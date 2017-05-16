Refresh  

Trump and Pence: Birds of a Feather or Epic Cockfight? Are you ready for President Pence?

dale ruff

For what's it's worth (the same I am paid for writing), here is my perspective on the view that Trump and Pence will go down together leaving the Democrats to pick up the pieces.

1. Just as JFK picked a man he detested and who detested him (LBJ), as his VP, Trump has chosen a man, for political purposes (to gain the support of all those Republicans who hate him), whom he despises and who despises him.

2. As I have written, the feuds between Trump and the FBI and CIA are fake fights....intended to cover up their collusion in defeating the even more despised Clinton (hatred seems to be the nexus of US politics) thinking Trump, being an empty suit full of bluster, could be easily controlled.

3. It is absurd to think that the man who got Trump elected, Comey, is his enemy seeking to take him down. Rather, I think Comey wants to cover up his collusion to defeat Clinton by investigating Trump and revealing it AFTER Trump took power.

If he really wanted to take down Trump, he would have exposed the investigation before the election. In this view, the investigation is a sort of limited hang out cover-up with no real purpose other than to mask the underlying collusion that brought Trump to power and an attempt for Comey to distance himself from the coming Trump disaster.

4. Comey was not fired by Trump but by the Attorney General

s Office, which explains why Trump has had no coherent reason to explain the firing.

5. Behind the firing, forced upon Trump, is the agenda of Pence and the Republican Establishment (Never Trump) to take him down and put Pence in control.

6. When Trump goes down, the mainstream Republicans will take back what they see as a coup and Trump will blame Obama and claim he has had enough of a system so corrupt he can no longer, with honor, participate. That was his narrative when he thought he was losing the election to Clinton and will likely be his narrative to explain why he is resigning.

Too outrageous? How many of you predicted Trump would win and that his peace with Russia was fake and that he would populate the swamp of the White House with Goldman-Sachs alumni?

Just as LBJ took down JFK, as part of the conspiracy to murder him and then overturned his directives to withdraw from Vietnam and escalated that most evil of all our wars, so Pence is plotting to take down the ever vulnerable Trump to put the right wing of the neocons in full control. It is not that Trump is NOT a neocon but that he is an unpredictable idiot that makes him no longer easy to control.

THE PRECEDENT:

"President John F. Kennedy was so "worried for the country" about the prospect that Vice President Lyndon Johnson might succeed him as president that he'd begun having private conversations about who should become the Democratic Party's standard-bearer in 1968, Jacqueline Kennedy recalled in a series of oral-history interviews recorded in early 1964.

She said her husband believed strongly that Johnson shouldn't become president and, in the months before his death in November 1963, he'd begun talking to his brother, Robert Kennedy, about ways to maneuver around Johnson in 1968.

"Bobby told me this later, and I know Jack said it to me sometimes. He said, 'Oh, God, can you ever imagine what would happen to the country if Lyndon was president?'" she said." abcnews.com

And Pence has a long history of disagreeing with Trump:

""Vice presidential nominee Mike Pence said...... (2016)he "cannot defend" Donald Trump's comments about women....

Pence no longer will be filling in for Trump at a campaign stop in Wisconsin on Saturday..."As a husband and father, I was offended by the words and actions described by Donald Trump in the 11-year-old video," Pence said."I do not condone his remarks and cannot defend them. ... We pray for his family and look forward to the opportunity he has to show what is in his heart when he goes before the nation tomorrow night."The Indiana governor's comments come as many in the party are calling for Trump to step aside and have Pence become the GOP nominee." LATimesDuring the campaign, Pence had called Trump's call for a Muslim ban "unconstitutional and offensive." Washpo"Gov. Mike Pence, aligning himself with the Republican establishment rather than his running mate, broke with Donald J. Trump on Wednesday by endorsing Speaker Paul D. Ryan's re-election bid, a day after Mr. Trump roiled the party by declaring that he was not yet ready to support the speaker.

"I strongly endorse his re-election," Mr. Pence, of Indiana, said in an interview with Fox News. "He's a longtime friend, he's a strong conservative leader."

The split between the two members of the Republican ticket over whether to endorse the speaker of the House in his own primary illustrated the party's glaring divisions."

Given this split, it is not likely Pence will allow himself to be linked to Trump as his support collapses but that he will be prepared, dagger in hand and smiling, to replace him when Trump falls off his Great Wall at the hands not of Democrats impeaching him (a futile gesture) but of the Republican establishment wielding the sword.

This is the coup that will replace the coup that brought Trump to the White House, orchestrated not by Democrats seeking to replace Trump in 2020 but by Republicans seeking to replace him before that disaster (for the Republicans) can take place. Preferably it will take place before the 2018 elections which will decimate Republican control unless President Pence takes office as Trump resigns, tweeting: "Sick and Tired of Dishonest Media and Washington insiders....not worth it. Sad."

I find this scenario much more in keeping with the history of the Trump/Pence relationship than the fantasy that Pence will stand by Trump and go down with him. I fully expect Trump to turn to Pence, before the 2018 elections, and say, in a pain that only Trump's face can fully express, "Et Tu, Mike?"

 

retired, working radical egalitarian/libertarian socialist old school independent, vegan, survivor


dale ruff

Become a Fan
Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014)


  New Content

Some are dreaming that Trump and Pence will go down together (leaving President Ryan), but I think the evidence makes it much more likely that Pence is the ringleader in the plot to take down Trump and give us, before the coming Republican disaster of the 2018 election, President Pence, and the re-establishment of right wing neocon establishment politics, with the short-lived Trump era remembered like a drunken weekend.

Submitted on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at 5:49:12 AM

