliberate untruth. The Jew is the great master in lying, and lies and deception are his weapons in struggle.

-- Adolf Hitler, "Mein Kampf"

I like real news, not fake news. You're fake news.
-- Donald Trump, to CNN reporter Jim Acosta

Our president is something more than an alt-right sympathizer. And he isn't just propped up by alt-right allies and apparent white nationalists in the White House, like Stephen Miller, Sebastian Gorka and the just-dismissed Steve Bannon. The reality is that all along Donald Trump has been the biggest alt-right troll of them all, feeding and encouraging the various personalities whom we variously describe as the alt-right, the far right, white nationalists, white supremacists or neo-Nazis. He has not only given them fuel and motivation, he has helped them crystallize their plan of action, the strategic path whose next step we saw unfold in Charlottesville.

At this point, this is the only way to make sense of Trump and all that he says and does: His alt-right trolling (which has fatal real-life consequences) treats us all, the vast American public with diverse ethical philosophies, as an undifferentiated mass -- the ultimate "lolcows" whom he subjects to thrice-daily torture with his endless proliferating memes -- and the means to advance his fascistic agenda.

For many months I have been inhabiting the virtual cesspool created by the alt-right. To understand the president (our homegrown would-be Fuhrer), one must listen to what the alt-right says and then look for resemblances, echoes, and outright identification in Trump's statements and signals. Of course the president, at least for now, cannot go as far as alt-righters do, particularly in expressing genocidal intent toward certain populations. But the similarities of articulation and motivation are such as to leave little doubt that he belongs to the same family from which these reprehensible individuals originate. I've provided some examples of these comparisons. Based on these, it seems clear to me that Trump is the alt-right's troll-in-chief.

I think it's important to be exposed to the thoughts of the Nazis among us, so that we can study them closely and astutely, instead of censoring them or hiding away from their repulsive thoughts. Libraries often do not carry the works of well-known American Nazis, which I think is a big mistake. For me, the Daily Stormer, Andrew Anglin's chronicle of daily fulminations has been an indispensable guide to the contemporary Nazi mind. Anglin has carefully noted at the Daily Stormer that he does not advocate violence, as though everything he propagated didn't imply violence on a planetary scale.

Watch these two clips carefully for resemblances:

Andrew Anglin, London speech, 2014

Donald Trump, Warsaw speech, July 6, 2017

Before I say a bit more about the alt-right personalities we must know about, let me try to distill the alt-right's philosophy in as few words as I can. These are my words, and not everyone described as alt-right necessarily shares all these views, but I believe them this to be an accurate general summary:

It is axiomatic that members of each race feel comfortable interacting only with their own race. The Jews' globalist agenda, abetted by their degenerate art and philosophy, brings about race dilution, particularly by way of mass migration. The Jews have successfully induced racial self-hatred amongst whites, hence political correctness and multiculturalism ("cultural Marxism"), the instruments of this guilt, must be overcome at all costs. America must be secured as a white ethno-state, an exclusivist homeland, while all other races must be sent on their way. Only the white race is capable of great achievements in science, the arts and politics, and its preservation can only be brought about by eliminating the cultural virus that the Jews and other degenerate cosmopolitans ("cuckservatives") spread amongst unsuspecting whites.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

http://www.huffingtonpost.com
Anis Shivani is a fiction writer, poet, and critic in Houston, Texas. His debut book, a short fiction collection called Anatolia and Other Stories, which included a Pushcart Special Mention story, was published in October 2009 by Black Lawrence (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

