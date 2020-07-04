 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 7/4/20

Trump and Pence - Step Aside for Professional Pandemic Scientists and Managers

(Page 1 of 1 pages)
Ralph Nader
President Donald Trump wore a face mask during his tour of Ford's Rawsonville plant in Ypsilanti
(Image by wxyz.com)   Details   DMCA

Major changes in society can be accomplished by a fast-emerging, broad-based civic jolt so obvious and persuasive that it overwhelms the entrenched powers. The most urgent job is for people to organize to get Trump and Pence to step aside from their bungling, making-matters-worse mismanagement of the Covid-19 pandemic. The White House should let a professional pandemic control specialist with public health experience and an appreciation of science replace the current and ongoing Trump horror show.

Many Republican operatives watching the daily Trump virus spectacle are terrified by how the President fabricates, fantasizes, confuses, and endangers the country. As Trump lowers his and their poll numbers, Republicans would welcome such a replacement.

"We the People," are seeing the failing Donald Trump over-riding his own scientists and paralyzing any federal leadership and coordination of state efforts, as he measures all moves by his delusional ego. The citizenry must quickly mount irresistible pressure for Trump and Pence to step aside. Let Trump focus on the November election, which is all he cares about anyway, apart from watching Fox News for hours each day, lying to the public and endlessly tweeting slanders and insults.

Trump is so cruel and out of touch that he is letting his henchman cut nursing home safety regulations, end health and safety protections for workers, consumers, and communities, and pursue the end of Obamacare by stripping 23 million Americans of their health insurance. Doing this in the middle of a worsening killer pandemic is sheer madness. We have a president at the helm of a careening ship of state acting worse than Captain Queeg.

Would any community tolerate, in Maureen Dowd's words, such "chaos, cruelty, deception and incompetence," in their local public safety officials?

To be sure, there have been thousands of articles, columns, editorials, and TV/radio reports of the grotesque delays, perverse actions, quackery, and faking over the grim realities by Trump and Pence. All this takes place against the backdrop of his blundering son-in-law who is overseeing and furthering corrupt corporate bailouts. But, inexplicably, reporters and columnists avoid the conclusions that should stem from their own convictions and writings. One exception is the Washington Post editorial in May 2020, calling for Trump and Pence to step aside and let people who know what they're doing take the reins.

The country simply cannot wait until Inauguration Day, January 21, 2021. Every day the Trump virus spreads further, while its presidential enabler is making sure sick Americans are left unprotected, and workers are left unemployed. More and more innocents are paying the ultimate price for this public health and economic disaster.

The failed gambling czar, selected to be our fake president by the unelected Electoral College, crazily gives himself a "ten" rating, admits no mistakes, and refuses to learn from other nation's comparative successes against the virus.

Putting health professionals in charge of the "war" against the Covid-19 pandemic has worked in Taiwan, New Zealand, Thailand, Uruguay, and Canada's British Columbia and other countries with sane leadership. These countries are showing far, far superior life-saving results and fewer economic convulsions.

Mr. Trump, if you're not going to resign for America's sake, at the least, step aside for your own political campaign's sake. A coordinated civic jolt and a laser-beam demand from the people can make you and the alarmed GOP realize you are not capable of doing the job that needs to be done. Of course, if Congress wasn't a rubber stamp, our first branch of government could stop this lethal incompetence by mandating professional pandemic management.

For those doubters of this happening, remember the ringing statement by the demanding abolitionist Frederick Douglass - "Power concedes nothing without a demand. It never did and it never will". Trump is a paper mache figure who hides behind bluffs and snarls. A civic jolt can displace him much like the statutes of slavers.

Start your "step aside" demand by calling the White House opinion phone number 202-456-1111. Urge your friends to do the same. There is no time to delay.

 

Ralph Nader is one of America's most effective social critics. Named by The Atlantic as one of the 100 most influential figures in American history, and by Time and Life magazines as one
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Lance Ciepiela

Yes, the Republican senators 'own it all' - by voting to acquit Trump, you now own his every crime, his every lie, his every cruelty, his every act of corruption. Your vote to exclude witnesses and documents from Trump's trial was appalling enough, as you chose to ignore the Constitution, the rule of law, and the will of the people, in order to keep the truth from being exposed. #MakeBelieveTrial.

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 4, 2020 at 8:43:18 PM

Irene Fowler

To anyone but the obtuse or perverse, it is more than obvious that the US, is the weakest link in the chain, in the tug-of-war, against the global Covid19 pandemic. The status-quo did not have to be this backward and ridiculous. Not only is the US the wealthiest country in the world, it is home to an impressive brain-trust repository, in the scientific arena. This gives credence to the well-founded notion, that the nation ranks among the most technologically and medically advanced countries on the planet. Hitherto, regions, blocs and nations of the world, have benefited from the ostensibly, expansive armoire, of US intellectual and material assets, As well as its proven ability to deliver international solutions, using a wide array of human skills-sets, complex programming and logistics. This was especially true in challenging situations, where global partnership was valued, and made a difference. In these instances, the US has often assumed a relevant role, in the struggle for positive outcomes. The scourge sweeping the globe, has caused widespread fatalities and deleterious effects to health; and is at the same time, contributing significantly towards socio-economic downturns. The US has had a solid reputation, for projecting presidential and governmental leadership, that embodies good-faith, competence and diligence. However, these attributes have been jettisoned and out rightly devalued, by the Trump administration. This is glaringly apparent, in the present global Covid19 pandemonium. The spread of the virus is out-of-control in the US. The country leads the world in the number of fatalities and infections, and is the global epicenter of the virus. This situation would have beggared belief, and been deemed unimaginable, before the advent of the current, abjectly faithless and unfit, government-in-power. The US lies at the bottom of the barrel, in containing the spread of the virus, with no visible signs of a change of trajectory. Instead, the official government position, is a steadfast denial of the daily record-breaking rates of infection and a self-serving, primitive, rejection of science-based methods, in flattening the curve.

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 5, 2020 at 12:46:17 AM

Mohammad Ala

Good comments.

Thanks Mr. Nader for your time and care.

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 5, 2020 at 3:01:01 AM

