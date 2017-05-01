- Advertisement -

The badge of the Order of Vitez contains several fascist marks: the Nazi double cross and the fascist bundled wheat. One of Trump's counter-terrorism advisers wore one at a TV appearance this year.

Wikipedia reports:

"During World War II, many members of the Hungarian government and military were members of the Order; as such, members were involved in both contributing to the Holocaust in Hungary as well as leading efforts against it.The United States Department of State lists this Order of Vite'z as having been "under the direction of the Nazi Government of Germany.

Paul Gorka, who served Trump until yesterday as a national security advisor with "expertise" on counter-terrorism is gone, sort of. His departure is being painted as part of a "temporary" assignment and he will continue to aid the Trump regime from "outside." Gorka, denies any Nazi associations, but "In 2017 Gorka appeared on Fox News on the evening of the U.S. presidential inauguration wearing a badge, tunic, and ring associated with Order of Vite'z." Seig Heil!

Trump's association with Nazis extends to his chief strategist and leader of the alt-right, who admits the movement contains racists and neo-Nazis, and Trump is supported by one of the leaders of the neo-Nazi movement, Spencer, who spoke at the celebration in DC of Trumps victory amidst Heil Trump from his audience of Nazis, and now there is Gorka, a part of his administration, Gorka, who displayed a Nazi badge on live TV. Now working "from the outside."

This kind of rhetoric reminds us of the leaked phone call between Victoria Nuland and Ukrainian Ambassador Pyatt, discussing who will lead the regime after the coup takes place: Nuland: "I think Yats is the guy who's got the economic experience, the governing experience. He's the... what he needs is Klitsch and Tyahnybok on the outside. He needs to be talking to them four times a week...."

Yats became prime minister, signing a deal with the IMF giving them control of the Ukrainian economy BEFORE the elections. The others continue to hve influence "from the outside."

Whenever such associations are exposed, the culprits are either let off the hook (Bannon is not a racist, not a white nationalist, but an economic nationalist with robust White Pride),s hidden, or, like Gorka released to work "outside".... and supporters like Duke and Spencer are softly denounced once their support has been secured.

The thesis that a leading contender for President of France, Marine Le Pen, is very much in the same boat as Trump, with associations with fascist leaders and advisers, is shown by the fact that at the same time that Gorka was being exposed and then "released," the same was happening in France with ther replacement as leader of the National Front (as Le Pen steps up to run for President) suddenly "quitting in a controversy regarding his comments that Holocaust denial is a legitimate topic for debate.

ABC News reports: " The man appointed to replace Marine Le Pen as head of her French far-right National Front party has stepped down to prepare legal action over allegations he expressed doubt about Nazi gas chambers......

The party faced fresh turmoil when comments that Mr. Jalkh made about the Holocaust in 2000 resurfaced alongside the news of his new appointment.

Mr. Jalkh made the comments while in conversation with a researcher about the work of Robert Faurisson, a professor convicted more than once for questioning the scale of Jewish extermination in Nazi gas chambers during World War II.

Also unearthed was a newspaper report from 1991 that said Mr. Jalkh had attended a rally held by supporters of Marshal Philippe Petain, a French wartime leader and Nazi collaborator." (and in Ukraine, as the President celebrates those who collaborated with the Nazis in WWII).

Both Gorka and Jalkh deny these associations but the evidence refutes their claims. ABC summarizes: "In the run-up to her bid for power, Ms. Le Pen has sought to cleanse the Front's image of xenophobic and anti-Semitic associations, recasting it as a "French first" party that opposes immigration, globalization and European Union membership." Ultranationalism has historically been the mask of fascism from Make Germany Great Again to Make America Great Again to France: Oui!

In both the case of Trump and Le Pen, those with far right fascist views have been given great power and then demoted when exposed. This supports the thesis that the fascist right has learned that to earn mainstream support and gain power, they must present a friendly face, with all fascist links buried and when exposed, repudiated. This reeks of propaganda and subterfuge.

