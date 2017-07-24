Refresh  

OpEdNews Op Eds

Trump and the Christian Fascists

By Chris Hedges
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
From Truthdig

From youtube.com: President Trump and Pat Robertson {MID-144854}
President Trump and Pat Robertson
(Image by YouTube, Channel: current events 24/7)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Donald Trump's ideological vacuum, the more he is isolated and attacked, is being filled by the Christian right. This Christianized fascism, with its network of megachurches, schools, universities and law schools and its vast radio and television empire, is a potent ally for a beleaguered White House. The Christian right has been organizing and preparing to take power for decades. If the nation suffers another economic collapse, which is probably inevitable, another catastrophic domestic terrorist attack or a new war, President Trump's ability to force the Christian right's agenda on the public and shut down dissent will be dramatically enhanced. In the presidential election, Trump had 81 percent of white evangelicals behind him.

Trump's moves to restrict abortion, defund Planned Parenthood, permit discrimination against LGBT people in the name of "religious liberty" and allow churches to become active in politics by gutting the Johnson Amendment, along with his nominations of judges championed by the Federalist Society and his call for a ban on Muslim immigrants, have endeared him to the Christian right.

He has rolled back civil rights legislation and business and environmental regulations. He has elevated several stalwarts of the Christian right into power -- Mike Pence to the vice presidency, Jeff Sessions to the Justice Department, Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, Betsy DeVos to the Department of Education, Tom Price to Health and Human Services and Ben Carson to Housing and Urban Development. He embraces the white supremacy, bigotry, American chauvinism, greed, religious intolerance, anger and racism that define the Christian right.

More important, Trump's disdain for facts and his penchant for magical thinking and conspiracy theories mesh well with the worldview of the Christian right, which sees itself as under attack by the satanic forces of secular humanism embodied in the media, academia, the liberal establishment, Hollywood and the Democratic Party. In this worldview, climate change is not real, Barack Obama is a Muslim and millions of people voted illegally in the 2016 election.

The followers of the Christian right, like Trump and his brain trust, including Stephen Bannon, are Manicheans. They see the world in black and white, good and evil, them and us. Trump's call in his speech in Poland for a crusade against the godless hoards of Muslims fleeing from the wars and chaos we created replicates the view of the Christian right. Christian right leaders in a sign of support went to the White House on July 10 to pray over Trump. Two days later Pat Robertson showed up there to interview the president for his Christian Broadcasting Network.

If the alliance between these zealots and the government succeeds, it will snuff out the last vestiges of American democracy.

On the surface it appears to be incongruous that the Christian right would rally behind a slick New York real estate developer who is a very public serial philanderer and adulterer, has no regard for the truth, is consumed by greed, does not appear to read or know the Bible, routinely defrauds and cheats his investors and contractors, expresses a crude misogyny and an even cruder narcissism and appears to yearn for despotism. In fact, these are the very characteristics that define most of the leaders of the Christian right. Trump has preyed on desperate people through the thousands of slot machines in his casinos, his sham university and his real estate deals.

Megachurch pastors prey on their followers by extracting "seed offerings," "love gifts," tithes and donations and by selling miracle healings along with "prayer clothes," self-help books, audio and video recordings and even protein shakes. Pastors have established within their megachurches, as Trump did in his businesses, despotic fiefdoms. They cannot be challenged or questioned any more than an omnipotent Trump could be challenged on the reality television show "The Apprentice." And they seek to replicate their little tyrannies on a national scale, with white men in charge.

The personal piety of most of the ministers who lead the Christian right is a facade. Their private lives are usually marked by hedonistic squalor that includes mansions, private jets, limousines, retinues of bodyguards, personal assistants and servants, shopping sprees, lavish vacations and sexual escapades that rival those carried out by Trump. And because they run "churches," in many cases church funds pay for their tax-free empires, including their extravagant lifestyles. They also engage in the nepotism found in the Trump organization, elevating family members to prominent or highly paid positions and passing on the businesses to their children.

The Christian right's scandals, which give a glimpse into the sordid lives of these multimillionaire pastors, are legion. Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker's Praise the Lord Club, for example, raked in as much as $1 million a week before Jim Bakker went to prison for nearly five years. He was convicted of fraud and other charges in 1989 because of a $158 million scheme in which followers paid for vacations that never materialized. As the Bakker empire came apart, there also were accusations of drug use and rape. Tammy Faye died in 2007, and now Jim Bakker is back, peddling survival food for the end days and telling his significantly reduced television audience that anyone who opposes Trump is the Antichrist.

Paul and Jan Crouch, who gave the Bakkers their start, founded Trinity Broadcasting, the world's largest televangelist network, now run by their son Matt and his wife, Laurie. Viewers were encouraged to call prayer counselors at the toll-free number shown at the bottom of the TV screen. It was a short step from talking with a prayer counselor to making a "love gift" and becoming a "partner" in Trinity Broadcasting and then sending in more money during one of the frequent Praise-a-Thons.

The Crouches reveled in tasteless kitsch, as does Trump. They sat during their popular nightly program in front of stained glass windows that overlooked Louis XVI-inspired sets awash in gold rococo and red velvet, glittering chandeliers and a gold-painted piano. The network emblem, which Paul Crouch wore on the pocket of his blue double-breasted blazer, featured a crown, a lion, a horse, a white dove, a cross and Latin phrases among other elements. The Crouches would have been at home in Trump Tower, where the president has a faux "Trump crest" -- allegedly plagiarized -- and has decorated his penthouse as if it was part of Versailles.

The Crouches were masters of manipulation. They exhorted viewers to send in checks for $1,000, even if they could not afford it. Write the check anyway, Paul Crouch, who died in 2013, told them, as a "step of faith" and the Lord would repay them many times over. "Do you think God would have any trouble getting $1,000 extra to you somehow?" he asked during one Praise-a-Thon broadcast. Viewers, many of whom struggled with deep despair and believed that miracles and magic alone held them back from the abyss, often found it impossible to resist this emotional pressure.

Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) is home to many of the worst charlatans in the Christian right, including the popular healer Benny Hinn, who says that Adam was a superhero who could fly to the moon and claims that one day the dead will be raised by watching TBN from inside their coffins. Hinn claims his "anointings" have cured cancer, AIDS, deafness, blindness and numerous other ailments and physical injuries. Those who have not been cured, he says, did not send in enough money.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Chris Hedges spent nearly two decades as a foreign correspondent in Central America, the Middle East, Africa and the Balkans. He has reported from more than 50 countries and has worked for The Christian Science Monitor, National Public Radio, The Dallas Morning News and The New York Times, for which he was a foreign correspondent for 15 years.

Hedges was part of the team of (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Anton Vodvarka

Let us consider that if this Russian conspiracy lunacy continues and succeeds in the impeachment of Trump, we will have traded a confused, directionless, shambolic figurehead leading a party in extreme disorder for a politically savvy, genuine Christian Dominionist who might unite his party of political hyenas and deliver the minority government that the far right has dreamed of for a generation.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 24, 2017 at 2:12:03 PM

Bill Johnson

It is ironic and humorous to see anti-christian liberals attack the only people on this planet who actually defends them.


Once liberals are rid of christians there will be no one left to defend liberals from the other religions of this world who will surely seek to destroy anti-christians- and enjoy it.


Liberalism is truly not only self defeating, but also suicidal and apparently not possessing enough visionary ability to be aware of it.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 24, 2017 at 2:28:21 PM

Tom Huckin

Reply to Bill Johnson:   New Content
In what way are these so-called christians "defending liberals"?? I'd like to see some examples.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 24, 2017 at 2:42:27 PM

Bill Johnson

Reply to Tom Huckin:   New Content

Some examples Tom? How about one in particular called America the good old USA.


If every christian disappeared today there would be no tomorrow for the remaining left wingers. They would be over run and destroyed very quickly.


Guess some things can be fixed after all. I was wrong about that one.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 24, 2017 at 3:43:09 PM

john taylor

Reply to Bill Johnson:   New Content
You just described all human history & behavior, not just "liberals" (just a dividing trigger word). We humans are all suicidal & destructive, look at the trail of bodies, blood & broken dreams in our "civilizations" wake.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 24, 2017 at 2:44:23 PM

Leslie Johnson

Reply to Bill Johnson:   New Content

The blanket of labeling that goes on in America disgusts me to the core. I have been a Christian since my teens. I am liberal and progressive and I believe the Christian Right is Wrong. And I think Chris Hedges is spot on with his analysis. I am as ashamed to be an American as I am loathe to join the ranks of Christians whose behaviors do reflect even an attempt to obey the 10 commandments...much less Jesus' teachings.


Once the liberals are rid of Christians? Liberalism is self-defeating, suicidal and blind about it? What are you talking about? And no, the Christian Right are not 'defenders' of anyone. Christians are called to be Peace Makers (and I don't think that is exclusive to Christianity, by the way.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 24, 2017 at 3:37:49 PM

gk thomas

Reply to Bill Johnson:   New Content

Bill, you are delusional. There are no god, gods, or goddesses. The outdated world religions with their gullible followers who hold idiotic beliefs in the supernatural will destroy us all. Since the false flag event of 9/11 America and Israel have been engaged in a deliberate religious war against Muslims which has slaughtered hundreds of thousands of innocent people and created 60 million refugees This insanity must stop. We need to start educating people to be humane and constructive by eradicating the ignorance and hate spawned by religions.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 24, 2017 at 6:57:51 PM

Rich Buckley

  New Content
Breaking Bad, or Breaking Good? The Trump yardstick of anti-Deep State progress. Three writer-bloggers across the political spectrum: Catherine Austin Fitts, Robert David Steele, and Dr Steve Pieczenik, each share an anti-deep State sentiment. Importantly whenever they invoke their frequent criticisms on Trump and his administration, or against the Deep State, there is always an inclusion of global reconciliation without a religious test. Vengeance is not part of their equation.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 24, 2017 at 3:02:50 PM

Rich Buckley

Reply to Rich Buckley:   New Content

Under an assumption that Chris Hedges' harsh assessments are absolutely correct on President Trump and the Trump Administration, it would seem to follow that a useful strategy to deal with the Deep State would be a strategy that is non-confrontational, unified, massive and global in its application, and peaceful in its processes. Our best path for peaceful planetary change in what most of us would likely consider a positive direction, are the CE-5 protocols of Dr. Steven Greer, MD. The single most transformative event (short of our collective enlightenment) will be the emergence of suppressed zero point energy devices. Become the change.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 24, 2017 at 4:37:22 PM

Donn Marten

  New Content

Wouldn't something like this be considered to be along the lines of hate speech? Demonizing Christians is not any different from those who do the same to blacks, Muslims and others.

But hypocrisy is now the coin of the realm for the left.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 24, 2017 at 3:07:57 PM

Bill Johnson

Reply to Donn Marten:   New Content

Precisely Donn. They bite the hand that feeds them and when that hand is no longer there neither will they.


Shame they can not see it. Their voices and opinions will be totally silenced and absent from this planet once the christians are gone- if they get their wish, they wish for their own destruction.


Unreal! And we are the deplorables? Can't wait for these liberal types to meet some REAL deplorables... then they are gonna wish they had some christian defenders.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 24, 2017 at 3:41:28 PM

john taylor

Reply to Bill Johnson:   New Content
Christians are not defending anything unless it fits their warped view of it. Why can't we humans just treat every human with respect & not infringe on their rights? What's that saying about thou shall not judge? We need to remove ourselves from our high horses & treat each other better. Also nice spooky eyes icon dude.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 24, 2017 at 4:38:27 PM

Donn Marten

Reply to Bill Johnson:   New Content

While I agree that there are elements of the Christian right that are close to being fascist, it's too often a broad brushing of all Christians. I used to be guilty of that but have seen the error of my ways and am not proud of any of it.

Speaking as a former progressive I have to say that there is far more danger of fascism from what identifies as the left.

The fanatical intolerance as seen by the embrace of identity politics like dogma, the rejection of the electoral system and the new love for McCarthyism, propaganda, show trials and war make these people very dangerous.

Many of them are so far gone that they can't even see how much that they have changed and how badly that they have broken with some of what the left used to embrace - at least in terms of being antiwar and somewhat pro civil liberties.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 24, 2017 at 5:17:04 PM

