Trump and Republicans: A tiring story



Special Counsel Jack Smith, a no-nonsense man.

By Bob Gaydos

It's not exactly writer's block. More like writer's fatigue. It's what happens, to me at least, when there's really only one story to tell and I've told it from every possible angle, for, oh, about seven years now.

That would be the transformation of the Republican Party by Donald Trump from a responsible, conservative partner in the nation's two-party system, a party once dedicated to the rule of law and respect for the traditions on which our democratic republic was founded, into a race-baiting, power-hungry, intolerant, lying, bullying collection of ignorant bigots and cowardly hypocrites. I think that covers it.

But how many times can you say that? It's what's happened and is still happening and neither a federal indictment of Trump in Florida for hoarding classified government documents after he left the White House nor a conviction and $5 million fine in New York for sexually assaulting a reporter in a changing room at Bergdorf Goodman and then defaming her has changed the basic story.

Most Republicans, even some who are competing with him for the party's presidential nomination, still refuse to condemn his behaviors. They refuse to say he is unfit to hold any public office, much less the highest office in the land. Some actually agree with Trump's methods. Others don't, but they also don't want to roil what they still think is the party's base of cult-like followers loyal only to Trump. Fear and loathing 2023.

It's a self-inflicted situation for the GOP. But there, I've said it again.

These are perilous times for our democracy. I fear far too many Americans still don't grasp that. Trump and his lackeys have threatened our very foundation "" a nation where all men and women are created equal and all, regardless of status, are treated equally under the law.

Jack Smith, Chris Christie, Chris Sununu. They get it. Smith, of course, is the no-nonsense special counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate Trump's refusal to return classified government documents and his involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

My favorite Smith moment, in fact the only Smith moment thus far, was his brusk reading of a brief explanation of the documents indictment and then walking off the stage as the media shouted questions at him. It's all there in the indictment, folks, see you in court.

Christie is the somewhat disgraced former New Jersey governor who has entered the primary race for the GOP presidential nomination with what appears to be the sole purpose of telling the truth about Trump every chance he gets as bluntly as he can. As a New Jersey native, I can tell you that can be pretty blunt and he will not back down.

And Sununu is a respected Republican governor of New Hampshire who has decided not to run for president, but to also point out, in a New England way, how morally, intellectually and politically unfit Trump is for the job.

So, good for them. And good for us.

But the Republican Party still offers the likes of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is out to prove he can be worse than Trump, and former Vice President Mike Pence, who saw the noose waiting for him on Jan. 6, brought by Trump's army, but still can't find the courage to tell the whole truth about his former boss.

I always try to be optimistic, but there's another presidential campaign looming and, as I said, I've told this story before. On October 20, 2016, with an election looming, I wrote: "Republicans, Trump is not one of you. He is Trump. Period. You created him. Your hypocrisy and cowardice have emboldened him and his ilk. He has sullied us all. And he has destroyed you."

Here's to Jack Smith, Chris Christie and Chris Sununu. It's time for a new plot line, folks.

rjgaydos|AT|gmail.comEmail address

Bob Gaydos is writer-in-residence at zestoforange.com.